Stowe Sandwich Company

Mezza Board

$189.99

Our Mezza Board is truly it's namesake - "mezza" meaning a taste or small shareable plate in Arabic. The focal point of our board is the house-made roasted garlic hummus that comes with kalamata olives; feta cheese; artichoke hearts; seasoned grape tomatoes; stuffed green olives; house-roasted sweet peppers; pita bread wedges; dolmades (stuffed grape leaves); spiced organic almonds; asparagus spears and house-made tzatziki sauce. This board is truly rich in flavors and textures! Ample amounts for 4-6 people. We are happy to use your serving dish, so long as it is size-appropriate! Please allow three (3) days' notice for ordering. (photo does not show full product list)