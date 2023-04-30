Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

StowNut Donut & Diner Stow, Ohio 44224

1,574 Reviews

$

3055 Graham Rd

Stow, OH 42244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

B-Bop

$7.99

Egg* and cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

#5 - Breakfast Wrap

$11.49

Breakfast Wrap made with a large flour tortilla, two scrambled eggs mixed with cheese, green peppers, onions, sausage, and bacon, rolled to perfection. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.

#3 - French Toast

$9.99

Two Texas Style French Toast with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.


Beverages

Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Hot Tea

$2.52

Cappucino

$2.49+

Iced T

$2.99

Milk

$1.49+

Juice

$2.49+

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Body Armour

$2.81

Bottle Pop

$2.81

Bottled Water

$2.34

Fountain To Go

$2.34

Glass water

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade Bottle

$2.81

Powerade

$2.81

V8

$2.34

Vitamin Water

$2.81

Breakfast Combos

#1 - Eggs breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs* with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.

#2 - Pancakes

$8.99

Two pancakes with a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

#3 - French Toast

$9.99

Two Texas Style French Toast with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

#4 - Biscuit and Gravy

$11.99

Homemade Biscuit and Sausage Gravy with choice of breakfast potatoes.

#5 - Breakfast Wrap

$11.49

Breakfast Wrap made with a large flour tortilla, two scrambled eggs mixed with cheese, green peppers, onions, sausage, and bacon, rolled to perfection. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.

#6 - Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Breakfast Quesadilla made with scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, cheese, and your choice of chicken, steak, or veggie. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.

#7 - Eggs and Toast

$9.99

Two eggs* and Toast with your choice of breakfast potatoes or meat.

#8 - HOOLA HOOP

$14.49

Hula Hoop Two Eggs* with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with breakfast potatoes and two pancakes.

Breakfast Pizzas

Meat Pizza

$16.99

meat or veggies

Deluxe Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

all veggies ,all meats

Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Create Your Own Pizza Max 3 Toppings

$15.99

Additional Toppings

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on your choice of White, Wheat, Rye, English Muffin, Bagel, Biscuit, or Pretzel Roll. Cheese choices: Provolone, American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, and Smoked Gouda.

Miss Priss

$6.49

Egg* with choice of cheese.

B-Bop

$7.99

Egg* and cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Big Joe

$8.99

Egg*, cheese, bacon, ham, and sausage.

Breakfast Club

$9.99

Egg*, cheese, bacon, ham, tomato, and mayo.

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.99+

Bagel

$2.99

with cream cheese

Oatmeal

$4.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

1 slice Toast

$1.50

Toast

$2.99

2 slices bread

Grits

$4.49

Bacon

$2.99+

4 pieces of bacon

Ham

$4.99

1large slice of ham

Sausage

$2.50+

2 patties or 4 links

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$4.99

French Toast

$3.99+

1 slice texas toast

Pancake

$2.99+

1 pancake

Biscuit

$2.99

Hollandaise

$1.99

Breakfast Specials

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Country fried steak served with two eggs* any style, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Corned beef mixed with onions & potatoes, along with two eggs* and toast

StowNut Stacker

$11.99

Home fried potatoes, two eggs*, bacon, sausage, and cheese, all piled high with a choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs*, ham and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with choice of breakfast potatoes

Katie's Kitchen Sink

$12.99

Layered with hash browns, biscuit, and two eggs*, topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Dr. Dick's Oatmeal

$8.49

Daily Breakfast Specials

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$9.99

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$10.99

Daily Lunch Specials

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL 9.99

$9.99

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL 10.99

$10.99

Daily Lunch Special 11.99

$11.99

Kids Breakfast/Smaller Plate

Kids Combo Breakfast

$7.99

1 egg 1 meat, 1 toast

Kids One Pancake

$6.99

1 pancake 1 meat

Kids French Toast

$7.99

1 slice texas toast 1 meat

Sm Biscuit & Gravy

$8.49

biscuit and gravy

Kids Lunch/Smaller Plate

Small Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb burger

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

2 fingers & side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

cheese between tortilla

Meat or Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken,Steak Or Veggies

Lunch Sides

Home Fries

$2.99

grilled potatoes

Hash Browns

$2.99

grilled shredded potatoes

French Fries

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Homemade

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side Salad

$6.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Homemade Chips

$3.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Monte Cristo

$11.99

ham, turkey,swisson egg battered texas toast

Classic Egg Salad

$9.99

hard boiled eggs,relish,mayo

Rockin Rueben

$12.99

saurkraut, corned beef,swiss,thousand island

BLT Classic

$11.49

bacon, lettuce,tomato.mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried or grilled lettuce,tomato,cheese,

Sloppy Joe

$10.99

ground meat, sauce & seasonings

Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Fried or grilled tomato,onion,peppers, ranch

Car 54 Philly

$12.99

sliced ribeye mushrooms,onions,peppers,provolone

Route 66 Club

$11.49

turkey or ham,bacon,tomato, cheese

Chicken Finger Lunch

$11.49

breaded tenderloin

Deli Sandwich

$10.49

Deli sandwich with choice of bread

Homemade Pierogies

$13.99

Stuffed with potatoes and cheese, then sautéed in onions and served with sour cream. Frozen also available. (Check availability) Specialty pierogies are available to order.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.49

Fresh Ham Slices with Choice of Cheese on your choice of Bread or Bun

StowNut Italian Beef

$12.49

Thinly Sliced Italian Beef, Melted Cheddar, Tomatoes and Banana Peppers on a Hoagie Bun

Hot Dog

$8.99

Omelets

Soft and fluffy 3 egg omelets served with your choice of potatoes or toast. Substitute a bagel for $1.00. Substitute egg whites $1.00

Western Omelet

$11.99

*Ham, green peppers, onions, and choice of cheese.

Jimmy Omelet

$11.99

*Sloppy Joe and choice of cheese.

Garden Omelet

Garden Omelet

$11.99

*Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and choice of cheese.

Steak Omelet

$12.49

Thin sliced ribeye, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and choice of cheese.

Build Your Own

$9.99+

Choice of cheese. Add green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, ham, sausage, bacon or turkey for $1.00 each.

Retail

T-Shirt Small-Large

$14.00

T-shirt XL- up

$16.00

Travel Coffee Mug

$13.99

StowNut Seasoning

$3.99

Boxed Coffee

$22.00

Hoodie Small - Large

$30.00

Hoodie XL- up

$35.00

Soups

Do wop

$10.99+

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

Soup & Salad

$10.99+

garden salad and soup

Cup Soup

$4.99

small

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Large

Chili cup

$7.99

Chili bowl

$8.99

Special Burgers

Stownut Melt

$12.49

*Burger with cheddar & provolone cheese, pickles and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Texas toast

Mushroom Bacon

$12.99

*Swiss cheese, bacon and mushrooms added to our delicious Big Bruiser.

Patty Melt

$12.49

*Juicy burger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Standard Burgers

Big Bruiser

$11.99

Little Richard

$12.99

Waffles

Waffle

$8.99

A fluffy Belgian Waffle, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Blueberry Hill

$10.49

Blueberry topping, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Pecan Thrill

$10.99

Pecans, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Bananarama

$10.49

Topped with freshly sliced bananas, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned for over 20 years! 50’s Style Restaurant Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Donuts! Open till 2:00 pm. Daily.

Website

Location

3055 Graham Rd, Stow, OH 42244

Directions

Gallery
StowNut Donut & Diner image
StowNut Donut & Diner image
StowNut Donut & Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Nik's Donuts Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
1023 N Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Northfield
orange star4.4 • 2,235
10468 Northfield Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
The Town Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1840 town park blvd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Two Cafe and Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
8578 E Washington St Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
View restaurantnext
Valenti's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 481
203 E Royalton Rd Broadview Height, OH 44147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston