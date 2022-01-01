Stout Burgers & Beers imageView gallery
Burgers
Gastropubs
American

Stout Burgers & Beers Hollywood

6,633 Reviews

$$

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Six Weeker
Tots

Burgers

Stout Burger

Stout Burger

$16.00

Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.

The Morning After

The Morning After

$15.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg and Chipotle Ketchup.

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

$14.00

Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.

Six Weeker

Six Weeker

$15.00

Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.

Goombah

Goombah

$14.00

Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.

Mr. America

Mr. America

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.

Shu

Shu

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Spread and Chipotle Mayo.

The Cheese Burger

The Cheese Burger

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.

Beef Patty

$8.00

Special of the Week

$16.00
The Low And Slow

The Low And Slow

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Fire Roasted Chiles, Fried Onions and Stout BBQ Sauce.

B-56

B-56

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Rosemary Bacon, and Thousand Island.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Patty

$8.00

Chx Burger Special

$15.00
Califresh

Califresh

$15.00

Veggie Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Arugula and Thousand Island.

Bollywood

Bollywood

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Aged Cheddar, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes and Chutney Mayo.

Planet Based Burger

Planet Based Burger

$13.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

H.E.M.P. Patty

$8.00

Beyond Patty

$8.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers & Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Flakes, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

French Fries Baked With Smoked Mozzarella and Topped With Oregano

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French Fries Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Tots - Nuff said

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tots Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

The Real Deal

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Best In The Game!

Gourmet Pretzel

Gourmet Pretzel

$11.00

Large Gourmet Pretzel Topped With Salt and Served With Three Dipping Sauces.

Side Avocado

$3.00

Sauces

Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Bell Spread

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Ketchup

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chutney Mayo

$1.00

Fig Jam

$1.00

Habanero

$1.00

Habanero Aioli

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

House Made Ranch

$1.00

Lemon Basil Aioli

$1.00

Mayo

Mornay

$1.00

Mustard Relish

$1.00

Tabasco

Tapatio

Thousand Island

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Desserts

Gourmet Bread Pudding

Gourmet Bread Pudding

$11.00

House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

House Made Triple Chocolate Brownie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce. Yum!

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Bun, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and A Touch of Sea Salt. You'll never look at ice cream sandwiches the same way again.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Bottled Beers

Acai Berry - June Shine

$8.00

Island Vibes - Local Roots

$8.00

Mighty Dry Cider - Golden State

$7.00Out of stock

Off Dry Cider - Stem Ciders

$7.00

Perry Miloslawski - Browar Fortuna

$8.00Out of stock

Quirk: Strawberry Lemon Basil - Boulevard

$7.00Out of stock

Glutenberg Pale - Sans Gluten

$10.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer - Mango Strawberry

$7.00

2013 Bzart Kriekenlambiek - Oud Beersel

$90.00

2013 Bzart Lambiek - Oud Beersel

$90.00

46h:50's - Hangar 24

$36.00

Barrel Roll No. 5 Chandelle - Hangar 24

$32.00

Framboise Boon - Brouwerij Boon

$13.00

Geuze Boon Vat 91 - Brouwerij Boon

$24.00

2012 Santa's Little Helper - Port

$18.00

2016 BA Bigfoot w/Ginger

$28.00

Old Rasputin 15th Ann - North Coast

$40.00

Quadrupel - La Trappe

$35.00

Trignac - Van Honsebrouck

$52.00

BitBurger Drive - Bitburger Brauerei

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Can

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata - Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Red Wine

Gainey - Merlot

$10.00+

Kaiken - Malbec

$9.00+

Poppy - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Spellbound - Petit Syrah

$9.00+

Vina Robles - Cabernet

$14.00+

White Wine

Harken - Chardonnay

$8.00+

Dry Creek - Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

J Vineyards - Pinto Grigio

$10.00+

Santa Marina - Prosecco

$9.00+

Rabble - Rose

$12.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

Location

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Stout Burgers & Beers image

