  • Home
  • /
  • Malvern
  • /
  • Stove and Tap- Malvern - 245 Lancaster Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stove and Tap- Malvern 245 Lancaster Ave

review star

No reviews yet

245 Lancaster Avenue

Malvern, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

Location

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazin J's - West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
139 West Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Grove Street Pub & Grill - 1094 Howertown Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1092 Howertown Rd North Catasauqua, PA 18032
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Deli & Market
orange starNo Reviews
492 Ford Street Bridgeport, PA 19405
View restaurantnext
The Brick - 1 W BROAD ST
orange star4.3 • 627
1 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
200 Pencader Plaza Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Farm to Table Ramen and more!
orange starNo Reviews
512 East 3rd Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Malvern

Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
McKenzie Brew House
orange star4.2 • 1,099
240 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Monday and Tuesday
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
orange star4.4 • 479
490 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Malvern
orange star4.7 • 288
10-20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Malvern
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston