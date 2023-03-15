Stowe Cider/Shakedown Street

Stowe Cider imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Brainwaves Case
Safety Meeting 16oz 4-pack
Peach Habanero 16oz 4-Pack

KITCHEN

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$12.00

House made tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Cumberland House Salad

$8.00+

Baby spinach, arugala, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, red onion, Bayley Hazen blue cheese served with honey-cider vinaigrette add portobello, chicken, pulled pork

Shakedown Wings

$10.00

Smoked & fried wings served with our signature dry rub or tossed in our shakedown bbq sauce

Cracklins

$12.00

Deep fried pork belly dusted with maple brown sugar glaze & powdered sugar

Roadies

Sandwiches

$17.00

Sandwiches come with your choice of meat/or alternative & sauce * Half chicken not included

Tacos

$15.00

Served with two tacos of your choice

Headliners

One Main Act & Two Support

$22.00

Meat platter with your choice of BBQ meat & sides. Served with corn bread & your choice of sauce.

Two Main Acts & Two Supporting Acts

$28.00

Meat platter with your choice of BBQ meats & sides. Served with corn bread & your choice of sauce.

Ribs & Two Support

$19.00+

Rib platter with your choice of a 1/4, 1/2, or full rack of ribs & two sides. Served with corn bread & your choice of sauce.

Side Stage

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Baked mac & cheese

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dry rub sweet potato fries

Side Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Classic hand cut fries

Side Red Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Shredded red cabbage, vinegar based slaw

Side Tomato Onion Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Tomatoes, onions, & cucumber served in a balsamic dressing

Side Cornbread

$4.00

Jalapeno cornbread served with honey butter

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked potato with cheddar cheese, sour cream & diced green onion

Kids Menu

Sup Dawg

$9.00

Grilled Hot Dog on a toasted roll with choice of fries, sweet potato fries or sliced apple

Oink Out

$10.00

One pulled pork slider with shredded colby jack cheese with choice of fries, sweet potato fries or sliced apple

Farm Fresh

$8.00

Cabot cheddar, celery sticks, carrot sticks, sliced apple, served with whole grain crackers

South Slide

$8.00

Two grilled cheese quesadillas, served with salsa & Sour cream

Sauces

Sauces

TO-GO PACKAGED

TO-GO CANS (4-PACK)

PRE-ORDER for pickup 2/12 after 4pm
High & Dry 16oz 4-pack

High & Dry 16oz 4-pack

$13.00

No sugar, just apples. Super-dry. 6.5% ABV

Tips Up 16oz 4-pack

Tips Up 16oz 4-pack

$13.00

Semi-dry, totally balanced. 6.5% ABV

Safety Meeting 16oz 4-pack

Safety Meeting 16oz 4-pack

$13.00

Dry hopped with Citra & Galaxy. Semi-dry. 6.5% ABV

Mountain Glow 16oz 4-Pack

Mountain Glow 16oz 4-Pack

$13.00

Semi-dry cider with ginger, lemon, & orange peel. 6.5% ABV

Tuned Up 16oz 4-pack

Tuned Up 16oz 4-pack

$14.00

Lightly hazy cider with cranberry & orange. 5.5% ABV

Rosé 16oz 4-pack

Rosé 16oz 4-pack

$16.00

Dry cider with homegrown rhubarb, & red wine. 6.9% ABV

Peach Habanero 16oz 4-Pack

Peach Habanero 16oz 4-Pack

$16.00

A blend of peaches and hot habanero peppers. Warning: Spicy. 5.5% ABV

Spruce Peak 16oz 4pack

$16.00
Blueberry Maple 16oz 4PACK

$16.00

Blueberry Maple 16oz 4PACK

$16.00

TO-GO CASE OPTIONS

Headliner Case

$70.00
Brainwaves Case

Brainwaves Case

$80.00

Fresh Press Case

$50.00

TO-GO BOTTLES

Single Varietal - To Go

Single Varietal - To Go

$8.00

Spitzenburg apples aged in oak barrels. 500ml Bottle 6.5% ABV

Wine Barrel Aged - To Go

Wine Barrel Aged - To Go

$8.00

Super-dry cider aged in wine barrels. 6.9% ABV

Mansfield

Mansfield

$40.00

This super dry bottle-conditioned & naturally carbonated cider is made from High & Dry co-fermented with blueberries! At 6.9% ABV, this beauty has been corked and is finally ready for you to enjoy. A limited batch, with only 50 bottles available for taproom pickup only.

TO-GO N/A

Fresh Press - Non alcoholic Apple cider & sparkling water
4pk Fresh Press

4pk Fresh Press

$9.00

Fresh Press - Non-alcoholic apple cider & sparkling water

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shakedown Street BBQ & Grill at Stowe Cider

Website

Location

17 Town Farm Lane, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Gallery
Stowe Cider image

