StowNut Donut & Diner Stow, Ohio 44224
1,574 Reviews
$
3055 Graham Rd
Stow, OH 42244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
B-Bop
Egg* and cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
#5 - Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Wrap made with a large flour tortilla, two scrambled eggs mixed with cheese, green peppers, onions, sausage, and bacon, rolled to perfection. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.
#3 - French Toast
Two Texas Style French Toast with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Beverages
Breakfast Combos
#1 - Eggs breakfast
Two eggs* with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.
#2 - Pancakes
Two pancakes with a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
#3 - French Toast
Two Texas Style French Toast with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
#4 - Biscuit and Gravy
Homemade Biscuit and Sausage Gravy with choice of breakfast potatoes.
#5 - Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Wrap made with a large flour tortilla, two scrambled eggs mixed with cheese, green peppers, onions, sausage, and bacon, rolled to perfection. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.
#6 - Breakfast Quesadilla
Breakfast Quesadilla made with scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, cheese, and your choice of chicken, steak, or veggie. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes.
#7 - Eggs and Toast
Two eggs* and Toast with your choice of breakfast potatoes or meat.
#8 - HOOLA HOOP
Hula Hoop Two Eggs* with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with breakfast potatoes and two pancakes.
Breakfast Pizzas
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Egg
Bagel
with cream cheese
Oatmeal
Hash Browns
Home Fries
1 slice Toast
Toast
2 slices bread
Grits
Bacon
4 pieces of bacon
Ham
1large slice of ham
Sausage
2 patties or 4 links
Corned Beef Hash
Cup of Sausage Gravy
French Toast
1 slice texas toast
Pancake
1 pancake
Biscuit
Hollandaise
Breakfast Specials
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Country fried steak served with two eggs* any style, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef mixed with onions & potatoes, along with two eggs* and toast
StowNut Stacker
Home fried potatoes, two eggs*, bacon, sausage, and cheese, all piled high with a choice of toast.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs*, ham and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with choice of breakfast potatoes
Katie's Kitchen Sink
Layered with hash browns, biscuit, and two eggs*, topped with homemade sausage gravy.
Dr. Dick's Oatmeal
Daily Breakfast Specials
Daily Lunch Specials
Kids Breakfast/Smaller Plate
Kids Lunch/Smaller Plate
Lunch Quesadilla
Lunch Sides
Lunch Specials
Monte Cristo
ham, turkey,swisson egg battered texas toast
Classic Egg Salad
hard boiled eggs,relish,mayo
Rockin Rueben
saurkraut, corned beef,swiss,thousand island
BLT Classic
bacon, lettuce,tomato.mayo
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled lettuce,tomato,cheese,
Sloppy Joe
ground meat, sauce & seasonings
Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled tomato,onion,peppers, ranch
Car 54 Philly
sliced ribeye mushrooms,onions,peppers,provolone
Route 66 Club
turkey or ham,bacon,tomato, cheese
Chicken Finger Lunch
breaded tenderloin
Deli Sandwich
Deli sandwich with choice of bread
Homemade Pierogies
Stuffed with potatoes and cheese, then sautéed in onions and served with sour cream. Frozen also available. (Check availability) Specialty pierogies are available to order.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Fresh Ham Slices with Choice of Cheese on your choice of Bread or Bun
StowNut Italian Beef
Thinly Sliced Italian Beef, Melted Cheddar, Tomatoes and Banana Peppers on a Hoagie Bun
Hot Dog
Omelets
Western Omelet
*Ham, green peppers, onions, and choice of cheese.
Jimmy Omelet
*Sloppy Joe and choice of cheese.
Garden Omelet
*Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and choice of cheese.
Steak Omelet
Thin sliced ribeye, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and choice of cheese.
Build Your Own
Choice of cheese. Add green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, ham, sausage, bacon or turkey for $1.00 each.
Retail
Soups
Special Burgers
Standard Burgers
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Family owned for over 20 years! 50’s Style Restaurant Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Donuts! Open till 2:00 pm. Daily.
3055 Graham Rd, Stow, OH 42244