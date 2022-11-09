Stout Burgers & Beers imageView gallery
Burgers
Gastropubs
American

Stout Burgers & Beers Studio City

2,191 Reviews

$$

11262 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

Seasoned Fries
Mr. America
Stout Burger

Burgers

Stout Burger

Stout Burger

$16.00

Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.

The Morning After

The Morning After

$15.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg and Chipotle Ketchup.

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

$14.00

Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.

Six Weeker

Six Weeker

$15.00

Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.

Goombah

Goombah

$14.00

Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.

Mr. America

Mr. America

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.

Shu

Shu

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Spread and Chipotle Mayo.

The Cheese Burger

The Cheese Burger

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.

Beef Patty

$8.00

Special of the Week

$16.00
The Low And Slow

The Low And Slow

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Fire Roasted Chiles, Fried Onions and Stout BBQ Sauce.

B-56

B-56

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Rosemary Bacon, and Thousand Island.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Patty

$8.00

Chx Burger Special

$15.00
Califresh

Califresh

$15.00

Veggie Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Arugula and Thousand Island.

Bollywood

Bollywood

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Aged Cheddar, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes and Chutney Mayo.

Planet Based Burger

Planet Based Burger

$13.00

Veggie Patty

$6.00

H.E.M.P. Patty

$8.00

Beyond Patty

$8.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers & Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Flakes, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

French Fries Baked With Smoked Mozzarella and Topped With Oregano

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French Fries Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Tots - Nuff said

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tots Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

The Real Deal

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Best In The Game!

Gourmet Pretzel

Gourmet Pretzel

$11.00

Large Gourmet Pretzel Topped With Salt and Served With Three Dipping Sauces.

Side Avocado

$3.00

Sauces

Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Bell Spread

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Ketchup

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chutney Mayo

$1.00

Fig Jam

$1.00

Habanero

$1.00

Habanero Aioli

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

House Made Ranch

$1.00

Lemon Basil Aioli

$1.00

Mayo

Mornay

$1.00

Mustard Relish

$1.00

Tabasco

Tapatio

Thousand Island

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Desserts

Gourmet Bread Pudding

Gourmet Bread Pudding

$11.00

House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

House Made Triple Chocolate Brownie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce. Yum!

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Bun, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and A Touch of Sea Salt. You'll never look at ice cream sandwiches the same way again.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Beer

13th Anniversary - Fremont

$12.00+

Absolute Wonder- Radient

$9.00+

Aliso - Boomtown

$8.00+

Bavik Super Pils - Brouwerij De Barbandere

$7.00+

Black House - Modern Times

$6.00+

Bretta Blanc - Firestone

$11.00+

Mac Drizzle-Altamont

$8.00+

Cali Cream - Mother Earth

$7.00+

Curieux - Allagash

$9.00+

Doomscroll - Almanac

$8.00+

Flow Pale Ale - Almanac

$7.00+

Frucht Passionfruit - The Bruery

$9.00+

Gold Rider - Firestone Walker

$11.00+

Goodnight - Chapman

$9.00+

GROWLER

$5.00

Harlot - Societe

$8.00+

Haru - cellador

$11.00+

Hefeweizen - Two Coast

$7.00+

Hollow Jack - 2 Towns

$8.00+

Kaptain Kush - Altamont Works

$8.00+

Little Sal - Allagash

$10.00+

Mischief - The Bruery

$8.00+

More S'more - Boulevard

$10.00+

Oak Aged Tripel- Ommegang

$9.00+

Old Rasputin - North Coast

$9.00+

Outside Eliza - Sour Cellars

$13.00+

Peachy Keen - Craftsman

$10.00+

Pog Tart - Eureka Brewing

$7.00+

Summer Solstice - Anderson Valley

$7.00+

The Pilsner - Anderson Valley

$7.00+

Wall Of Color - Radiant

$8.00+

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon - Martin Ray

$12.00+

Chardonnay - R Collection

$8.00+

Malbec - Kaiken

$12.00+

Merlot - Gainey

$10.00+

Petite Sirah - Spellbound

$9.00+Out of stock

Pinot Grigio - Tenuta

$9.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Angeline

$8.00+

Rose - Whispering Angel

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Joel Gott

$8.00+

Sparkling Champagne - Poema

$8.00+

Liquor

Stout Old Fashioned

Stout Old Fashioned

$30.00

Old Forester 100, Stout Reduction, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters - 4 servings

WhistlePig Old Fashioned

WhistlePig Old Fashioned

$30.00

Whistle Pig Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Mix, Angostura Bitters - 4 Servings

Margarita

Margarita

$36.00

Azunia Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple - 4 Servings

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

$36.00Out of stock

Azunia Blanco, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Simple - 4 Servings

Jalisco Jammin

Jalisco Jammin

$36.00

Azunia Blanco, Ancho Reyes Verde, Lime Juice, Fig Simple - 4 Servings

Basil Botonist Smash

Basil Botonist Smash

$30.00Out of stock

Botanist Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple, Muddled Basil - 4 Servings

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$20.00

Poema Sparkling Champagne, Aperol, Soda Water - 2 Servings

Blanton’s

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig 12yr

$10.00

Peerless Small Batch

$40.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$16.00Out of stock

Bardstown Fusion Series

$24.00

Whiskey Row Bottled In Bond

$22.00

Bardstown KBS Collab

$60.00

Weller 12yr

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol Spritz Pitcher

$30.00

Cocktail of the Month

$15.00

Espress Yourself

$15.00

Five O'Clock

$15.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$13.00

Honey & Rose

$14.00

Jalisco Jammin

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Piggy Back OF

$17.00

Pinky's Up

$14.00

Poison Ivy

$14.00

Ryle Me Up

$14.00

Stout Mimosa

$12.00

Stout Old Fashioned

$14.00

Summer Fling

$12.00

Violet Hour

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$35.00

Remy Martin 1738

$15.00

Fernet

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

The Botanist Islay Gin

$12.00Out of stock

Fords London Gin

$8.00

Bad Hombre - Boomtown

$5.00Out of stock

Mezcal Mule

$8.00

Mezcal Negroni

$8.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$8.00

The Cranstonian

$8.00

The Marg - Mezcal

$8.00

Tread Lightly

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$9.00

Don Q Rum

$8.00Out of stock

Blind Burrow Rum

$8.00

Sagamore Rye

$14.00

Black Market Rye

$12.00

Kentucky Owl

$48.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$60.00

WhistlePig 15yr

$30.00Out of stock

WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye

$15.00

WhistlePig The Boss Hog The Samurai Scientist

$85.00

Whistle Pig 10y

$20.00

Whistle Pig 18y

$58.00

Aberlour 12yr

$14.00

Glenfarcias 25yr

$22.00

Glenfiddich 21yr

$28.00Out of stock

Highland Park 18yr

$20.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$45.00Out of stock

The Balvenie 12yr Double Wood

$14.00

The Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$18.00Out of stock

The Balvenie 17yr Double Wood

$24.00

The Macallan 12yr

$14.00

The Macallan Edition No 5

$50.00

The Macallan Estate

$42.00

The Macallan Rare Cask

$50.00

Azunia Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Azunia Black

$22.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones

$26.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$18.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$15.00Out of stock

Sandovales Blanco

$10.00

Sandovales Reposado

$12.00

Hendry’s

$8.00Out of stock

Tito’s

$10.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Westward Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask

$30.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Dew and a Brew

$13.00

Limavady

$12.00

Limavady

$10.00

Whistle Piggy Back

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10y

$15.00

Whistle Pig 18y

$50.00

Piggy Back OF

$10.00

WW Basic Flight

$30.00

WW Flight w/18y

$55.00

WW Flight w/Boss Hog

$80.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bitburger Drive - Bitburger Brauerei

$6.00

Black House Blend - Modern Times

$7.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Can - Coke

$2.50

Can - Diet Coke

$2.50

Can - Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice - Cranberry

$3.00

Juice - Grapefruit

$3.00

Juice - Pineapple

$3.00

Kids Water

Kids Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9oz

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Water Carafe

Water No Ice

Water w/ Lemon

Bottled Beer

2013 Bzart Kriekenlambiek

$90.00

2013 Bzart Lambiek

$90.00

2015 LambickX

$34.00

2020 Boon Kriek Cherry Lambic

$12.00

Avec Les Bons Voeux - Brasserie Dupont

$18.00

Bad Hombre - Boomtown

$7.00

Dry Cider - Ommegang

$8.00

Framboise Boon - Brouwerij Boon

$13.00Out of stock

Glutenberg Pale - Sans Gluten

$10.00

Guavamente - Jiant

$8.00

Mango Strwbry Seltzer - Ashland

$7.00

Perry Miloslawski - Browar Fortuna

$8.00

Venice Peach - Jiant Kombucha

$10.00

Sugar & Grain - Imperial Stout

$12.00
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

Stout Burgers & Beers image

