Stracci Pizza

Roma Rosso DOC 2019 | Poggio Le Volpi

$17.00

Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma DOC is the latest wine denomination from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine tradition and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, the Poggio Le Volpi Roma DOC is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. Lazio, Italy | ABV 14% | Montepulciano, Cesanese, Syrah blend