Stout Burgers & Beers Ventura

FOOD

Burgers

Stout Burger

Stout Burger

$16.00

Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.

The Morning After

The Morning After

$15.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg and Chipotle Ketchup.

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

$14.00

Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.

Six Weeker

Six Weeker

$15.00

Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.

Goombah

Goombah

$14.00

Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.

Mr. America

Mr. America

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.

Shu

Shu

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Spread and Chipotle Mayo.

The Cheese Burger

The Cheese Burger

$13.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.

Beef Patty

$8.00

Special of the Week

$14.00
The Low And Slow

The Low And Slow

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Fire Roasted Chiles, Fried Onions and Stout BBQ Sauce.

B-56

B-56

$14.00

Chicken Patty, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Rosemary Bacon, and Thousand Island.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Patty

$8.00

Chx Burger Special

$15.00
Califresh

Califresh

$15.00

Veggie Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Arugula and Thousand Island.

Bollywood

Bollywood

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Aged Cheddar, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes and Chutney Mayo.

Planet Based Burger

Planet Based Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Patty

$6.00

H.E.M.P. Patty

$8.00Out of stock

Beyond Patty

$8.00

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers & Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, & Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Flakes, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Onions, Lemon Juice and Olive Oil.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

French Fries Baked With Smoked Mozzarella and Topped With Oregano

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French Fries Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Tots - Nuff said

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tots Topped With Mornay Sauce, Crispy Prosciutto and Chives.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

The Real Deal

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Best In The Game!

Gourmet Pretzel

Gourmet Pretzel

$11.00

Large Gourmet Pretzel Topped With Salt and Served With Three Dipping Sauces.

Side Avocado

$3.00

Sauces

Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Bell Spread

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Ketchup

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chutney Mayo

$1.00

Fig Jam

$1.00

Habanero

$1.00

Habanero Aioli

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

House Made Ranch

$1.00

Ketchup

Lemon Basil Aioli

$1.00

Mayo

Mornay

$1.00

Mustard Relish

$1.00

Tabasco

Tapatio

Thousand Island

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Desserts

Gourmet Bread Pudding

Gourmet Bread Pudding

$11.00

House Made Gourmet Bread Pudding Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream...It's Amazing!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

House Made Triple Chocolate Brownie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce. Yum!

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Bun, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and A Touch of Sea Salt. You'll never look at ice cream sandwiches the same way again.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverage

BEER

Short-Lived Series W/ Burgeon- Made West

$8.00+

ABT 12- St.Bernardus

$10.00+

Bad Hombre - Boomtown

$7.00+

Black House- Modern Times

$8.00+

Blonde – Tarantula Hills

$7.00+

Broken skull – El Segundo

$8.00+

Cali Creamin'- Mother Earth

$7.00+

Careful with that Apricot, Eugene – Beachwood

$11.00+

Coffe Porter – Smog City

$8.00+

Cosmic crisp Blueberry- 2 Towns

$8.00+

Dankerman-Tarantula Hill

$8.00+

Dark star- Fremont

$8.00+

Delirium- Huyghe

$9.00+

Dos Topas- Topa Topa

$7.00+

Duchesse Cherry Sour- Brouwerij Verhaeghe

$11.00+

From LA Wit Love – Smog City

$7.00+

Fruit Punch-Almanac

$11.00+

Fruitlands- Modern Times

$8.00+

Golden Monkey- Victory

$8.00+

Gunpowder Guava- 101 Cider house

$7.00+

Hefeweissbier – Weihenstephan

$7.00+

Hustle – Fremont

$8.00+

La Chouffe- Brasserie d’ Achouffe

$9.00+

La Fin Du Monde- Unibroque

$8.00+

Las Palmas – Boomtown

$7.00+

Liquid Candy- Tarantula Hills

$8.00+

LOVE DOUBLE Almanac

$8.00+

Mic czech – Boomtown

$7.00+

Neighborhood – Ventura coast

$7.00+

Old Rasputin - North Coast

$8.00+

Pranqster – North coast

$8.00+

Restrain – Institution

$7.00+

Retreat- Off Shot

$8.00+

Short-lived -Made West

$8.00+

Simtra -knee deep

$9.00+

Snugglbug -Smog City

$9.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb- Great Divide

$9.00+

Summer Soltice- Anderson Valley

$7.00+

The Butcher- Societe

$8.00+

White Rascal-Avery

$7.00+

Bottle Beverages

Bitburger Drive -Bitburger

$7.00

Strawberry lemonade- Booch Craft

$8.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus- Booch craft

$8.00

Cider

Gunpowder Guava- 101 Cider house

$8.00+

Cosmic crisp Blueberry-2 town cider

$8.00+

Liquor (Copy)

Stout Old Fashioned

Stout Old Fashioned

$30.00

Old Forester 100, Stout Reduction, Orange Bitters, Angostura Bitters - 4 servings

Margarita

Margarita

$36.00

Azunia Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple - 4 Servings

Blanton’s

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Cocktail of the Month

$15.00

Espress Yourself

$15.00

Five O'Clock

$15.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$13.00

Honey & Rose

$14.00

Jalisco Jammin

$14.00

Piggy Back OF

$17.00

Pinky's Up

$14.00

Poison Ivy

$14.00

Ryle Me Up

$14.00

Stout Old Fashioned

$14.00

Summer Fling

$12.00

Violet Hour

$14.00

The Botanist Islay Gin

$12.00

Fords London Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$11.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$9.00

Blind Burrow Rum

$9.00

Bacardi-Well

$9.00

Black Market Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10y

$20.00

Whistle Pig 18y

$58.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

The Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Casa Dragones

$26.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$18.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$15.00

Sandovales Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Hendry’s

$9.00

Tito’s

$11.00

Nue-Well Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Limavady

$12.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$14.00

Jameson

$11.00

Limavady

$10.00

Whistle Piggy Back

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10y

$15.00

Whistle Pig 18y

$50.00

Piggy Back OF

$10.00

WW Basic Flight

$30.00

WW Flight w/18y

$55.00

WW Flight w/Boss Hog

$80.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Limonata - Pellegrino

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite Can

$2.50

Water

Red Wine (Copy)

J Vineyards - Pinot Noir

$12.00

J Lohr - Cabernet

$12.00

White Wine (Copy)

Rayburn Chardonnay

$11.00

Vina Robles Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Campuget Rose

$10.00

Mimosa Special

$14.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Single Mimosa

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

328 E Main St, Ventura, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

