Stouts Irish Pub & Grill

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Pork Tenderloin
Chicken George
Bacon Chicken Wrap

Starters

Wisconsin White Cheese Curds

$7.00

Rang Dip

$9.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Portabella Strips

$7.00

Nachos

$9.00

Soft Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Poutine Fries

$9.00

Irish Nachos

$11.00

Wings

6 Bone in Wings

$6.99Out of stock

10 Bone In Wings

$10.99Out of stock

6 Boneless Wings

$5.99

10 Boneless Wings

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.29

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.29

Cashew Chicken Salad

$9.69

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.29

Taco Salad

$9.49

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Wraps

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Bacon Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Burgers

CharBurger

$8.99

CharBurger with Cheese

$9.99

Bacon CharBurger

$10.49

Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Bourbon CharBurger

$10.49

Royal Charburger

$10.99

A1 CharBurger

$10.49

Inferno CharBurger

$10.29

Mushroom Swiss CharBurger

$10.49

Western CharBurger

$10.49

Ultimate CharBurger

$10.99

Horseshoe Burger

$13.99

Dubliner Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Jumbo Pork Tenderloin

$11.29

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken

$10.29

Italian Beef

$10.99

Reuben

$10.49

Bbq Bacon Swiss Chicken

$10.49

French Dip

$10.49

Inferno Chicken

$10.29

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$10.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Horseshoe Tenderloin

$13.99

Dubliner Tenderloin

$13.99

California Club

$12.49Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken George

$11.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Fish and Chicken Combo

$13.99

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.99

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$14.99

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

4 Piece Cod Basket

$10.99

16oz Prime Rib Dinner

$27.99

10oz Seared Ribeye

$16.99Out of stock

Stout’s Signatures

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Sheppard’s Pie

$10.99

Blarney Castle

$13.99

Tacos

$12.99

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Seafood Alfredo

$15.99

Flat Bread’s

12” Flat Bread’s

$7.50

12″ Canadian Bacon & Sauerkraut Flatbread

$11.00

12″ Reuben Pizza Flatbread

$11.00

12″ Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.00

12″ Buffalo Chicken Pizza Flatbread

$11.00

12″ Supreme Flatbread

$11.00

12″ BLT Flatbread

$11.00

12″ Hawaiian Pizza Flatbread

$11.00

12” Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$11.00

Pizzas

14” Cheese Pizza

$10.29

14″ Canadian Bacon & Sauerkraut

$16.99

14″ Reuben Pizza

$16.99

14″ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

14″ Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14″ Supreme

$16.99

14″ BLT

$16.99

14″ Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.99

Ultimate Quesadilla

$11.49

Soups

Guinness Stew Cup

$2.99

Guinness Stew Bowl

$5.99

Dessert

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

Vinilla Cake Bites

$4.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.98

Basket Of Fries

$2.99

Basket of Waffle Fries

$3.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

Baby Seasoned Potatoes

$2.99

Alfredo Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Sauces & Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

George Sauce

$0.50

BBq

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Avocado

$1.50

2 Pieces of Bacon

$1.99

Beer Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Dill Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bun

$3.00

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Nacho Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Slice Of Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Xrtra Texas Toast

$1.00

Spicy Terikayi

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Giardiniera Peppers

$0.50

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.50

Pork Gravy

$0.75

Beef Gravy

$0.75

Sausage Gravy

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Chunks

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Beer

Millstream Back Road Stout Growler

$30.00

First Press Cider Growler

$30.00

Cherry Bomb Blonde Growler

$30.00

Shiner Cheer Growler

$30.00

Blue Moon Growler

$30.00

5 Cities Bulldog Blonde Growler

$30.00

Kona Big Wave Growler

$30.00

Elysian Contact Haze Growler

$30.00

Big Grove Easy Eddy Growler

$30.00

Green Tree River Bottom Red Growler

$30.00

Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat Growler

$30.00

Alaskan Amber Growler

$30.00

Vanilla Porter Growler

$30.00

Singlespeed Zacks Mexican Doughnut Growler

$30.00

Schwifty Hippie Growler

$30.00

Guinness Growler

$30.00

Wine

Douglas Hill Pinot Noir

$21.00

GEN 5 CABERNET SAUVIGNON-Lodi, CA

$24.00

Sand Point Merlot

$21.00

Sand Point Chardonnay

$21.00

Dougdlas Hill White Zen

$21.00

Bauer Haus Riesling

$21.00

Moscato

$21.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Hawk Logo

$20.00+

Short Sleeve White Logo

$20.00+

Short Sleeve Yellow Logo

$20.00+

Long Sleeve Hawk Logo

$25.00+

Long Sleeve White Logo

$25.00+

Long Sleeve Yellow Logo

$25.00+

Hawk Logo Hoodie

$30.00+

White Logo Hoodie

$30.00+

Yellow Logo Hoodie

$30.00+

12oz Black Koozie

$3.00

12oz Green Koozie

$3.00

8oz Green Koozie

$3.00

16oz Green Koozie

$3.00

Bottle Koozie

$5.00

Stouts Mask Large

$20.00

Stouts Mask Small

$20.00

Black With White Bennie

$20.00

White With Green Bennie

$20.00

White With Black Bennie

$20.00

Black With White Fold Over Cap

$20.00

White With Green Fold Over Cap

$20.00

White With Black Fold Over Cap

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stout's Irish Pub & Grill Offering Up The Areas Best Food & Drinks!

Location

2352 Valley West court unit D, clinton, IA 52732

Directions

Gallery
Stout’s Irish Pub image
Stout’s Irish Pub image

