Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Str8 Out the Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4825 E main St

Whitehall, OH 43213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

WHOLE WINGS DINNER🐔🐔
LAMB CHOP DINNER🐑🐑
PERCH FISH DINNER🐟

DINNER

LAMB CHOP DINNER🐑🐑

$29.99

BEEF BRISKET DINNER🐂🐂

$18.99

WHOLE WINGS DINNER🐔🐔

$16.99

TURKEY RIB DINNER🦃

$13.99Out of stock

PERCH FISH DINNER🐟

$13.99

WHITING FISH DINNER🐟🐟

$13.99Out of stock

PAN SEARED SALMON DINNER

$15.99

Str8 Sampler🐟🐟🐔🐐

$29.99

1 whiting 1 perch 2 wings 2 lamb chops 2 sides

Honey Glazed Salmon

$16.99

Smoked Beef Ribs

$18.99Out of stock

Ox-tails & Rice🐃🐃

$23.99Out of stock

Smothered Chicken

$16.99

Baked Chicken & Dressing

$17.99Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade Chili

$10.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Turkey & Dressing🦃🦃

$15.99Out of stock

Catering

T-shirts

$12.00+

A'LA CARTE

LAMB CHOP A'LA CARTE

$24.99

BEEF BRISKET A'LA CARTE

$15.99

WHOLE WINGS A'LA CARTE

$13.99

TURKEY RIBS A'LA CARTE

$10.99

PERCH FISH A'LA CARTE

$10.99

WHITING FISH A'LA CARTE

$10.99Out of stock

PAN SEARED SALMON A'LA CARTE

$13.99

Single Lamb

$6.99

Honey Glazed Salmon

$14.99

SIDES

MAC AND CHEESE🧀

$4.99

CANDIE YAMS🍠

$4.99

COLLARD GREENS

$4.99

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

BAKED BEANS

$4.99

YELLOW RICE

$4.99

STEAMED CABBAGE

$4.99

POTATOES SALAD

$4.99

Green Beans

Out of stock

BREAD

CORNBREAD

$0.99

DINNER ROLLS

$0.99

SLICE BREAD

$0.99

DRINKS

KOOL AID

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

PEACH TEA

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Slushy

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Cup Of Ice

Dessert

Cheesecake🍰

$9.99

No Banana Ban. Pudd.

$7.99

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.99

Cake In A Jar

$8.00

Sweet potato pie

$4.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding🍌🍌

$7.99Out of stock

Vanilla Slice Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Slice Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Rum Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Texas Sheet Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Mini Strawberry Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Mini Oreo Cakes

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake Crunch In The Jar

$8.00Out of stock

OooWeee Cake In-a-jar

$8.00Out of stock

Str8 Sauce

Soul sauce

$1.50

Hot BBQ

$0.99

Sweet BBQ

$0.99

Yellow T-Shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Black T-Shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Grey T-Shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Snack Bites

Whole wing snack bite

$9.99

Whiting snack bite

$9.99Out of stock

Perch snack bite

$9.99

Turkey rib snack bite

$9.99

Brisket snack bite

$12.99

Lamb chops

$14.99

Catering Sides

CORNBREAD

$0.99

DINNER

LAMB CHOP DINNER🐑🐑

$31.99

BEEF BRISKET DINNER🐂🐂

$20.99

WHOLE WINGS DINNER🐔🐔

$18.99

TURKEY RIB DINNER🦃

$15.99Out of stock

PERCH FISH DINNER🐟

$15.99

WHITING FISH DINNER🐟🐟

$15.99Out of stock

PAN SEARED SALMON DINNER

$15.99

Catfish Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Str8 Sampler🐟🐟🐔🐐

$31.99

1 whiting 1 perch 2 wings 2 lamb chops 2 sides

Down to earth salad

$12.99Out of stock

Soul pasta

$13.99Out of stock

Ox-tails & Rice🐃🐃

$25.99Out of stock

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken & Dressing

$19.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Smothered Chicken

$18.99

Turkey & Dressing🦃🦃

$17.99Out of stock

Catering

$2.00

T-shirts

$12.00+

A'LA CARTE

LAMB CHOP A'LA CARTE

$26.99

BEEF BRISKET A'LA CARTE

$17.99

WHOLE WINGS A'LA CARTE

$15.99

TURKEY RIBS A'LA CARTE

$12.99

PERCH FISH A'LA CARTE

$12.99

WHITING FISH A'LA CARTE

$12.99Out of stock

PAN SEARED SALMON A'LA CARTE

$12.99

Catfish A'LA CARTE

$12.00Out of stock

Single Lamb

$7.99

SIDES

MAC AND CHEESE🧀

$6.99

CANDIE YAMS🍠

$6.99

COLLARD GREENS

$6.99

MASHED POTATOES

$6.99

BAKED BEANS

$6.99

YELLOW RICE

$6.99

STEAMED CABBAGE

$6.99

POTATOES SALAD

$6.99

BREAD

CORNBREAD

$2.99

DINNER ROLLS

$2.99

SLICE BREAD

$2.99

DRINKS

KOOL AID

$3.99

SWEET TEA

$3.99

PEACH TEA

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Slushy

$3.50

Water

$3.00

Cup Of Ice

$2.00

Dessert

Cheesecake🍰

$11.99

Cobbler

$7.99Out of stock

Sweet potato pie

$6.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding🍌🍌

$9.99Out of stock

Vanilla Slice Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Chocolate Slice Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Cake In A Jar

$10.00

Str8 Sauce

Soul sauce

$3.50

Hot BBQ

$2.99

Sweet BBQ

$2.99

Yellow T-Shirt

$14.00Out of stock

Black T-Shirt

$14.00Out of stock

Grey T-Shirt

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soul Food Made With Love

Location

4825 E main St, Whitehall, OH 43213

Directions

Gallery
Str8 Out the Kitchen image
Str8 Out the Kitchen image
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buns and Brew
orange star4.4 • 526
970 Parsons Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Whitehall

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitehall
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston