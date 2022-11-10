Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stracci Pizza

No reviews yet

106 Hume Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

The Stracci
The Brooklyner
Fall Salad

Notes on Ordering

If you would like to eat here, please see our host for a table when you arrive.

Online ordering is for takeout only.

To eat here, please see our host for a table when you arrive.

Our online store opens in the morning for same-day takeout preorders.

If you would like to order further in advance, give us a call at (571) 213-5349.

We put the finishing touches on your pizzas when you arrive.

You can expect to wait approximately 5 minutes, but it may take longer at peak times. Check in with our host to let us know you are here. We do not put the finishing touches on your pizzas until you arrive for pickup to ensure they are the highest quality possible.

We are a tiny operation and have a limited capacity for takeout each night.

We limit the number of pickups at specific times to help with crowd control, oven traffic and provide the best experience possible for all our guests.

You can change or add to an existing order.

Give us a call at 571-213-5349 or email us at hello@straccipizza.com.

How many pizzas should you order?

It depends on how hungry you are! Our pizzas are approximately 12-inch by 9-inch and cut into 6 slices. We recommend 1-2 pizzas per two people.

Pizza Specials

The Black Truffle & Quince

The Black Truffle & Quince

$25.00Out of stock

Freshly grated Burgundy black truffle, mushroom, quince, robiola cheese. @chad.creason recommends a bottle of the 2018 Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore to go with it, or if you're in the mood for a real treat, the 2019 Viticoltori Storici Amarone Della Valpolicella DOCG is where it's at. 👌

Wine Specials by the Bottle

White Special | Veneto Frizzante NV | Sofia Brescia

$29.00

This blends two Vento grapes – Prosecco’s Glera with Soave’s Garganega – to make a light, still, wine that then develops bubbles during a secondary fermentation in tank before being bottled at lower pressure than Spumonte and just 11% alcohol. It’s wildly fun, with crisp stone fruit and Granny Smith apple aromas and flavors and a nicely dusty minerality on the supple finish. Veneto, Italy | 11% ABV | 60% Glera, 40% Garganega

Red Special | DOC Pinot Noir 2021 | Monte Degli Angeli

$29.00

Rich, silky, velvety, soft and with smooth tannins. Fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and ripe tomato. Floral notes reminiscent of rose petal and violet. Piedmont, Italy | 13.5% ABV | 100% Pinot Noir

Red Special | Supertuscan 2020 | Origio

$29.00Out of stock

This Chianti is a well-balanced wine of medium weight with jammy flavors of ripe plums, cherries and red fruit. It has a deep crimson color and is a lively wine with a soft mineral finish and round tannins that linger in long, peppery finish. Tuscany, Italy | 13% ABV | 90% Sangiovese, 10% Merlot

Starters

Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$2.50

Side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia. Whole loaves available for purchase at the restaurant. Quantities limited.

Caponata

Caponata

$8.00

Sweet & sour roasted eggplant dip with pine nuts, capers, currants. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia.

Marinated Gigante Beans

Marinated Gigante Beans

$9.00

Speck sofrito, salsa verde, cannellini bean puree. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia. (Contains meat)

Chicken Liver Mousse

Chicken Liver Mousse

$9.00

Pickled mustard seed, dried cherry mostarda. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia.

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuces, radicchio, Thomcord grapes, hazelnuts, gorgonzola, garlic-saba vinaigrette.

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$14.00

Sliced raw tuna, pistachio, capers, olives. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$19.00

100% grass-fed beef, Burgundy black truffle, porcini Carta di Musica. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Four 3-oz meatballs made with grass-fed beef from Joyce Farms, a panade of 72-hour pizza dough soaked in Clover Farms cream and milk, red onion, white wine sofrito, confit garlic, 24-month Parmigiano-Reggiano and pecorino. Finished with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, salsa verde, shaved parmesan and a dollop of stracciatella!

Roman-Style Pizza

The Stracci

The Stracci

$16.00

Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil.

The Brooklyner

The Brooklyner

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, stracciatella, ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, basil.

The Stracci Bianca

The Stracci Bianca

$15.00

Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, excellent olive oil, Maldon sea salt. Simple but shockingly delicious.

The Erminia

The Erminia

$17.00

Garlicky spinach, artichokes, Fontal fontina cheese.

The Three Cheese & 'Chovy

The Three Cheese & 'Chovy

$17.00

Sicilian anchovies, stracciatella, ricotta, pecorino, salsa verde, garlic.

The Johnny 'Za 'Za

The Johnny 'Za 'Za

$17.00

Sausage, onion, stracciatella, garlic, oregano crema.

Build Your Own 'Za

Build Your Own 'Za

$13.00

Create your favorite Roman-style 'za!

Table Extras

Stracciatella

$4.00

Olive Oil Dipper

$2.00

California extra virgin. Fruity and aromatic.

Extra Sauce on Side

$2.00

24-Month Parmigiano-Reggiano

$2.00

Red Pepper Flakes

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Maldon sea salt, crispy dark chocolate pearls.

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Honey whipped ricotta, fig jam, Villa Manodori aceto balsamico. (Contains dairy)

A Little Chocolate Something

A Little Chocolate Something

$9.00

Dark chocolate mousse, caramel, cannoli feuilletine crumble, cherries, thyme.

Craft Beer

Hardywood | Richmond Lager

$6.00

A clean, crisp and light American Craft Lager. Good drinking on a hot day. Good drinking on any day. 12 oz. bottle | 5.0% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA

Birrificio Antoniano | Marechiaro Lager

$9.00

A pale European lager that is crisp and bright on the palate with good malty body that perfectly supports the herbaceous and floral aromas of hops. This beer was developed in collaboration with the "Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana" to be the perfect pairing for authentic pizza. Marechiaro is one of the most delightful lagers we've encountered in a while, and it is, indeed, a perfect match for pizza of any kind! 11.2 oz. bottle | 5.2% ABV | Brewed in Veneto, Italy

Ardent Craft Ales | Wheat

$8.00

Ardent Wheat is a bright, refreshing American wheat beer that pours a cloudy golden color with aroma of pear and vanilla. Delicately balanced and easy-drinking, Ardent Wheat is crisp and clean with notes of citrus and pineapple. 12 oz. can | 4.9% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA

Ardent Craft Ales | Festbier

$11.00

Festbier is a traditional German lager with a malty backbone and light hoppiness. This full-bodied, amber-colored beer features a bready aroma and slight malty sweetness in the classic Marzen style. 16 oz. bottle | 5.6% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA

Center Of The Universe Brewing | Front Porch S'IPA

$7.00

A session IPA that is light in body, full in flavor and made for drinkin'. 12 oz. can | 5.2% ABV | Brewed in Ashland, VA

Kindred Spirit Brewing | Tropical Express NEIPA

$12.00Out of stock

Loaded up and double dry hopped, this New England IPA goes down easy with big flavors of pineapple, grapefruit, and pine. 16 oz. can | 8.4% ABV | Brewed in Goochland, VA

Kindred Spirit Brewing | Paid In Full DIPA

$12.50

Virginia- American Double/Imperial IPA. This is an intensely hoppy American Imperial India Pale Ale that has minimal malt character. It is designed to showcase its strong hop flavors. 16 oz. can | 8.9% ABV | Brewed in Goochland, VA

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Prosecco Extra Dry, Topo Chico.

Apple Whiskey Highball

Apple Whiskey Highball

$13.00

Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey, Topo Chico, bitters.

Classic Old Fashioned

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

Made with Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey.

Fall Negroni

Fall Negroni

$14.00

House amaro blend, Roku Gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, cherry cacao bitters.

Classic Negroni

Classic Negroni

$14.00

Campari, Roku Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.

Cynar Negroni

Cynar Negroni

$14.00

Cynar, Roku Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.

Amore Amaro

Amore Amaro

$15.00

Nonino Amaro, Amaro Montenegro, Cocchi Americano Rosa.

Black Manhattan

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Elijah Craig Rye Whiskey, Averna Amaro Siciliano, bitters.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Galvanina Organic Cola (12 oz)

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Blood Orange Soda (12 oz)

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Ruby Grapefruit Soda (12 oz)

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Pomegranate Soda (12 oz)

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Clementine Soda (12 oz)

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Ginger Ale (12 oz)

$3.50

Filette Sparkling Mineral Water (750 ml)

$6.00

Sparkling by the Glass

Prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV | Nino Ardevi

$10.00

This Prosecco is your perfect summer aperitivo wine. Fresh with delicate aromas of citrus and apple. Zesty acidity with a soft, round finish. Excellent on its own or in a spritz. Veneto, Italy | 11% ABV | 100% Glera

Lambrusco Brut Rosso 2017 | Cantina Della Volta

$14.00

Fresh strawberry and red cherry fruit gets lifted by fine bubbles and notes of sweet spice, blood orange and tangerine pith. Plenty of depth and flavors intense enough to last all the way through the lip-smacking finish. Emilia-Romagna, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara

Sparkling by the Bottle

Prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV | Nino Ardevi

$40.00

This Prosecco is your perfect summer aperitivo wine. Fresh with delicate aromas of citrus and apple. Zesty acidity with a soft, round finish. Excellent on its own or in a spritz. Veneto, Italy | 11% ABV | 100% Glera

Lambrusco Brut Rosso 2017 | Cantina Della Volta

$56.00

Fresh strawberry and red cherry fruit gets lifted by fine bubbles and notes of sweet spice, blood orange and tangerine pith. Plenty of depth and flavors intense enough to last all the way through the lip-smacking finish. Emilia-Romagna, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara

White by the Glass

Ciro Bianco 2021 | Scala

$13.00

Greco grapes, a white variety brought to Calabria by the ancient Greeks. The aromatics are exotic and entrancing: a combination of floral, tropical fruit, and a mineral quality that resists description. Medium-bodied with fine acidity woven into the finish. Calabria, Italy | 12% ABV | 100% Greco

Fiano di Avellino 2020 | Cantine Faliesi

$14.00

A pale straw colored wine with strong aromas of spice and floral notes. On the palate, those aromas are often present along with honey and nutty hazelnut notes. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | 100% Fiano di Avellino

Ischia Bianco 2021 | Casa d'Ambra

$15.00

From a tiny island off of Naples, this blend of Biancolella & Forastera has a bright expressive nose of brine, citrus and fresh wildflowers. The palate displays lime peel with a touch of herbs and intense minerality from the volcanic soils of nearby Mount Epomeo. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | Biancolella, Forastera blend

White Label 2020 | Tola

$15.00

Fruity bouquet of cedar, lime and yellow grapefruit, intense and elegant, with notes of prickly-pear and green apple. Delicate, with elegant persistence and pleasant minerality. Sicily, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 50% Chardonnay, 50% Insolia

White by the Bottle

Ciro Bianco 2021 | Scala

$52.00

Greco grapes, a white variety brought to Calabria by the ancient Greeks. The aromatics are exotic and entrancing: a combination of floral, tropical fruit, and a mineral quality that resists description. Medium-bodied with fine acidity woven into the finish. Calabria, Italy | 12% ABV | 100% Greco

Fiano di Avellino 2020 | Cantine Faliesi

$56.00

A pale straw colored wine with strong aromas of spice and floral notes. On the palate, those aromas are often present along with honey and nutty hazelnut notes. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | 100% Fiano di Avellino

Ischia Bianco 2021 | Casa d'Ambra

$60.00

From a tiny island off of Naples, this blend of Biancolella & Forastera has a bright expressive nose of brine, citrus and fresh wildflowers. The palate displays lime peel with a touch of herbs and intense minerality from the volcanic soils of nearby Mount Epomeo. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | Biancolella, Forastera blend

White Label 2020 | Tola

$60.00

Fruity bouquet of cedar, lime and yellow grapefruit, intense and elegant, with notes of prickly-pear and green apple. Delicate, with elegant persistence and pleasant minerality. Sicily, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 50% Chardonnay, 50% Insolia

Tenuta Frassitelli 2020 | Casa D'Ambra

$76.00

This white wine has a delicate fruity bouquet and long-lasting palate. Campagnia, Italy | 12% ABV | 100% Biancolella

Donnaluce 2021 | Poggio le Volpi

$80.00

The Poggio le Volpi Donnaluce Lazio Bianco is a fascinating white wine from Lazio that was aged in wooden casks. This blend has an intense bouquet offering notes of gooseberries, apricots, lychee, peach and white flowers. Its finish shows nuances of honey and almonds. On the palate, it is velvety, fresh, fruity, and downright dangerously seductive. Lazio, Italy | 13% ABV | Chardonnay, Malvasia, Greco blend

Red by the Glass

Il Volano 2019 | Il Molino di Grace

$11.00

Dark black cherry, blackberry, plum, eucalyptus, earth and iron flavors are embraced by beefy tannins. An excellent pizza pairing. Tuscany, Italy | ABV 13% | 80% Sangiovese, 20% Merlot

Sinello Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Riserva 2018 | Casal Bordino

$13.00

Intense bright ruby red with violet hues. Fragrant and fruity, persistent and intense with clear notes of spices, liquorice and vanilla. Balanced, full, warm and an embracing good body, it expresses itself with a good intensity and pleasant persistent lingering taste. Abruzzo, Italy | ABV 13.5% | 100% Montepulciano

Umbria Rosso 2019 | Andrea Formilli Fendi

$16.00

Notes of red berry, jam, raspberry, balsamic and hints of white pepper. In the mouth, vibrant acidity and silky tannins with excellent persistence. Umbria, Italy | ABV 14% | Merlot, Sangiovese, Sagrantino, Pinot Noir blend

Roma Rosso DOC 2019 | Poggio Le Volpi

$17.00

Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma DOC is the latest wine denomination from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine tradition and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, the Poggio Le Volpi Roma DOC is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. Lazio, Italy | ABV 14% | Montepulciano, Cesanese, Syrah blend

Red by the Bottle

Il Volano 2019 | Il Molino di Grace

$44.00

Dark black cherry, blackberry, plum, eucalyptus, earth and iron flavors are embraced by beefy tannins. An excellent pizza pairing. Tuscany, Italy | ABV 13% | 80% Sangiovese, 20% Merlot

Sinello Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Riserva 2018 | Casal Bordino

$52.00

Intense bright ruby red with violet hues. Fragrant and fruity, persistent and intense with clear notes of spices, liquorice and vanilla. Balanced, full, warm and an embracing good body, it expresses itself with a good intensity and pleasant persistent lingering taste. Abruzzo, Italy | ABV 13.5% | 100% Montepulciano

Umbria Rosso 2019 | Andrea Formilli Fendi

$64.00

Notes of red berry, jam, raspberry, balsamic and hints of white pepper. In the mouth, vibrant acidity and silky tannins with excellent persistence. Umbria, Italy | ABV 14% | Merlot, Sangiovese, Sagrantino, Pinot Noir

Roma Rosso DOC 2019 | Poggio Le Volpi

$68.00

Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma DOC is the latest wine denomination from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine tradition and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, the Poggio Le Volpi Roma DOC is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. Lazio, Italy | ABV 14% | Montepulciano, Cesanese, Syrah blend

La Pietra 2019 | Viticoltori de Conciliis

$60.00

A hearty, Mediterranean wine with a full body evoking a basket of ripe fruit, red cherries, deep plums and a hint of earthiness that invade the nostrils. Campagnia, Italy | 13% ABV | 60% Aglianico, 20% Barbera, 20% Primitivo

Mario D'Ambra 2017 | Casa d'Ambra

$84.00

A dry, full-bodied red with texture, a licorice aroma and a hint of vanilla. Campagnia, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 50% Guarnaccia, 50% Per'e' Palummo

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2018 | Tinazzi

$68.00

A rich and intense red with notes of prunes and nutmeg and just the right level of tannins. Veneto, Italy | ABV 14% | 80% Corvina, 10% Corvinone, 10% Rondinella

Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG 2019 | Viticoltori Storici

$100.00

Intense ruby red color with nuances of garnet. Rich fruity and spiced aromas. Dry flavor, generous and velvet-smooth body. Veneto, Italy | ABV 15% | Corvina Veronese, Corvinone, Rondinella blend

Serraboella Barbaresco 2018 | Barale Fratelli

$110.00

Pleasing and intense with ripe red fruit notes and an elegant and persistent tannic structure. Piedmont, Italy | 14% ABV | 100% Nebbiolo

Barolo 2016 | Cascina Del Torcc

$96.00

An undeniable value in the world of Nebbiolo, Cascina del Torcc offers an approachable, true-to-style Barolo. The nose offers classic red cherry, floral, and balsamic notes. On the palate, tart cherry and cranberry carry into savory herb, old forest, and a faint vanilla note. Piedmont, Italy | ABV 14% | 100% Nebbiolo

Dessert Wine by the Glass

Il Longhino Ramandolo 2018 | Dario Coos

$12.00

Fresh and fruity on the nose with spices, candied fruits and vanilla notes. A sweet but never nauseating palate. Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy | 13.5% ABV | 100% Verduzzo

Apparel

Stracci Pizza Baseball Hat

Stracci Pizza Baseball Hat

$25.00

Pick up at the restaurant.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stracci Pizza offers Roman-style pizza with freshly made cheese and seasonal ingredients in Alexandria, VA.

Website

Location

106 Hume Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

