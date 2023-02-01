Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Order Again

Daily Specials

Vegan Fried Chicken

Vegan Fried Chicken

$14.99

A vegan fried chicken on a kaiser roll with vegan mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato - classic! Choose to dip it in Nashville sauce for some spice! (shown with BBQ sauce & veg cheese)

Charcuterie Boards

Bruschetta Board

Bruschetta Board

$129.99

Hand-crafted charcuterie made with french bread; artichoke hearts; toasted pine nuts; basil pesto; lemon ricotta cheese; toasted pancetta; fresh mozzarella pearls; prosciutto; sliced cantaloupe; shaved parmesan cheese; carmelized onion; cherry tomatoes; and balsamic glaze. Everything you need to create delicious, personalized bruschetta. Ample amount for 4-6 people. We're happy to use your serving dish, as long as it is size-appropriate! Please allow three (3) days notice for ordering. (photo does not show full products listed)

Decadent Dessert Board

Decadent Dessert Board

$116.99

This Decadent Dessert Board features local Lake Champlain Dark Chocolate with creamy camembert cheese; a honeycomb; fresh figs; purple seedless grape bunches; fresh pears; house-candied organic cashews; and dried apricots. This board is perfect for a cocktail party! Ample amounts for 4-6 people. We are happy to use your serving dish, so long as it is size-appropriate! Please allow three (3) days notice for ordering. (photo does not show full product list)

Mezza Board

Mezza Board

$189.99

Our Mezza Board is truly it's namesake - "mezza" meaning a taste or small shareable plate in Arabic. The focal point of our board is the house-made roasted garlic hummus that comes with kalamata olives; feta cheese; artichoke hearts; seasoned grape tomatoes; stuffed green olives; house-roasted sweet peppers; pita bread wedges; dolmades (stuffed grape leaves); spiced organic almonds; asparagus spears and house-made tzatziki sauce. This board is truly rich in flavors and textures! Ample amounts for 4-6 people. We are happy to use your serving dish, so long as it is size-appropriate! Please allow three (3) days' notice for ordering. (photo does not show full product list)

Taste of Vermont Board

Taste of Vermont Board

$94.99

Our Taste of Vermont Board features Vermont products at their very best! Local sliced pepperoni; sliced soppressatta; sliced hard salami; sliced cheddar cheese; cubed manchego cheese, local fruit jam (flavors may differ based on availability) and crackers. Perfect for nibbling over a lazy day or as a brunch accompaniment, this board brings the flavors to Vermont to your holiday table! Ample amounts for 4-6 people. We are happy to use your serving dish, so long as it is size-appropriate! Please allow three (3) days' notice for ordering. (photo does not show full product list)

Graze Boxes

Our Graze Boxes offer a smaller charcuterie offering that are ready to pick up & head on to your adventure!
Mediterranean Graze Box for Two

Mediterranean Graze Box for Two

$15.99Out of stock

Ready for pick-up! Box contains pita bread slices * organic sweet peppers * garlic stuffed green olives * cubed feta cheese * dried organic apricots * small fresh mozzarella balls * artichoke hearts * dried organic figs * spiced blanched almonds * Boar's Head hummus * organic snap peas

Classic Graze Box for Two

Classic Graze Box for Two

$6.99Out of stock

Classically-styled and ready to pick up! Each box contains sliced baguette bread * sliced brie * fresh grapes * Bellavitano Merlot-dipped cheese (mix between cheddar & parmesan for taste) * Boar's Head pepperoni * shelled pistachios

Sweet Graze Box for Two

Sweet Graze Box for Two

$11.99Out of stock

This Sweet Box lives up to its name and ready for pick up! Each box contains Bellavitano 18 month aged parmesan cheese * Lake Champlain dark chocolate coins * organic sliced mango * sliced blood orange * Boar's Head soppressata * sliced organic strawberries

Dessert Menu

Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.99

Gluten-free treat from Sweet Streets

Cookies

Cookies

$1.25

Chocolate Chip - baked in-house

Cinnamon Swirl Stack Bar

$3.00
Toffee Brownie

Toffee Brownie

$2.50

Summerberry Stack Bar

$3.99

Chocolate Chunck Stack Bar

$3.99

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.99
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.50
Boylan Sodas

Boylan Sodas

$3.99

Root Beer ; Cane Cola ; Creamy Red Birch Beer ; Creme ; Shirley Temple ; Orange

Bottled Sodas - Various Flavors

$3.50

Coca-Cola ; Diet Coke ; Dr. Pepper ; Diet Dr. Pepper ; Ginger Ale ; Diet Ginger Ale

Joes Tea

Joes Tea

$3.99

Raspberry ; Half & Half ; Lemon ; Green Tea ; Sweet Tea ; Lemonade Limited - Gold Peak Tea available too

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.80

Orange Exuberance ; Enlightenment ; Bluephoria ; Lemon Elation ; Revel Berry

Bottled Water

$2.25
Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.50

Orange Mango ; Cucumber ; Grapefruit ; Raspberry Lime ; Lime ; Lemon

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$2.99
Nantucket Nectars Orange Juice

Nantucket Nectars Orange Juice

$3.99
Nantucket Nectar's Apple Juice

Nantucket Nectar's Apple Juice

$3.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Imported from Mexico in glass bottles - made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup

KIS Kombucha

$4.50
Aqua ViTea Kombucha

Aqua ViTea Kombucha

$3.99

Tumeric Sunrise; Blueberry Social; Hibiscus Ginger Lime Available

Beer & Cider

Rock Art

Rock Art

$6.75

Craft beer from local Rock Art Brewery. Options do vary. Now carrying, Rocktoberfestival, Limited Access. Can be enjoyed with indoor dining or with take away. Two per order.

Stowe Cider

Stowe Cider

$6.75

Local Stowe Cider's own! Options do vary. Now carrying, High & Dry, Tips Up & Gummy Bears. Can be enjoyed with indoor dining or with take away. Two cans per order.

Ten Bends

Ten Bends

$6.75

Craft beer from local Ten Bends Brewery. Options do vary! Now carrying, Cream Puff War & Sudden Crickets. Can be enjoyed with indoor dining or with take away - two per order.

High Noon - Grapefruit

High Noon - Grapefruit

$5.75

A light grapefruit flavored vodka & soda to enjoy with your lunch. Can be enjoyed with indoor dining or to take away with you.

Devil's Backbone

Devil's Backbone

$5.75

A canned tequila margarita to enjoy with your lunch! Can be enjoyed with indoor dining or with take away. Two per order.

Cold Sandwiches - Catering

Apple Valley Turkey - Catering

$13.50

Classic Roasted Turkey - Catering

$13.50

BLT - Catering

$13.50

BLTTA - Catering

$13.50

BLTTA - Catering

$13.50

Tuna Salad - Catering

$13.50

Italian Grinder - Catering

$13.50

Chicken Salad - Catering

$13.50

Greek Wrap - Catering

$13.50

Garden Wrap - Catering

$13.50
California Club

California Club

$13.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted & sliced turkey, mayo and house-made guacamole on toasted whole wheat

Catering Salads

Kitchen Salad (Per Person)

$7.00

Our Kitchen Salad (romaine base, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots) with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Our Greek Salad (romaine and spinach base, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled feta) with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad (Per Person)

$7.00

A side salad version of the popular Kitchen Salad with your choice of dressing

Catering Desserts

Catering Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Catering Gluten-Free Brownie

$1.50

Catering Gluten-Free Crispy Treat

$1.50

Catering Sides

Catering Potato Salad - per person

$3.00

Catering Macaroni Salad - per person

$3.00

Catering Coleslaw - per person

$3.00

Catering Apple

$1.00

Catering Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The place to go when you are hungry ~ we serve breakfast & lunch seven days a week. Breakfast burritos & coffee to start your day and then salads, sandwiches and sides for lunch. We have plenty of parking and indoor & outdoor seating. Follow us on social media for daily specials and fun announcements.

Location

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Stowe Sandwich Company image
Stowe Sandwich Company image
Stowe Sandwich Company image

