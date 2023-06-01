Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoup Brewing - Ballard

No reviews yet

1108 NW 52nd St

Seattle, WA 98107

DRINKS

Beer

German Pilsner

$6.50+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 40 | SRM 3

Mosaic Pale Ale

$6.50+

ABV 5.3% | IBU 39 | SRM 6

Citra IPA

$6.50+

ABV 5.9% | IBU 50 | SRM 3

Northwest Red

$6.50+

ABV 5% | IBU 40 | SRM 14

Robust Porter

$6.50+

ABV 6.2% | IBU 45 | SRM 34

Bavarian Hefeweizen

$7.00+

Cervecita Mexican Lager

$6.50+

Mixtape Juliet DH Sour

$7.00+

Mixtape Romeo DH Pilsner

$7.00+

SBW Hoppy Pale

$7.00+

Good Times Machine IPA

$7.00+

Pistol Fingers IPA

$7.00+

ABV 6.9% | IBU 75 | SRM 6

Mother of Exiles IPA

$7.00+

Easy A IPA

$7.00+

Ray's 50th IPA

$7.00+

Me Me Pick Me IPA

$7.00

Imperial Porter

$8.00+

California Common

$7.00+

Everybody Love Everybody IPA

$7.00+

Cider

Draft Cider

$3.50+

Seasonal Cider

$8.00

NA Beverage

Juice Box

La Croix

$1.00

Jones Soda

$2.00

Culture Shock Kombucha

$5.00

Hop Water

$1.50+

NA Beer

$8.00

Flight

Flight

BEER TO GO

TO GO Beer

German Pilsner ToGo

$4.50+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 40 | SRM 3

Mosaic Pale ToGo

$4.50+

ABV 5.3% | IBU 39 | SRM 6

Citra IPA ToGo

$4.50+

ABV 5.9% | IBU 50 | SRM 4

Northwest Red ToGo

$4.50+

ABV 5% | IBU 40 | SRM 14

Robust Porter ToGo

$4.50+

ABV 6.2% | IBU 45 | SRM 34

Sticks & Stones BBA RIS TOGO

$17.00

ABV 11% | IBU 52 | SRM 34

Good Times Machine ToGo

$5.00+

ABV 7.2% | IBU 60 | SRM 4

Me Me Pick Me ToGo

$5.00+

Easy A IPA ToGo

$5.00+

Mixtape Romeo DH Pils ToGo

$5.00+

Mixtape Juliet DH Sour ToGo

$5.50+

SBW Hoppy Pale ToGo

$4.50+

Bavarian Hefeweizen ToGo

$5.00+

Cervecita ToGo

$4.50+

Pistol Fingers ToGo

$13.00+

Ray's 50th ToGo

$13.00+

Mother of Exiles ToGo

$5.00+

California Common ToGo

$13.00+

Everybody Love Everybody ToGo

$5.00+

Distro Beer

Drekker Chonk TOGO

$7.00+

Kegs

Tier 1 Keg (Core/Adjunct Lagers)

$204.00+

Tier 2 Keg (Rotaters)

$215.00+

Tier 3 Keg (Sour/2x IPA/Special)

$229.00+

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Pump Deposit

$50.00

RETAIL

Outdoors

Camper Mug

$10.00

Bike Water Bottle

$5.00

Cycling Jersey (C21)

$55.00

Can Coozie - Orange

$4.00

Can Coozie - Slate

$4.00

Disc Golf Driver

$16.00

Fanny Pack Sublimation Full Color

$15.00

Ballard Beer Runner Tech

$10.00

SK Beer Runner Tech

$10.00

Bandana (Natural/Black)

$10.00

Bandana (Orange/Navy)

$10.00

Hats

Wool Gray Rainbow Hat

$20.00

Ballard Brewed Trucker

$20.00

Navy/Navy Rainbow Patch

$20.00

Heather Grey/White Trucker

$20.00

Royal Embroidered Wool Cap

$20.00

Mustard Nylon Hat

$20.00

Custom Embroider Hat (light blue circle)

$22.00

Eggplant Nylon Hat

$20.00

Black Pride Hat

$15.00

Blue Pride Hat

$15.00

Corduroy Embroidered Cap

$20.00

Maroon Cap

$20.00

Panama Hat

$35.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Kids Gear

Ice Blackout Onesie

$18.00

Saltwater Onesie

$18.00

Patches/Pins/Smalls

Gusset Bag Remake

$15.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Keychain

$5.00

Tin Tackers

$20.00

Playing Cards

$12.00

Hoodies/Outerwear

Black Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

Hoodie - Ballard Brewed

$50.00

Misty Blue Crewneck

$30.00

Tan Cropped Hoodie

$30.00

Dog Gear

Dog Toy (tall can)

$12.00

TShirts/Tanks

Grey/Black Baseball Tee

$28.00

Stoup Core Logo Tee

$20.00

Heathered Royal Pocket Tee

$24.00

No Sleep Tee

$20.00

Cycling Jersey (C21)

$55.00

Oatmeal Long Sleeve

$26.00

SBW Tee

$20.00

Ballard/Kenmore Block Tank

$20.00

Stickers

Glassware/Growlers

64oz Growler

$9.00

32oz Grolwer

$7.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

12oz Glass

$6.00

Tulip

$6.00

Taster Glass

$4.00

Miir 64oz Insulated Growler

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Stoup, our craftsmanship is a testament to our commitment to the art and the science of beer. As scientists, we hold the microorganisms and chemical processes that create beer in the highest esteem. As artists, we revel in a good pour. The dual disposition honors traditional styles perfected by earlier brew-masters as well as elevates craft brewing by continually seeking a better pint.

Location

1108 NW 52nd St, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

