Stove and Tap- Malvern 245 Lancaster Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.
Location
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grove Street Pub & Grill - 1094 Howertown Rd
No Reviews
1092 Howertown Rd North Catasauqua, PA 18032
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Malvern
The Greyhound Malvern closed Monday and Tuesday
4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurant