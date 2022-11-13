Stove and Tap imageView gallery
Stove and Tap 158 W Gay St

158 W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Shareables

CUP Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

$6.00

bacon lardon, cheesy crostini

BOWL Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

$12.00

bacon lardon, cheesy crostini

CUP Smoked Tomato Soup

$4.00

Cheese curds, basil, croutons

BOWL Smoked Tomato Soup

$8.00

Cheese curds, basil, croutons

Tap Nachos

$15.00

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$13.00

cheddar cheese

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Filet Skewers

$16.00

Peanut Sauce, Spicy Cucumber Salad

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00

cherry pepper, peppadew pesto

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Jalapeno, spiced salt

Tap Fries

$14.00

smoked brisket, beer cheese, cheese curds

Bao Buns

$13.00

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$12.00

Baked Crab Dip

$16.00

Salads

Warm Mushroom Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, sherry dressing, goat cheese crostini

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Thai chopped vegetables, fresh herbs, toasted peanuts, fresnos, mango-lime vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

All American Burger

$16.00

double patty blend, seeded roll, special sauce, pickled onions, bibb

Brisket Dip

$16.00

slow roasted brisket, cooper sharp, horseradish sauce, beef jus

Dry Aged Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$18.00

american cheese, special sauce, pickled onion, lettuce

Tuna Taco

$16.00

shaved cabbage, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli

Grilled Chicken BLT

$16.00

hickory smoked bacon, herbed garlic aioli, sourdough

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Fish Po Boy

$16.00

battered cod, coleslaw, chipotle aioli

Bomb Burger

$20.00

Flatbreads

Brisket Flatbread

$16.00

gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onion, horeseradish mayo

Shaved Brussels & Mush Flatbread

$14.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$24.00

IPA beer battered cod, tarter sauce

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$32.00

Grilled Chicken Kebob

$23.00

bacon, mushroom, buttermilk puff pastry, mixed greens

PEI Mussels

$19.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$28.00

torn basil, aged balsamic, parmesan cheese

Caribbean Coconut Shrimp

$25.00

dirty fried rice, curried aioli

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

chopped summer vegetables, preserved lemon, salsa verde

Adult Chicken Finger & Fries

$13.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Spiced Rice

$6.00

Baked Potato Loaded

$10.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potatos Fries

$8.00

Kids Trays

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Red Pasta

$10.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Food

Coffee Opera Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Brookie

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Choco Fudge Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$10.00

Drinks

Kir Royal

$10.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

