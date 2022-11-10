- Home
Stracci Pizza
No reviews yet
106 Hume Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Popular Items
Notes on Ordering
Online ordering is for takeout only.
To eat here, please see our host for a table when you arrive.
Our online store opens in the morning for same-day takeout preorders.
If you would like to order further in advance, give us a call at (571) 213-5349.
We put the finishing touches on your pizzas when you arrive.
You can expect to wait approximately 5 minutes, but it may take longer at peak times. Check in with our host to let us know you are here. We do not put the finishing touches on your pizzas until you arrive for pickup to ensure they are the highest quality possible.
We are a tiny operation and have a limited capacity for takeout each night.
We limit the number of pickups at specific times to help with crowd control, oven traffic and provide the best experience possible for all our guests.
You can change or add to an existing order.
Give us a call at 571-213-5349 or email us at hello@straccipizza.com.
How many pizzas should you order?
It depends on how hungry you are! Our pizzas are approximately 12-inch by 9-inch and cut into 6 slices. We recommend 1-2 pizzas per two people.
Pizza Specials
The Black Truffle & Quince
Freshly grated Burgundy black truffle, mushroom, quince, robiola cheese. @chad.creason recommends a bottle of the 2018 Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore to go with it, or if you're in the mood for a real treat, the 2019 Viticoltori Storici Amarone Della Valpolicella DOCG is where it's at. 👌
Wine Specials by the Bottle
White Special | Veneto Frizzante NV | Sofia Brescia
This blends two Vento grapes – Prosecco’s Glera with Soave’s Garganega – to make a light, still, wine that then develops bubbles during a secondary fermentation in tank before being bottled at lower pressure than Spumonte and just 11% alcohol. It’s wildly fun, with crisp stone fruit and Granny Smith apple aromas and flavors and a nicely dusty minerality on the supple finish. Veneto, Italy | 11% ABV | 60% Glera, 40% Garganega
Red Special | DOC Pinot Noir 2021 | Monte Degli Angeli
Rich, silky, velvety, soft and with smooth tannins. Fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and ripe tomato. Floral notes reminiscent of rose petal and violet. Piedmont, Italy | 13.5% ABV | 100% Pinot Noir
Red Special | Supertuscan 2020 | Origio
This Chianti is a well-balanced wine of medium weight with jammy flavors of ripe plums, cherries and red fruit. It has a deep crimson color and is a lively wine with a soft mineral finish and round tannins that linger in long, peppery finish. Tuscany, Italy | 13% ABV | 90% Sangiovese, 10% Merlot
Starters
Rosemary Focaccia
Side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia. Whole loaves available for purchase at the restaurant. Quantities limited.
Caponata
Sweet & sour roasted eggplant dip with pine nuts, capers, currants. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia.
Marinated Gigante Beans
Speck sofrito, salsa verde, cannellini bean puree. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia. (Contains meat)
Chicken Liver Mousse
Pickled mustard seed, dried cherry mostarda. Served with a side of our freshly baked rosemary focaccia.
Fall Salad
Mixed lettuces, radicchio, Thomcord grapes, hazelnuts, gorgonzola, garlic-saba vinaigrette.
Tuna Crudo
Sliced raw tuna, pistachio, capers, olives. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Steak Tartare
100% grass-fed beef, Burgundy black truffle, porcini Carta di Musica. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Meatballs
Four 3-oz meatballs made with grass-fed beef from Joyce Farms, a panade of 72-hour pizza dough soaked in Clover Farms cream and milk, red onion, white wine sofrito, confit garlic, 24-month Parmigiano-Reggiano and pecorino. Finished with Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, salsa verde, shaved parmesan and a dollop of stracciatella!
Roman-Style Pizza
The Stracci
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil.
The Brooklyner
Pepperoni, sausage, stracciatella, ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, basil.
The Stracci Bianca
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, excellent olive oil, Maldon sea salt. Simple but shockingly delicious.
The Erminia
Garlicky spinach, artichokes, Fontal fontina cheese.
The Three Cheese & 'Chovy
Sicilian anchovies, stracciatella, ricotta, pecorino, salsa verde, garlic.
The Johnny 'Za 'Za
Sausage, onion, stracciatella, garlic, oregano crema.
Build Your Own 'Za
Create your favorite Roman-style 'za!
Table Extras
Desserts
Craft Beer
Hardywood | Richmond Lager
A clean, crisp and light American Craft Lager. Good drinking on a hot day. Good drinking on any day. 12 oz. bottle | 5.0% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA
Birrificio Antoniano | Marechiaro Lager
A pale European lager that is crisp and bright on the palate with good malty body that perfectly supports the herbaceous and floral aromas of hops. This beer was developed in collaboration with the "Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana" to be the perfect pairing for authentic pizza. Marechiaro is one of the most delightful lagers we've encountered in a while, and it is, indeed, a perfect match for pizza of any kind! 11.2 oz. bottle | 5.2% ABV | Brewed in Veneto, Italy
Ardent Craft Ales | Wheat
Ardent Wheat is a bright, refreshing American wheat beer that pours a cloudy golden color with aroma of pear and vanilla. Delicately balanced and easy-drinking, Ardent Wheat is crisp and clean with notes of citrus and pineapple. 12 oz. can | 4.9% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA
Ardent Craft Ales | Festbier
Festbier is a traditional German lager with a malty backbone and light hoppiness. This full-bodied, amber-colored beer features a bready aroma and slight malty sweetness in the classic Marzen style. 16 oz. bottle | 5.6% ABV | Brewed in Richmond, VA
Center Of The Universe Brewing | Front Porch S'IPA
A session IPA that is light in body, full in flavor and made for drinkin'. 12 oz. can | 5.2% ABV | Brewed in Ashland, VA
Kindred Spirit Brewing | Tropical Express NEIPA
Loaded up and double dry hopped, this New England IPA goes down easy with big flavors of pineapple, grapefruit, and pine. 16 oz. can | 8.4% ABV | Brewed in Goochland, VA
Kindred Spirit Brewing | Paid In Full DIPA
Virginia- American Double/Imperial IPA. This is an intensely hoppy American Imperial India Pale Ale that has minimal malt character. It is designed to showcase its strong hop flavors. 16 oz. can | 8.9% ABV | Brewed in Goochland, VA
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco Extra Dry, Topo Chico.
Apple Whiskey Highball
Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey, Topo Chico, bitters.
Classic Old Fashioned
Made with Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey.
Fall Negroni
House amaro blend, Roku Gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, cherry cacao bitters.
Classic Negroni
Campari, Roku Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.
Cynar Negroni
Cynar, Roku Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.
Amore Amaro
Nonino Amaro, Amaro Montenegro, Cocchi Americano Rosa.
Black Manhattan
Elijah Craig Rye Whiskey, Averna Amaro Siciliano, bitters.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Galvanina Organic Cola (12 oz)
Galvanina Organic Blood Orange Soda (12 oz)
Galvanina Organic Ruby Grapefruit Soda (12 oz)
Galvanina Organic Pomegranate Soda (12 oz)
Galvanina Organic Clementine Soda (12 oz)
Galvanina Organic Ginger Ale (12 oz)
Filette Sparkling Mineral Water (750 ml)
Sparkling by the Glass
Prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV | Nino Ardevi
This Prosecco is your perfect summer aperitivo wine. Fresh with delicate aromas of citrus and apple. Zesty acidity with a soft, round finish. Excellent on its own or in a spritz. Veneto, Italy | 11% ABV | 100% Glera
Lambrusco Brut Rosso 2017 | Cantina Della Volta
Fresh strawberry and red cherry fruit gets lifted by fine bubbles and notes of sweet spice, blood orange and tangerine pith. Plenty of depth and flavors intense enough to last all the way through the lip-smacking finish. Emilia-Romagna, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara
Sparkling by the Bottle
White by the Glass
Ciro Bianco 2021 | Scala
Greco grapes, a white variety brought to Calabria by the ancient Greeks. The aromatics are exotic and entrancing: a combination of floral, tropical fruit, and a mineral quality that resists description. Medium-bodied with fine acidity woven into the finish. Calabria, Italy | 12% ABV | 100% Greco
Fiano di Avellino 2020 | Cantine Faliesi
A pale straw colored wine with strong aromas of spice and floral notes. On the palate, those aromas are often present along with honey and nutty hazelnut notes. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | 100% Fiano di Avellino
Ischia Bianco 2021 | Casa d'Ambra
From a tiny island off of Naples, this blend of Biancolella & Forastera has a bright expressive nose of brine, citrus and fresh wildflowers. The palate displays lime peel with a touch of herbs and intense minerality from the volcanic soils of nearby Mount Epomeo. Campania, Italy | 13% ABV | Biancolella, Forastera blend
White Label 2020 | Tola
Fruity bouquet of cedar, lime and yellow grapefruit, intense and elegant, with notes of prickly-pear and green apple. Delicate, with elegant persistence and pleasant minerality. Sicily, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 50% Chardonnay, 50% Insolia
White by the Bottle
Tenuta Frassitelli 2020 | Casa D'Ambra
This white wine has a delicate fruity bouquet and long-lasting palate. Campagnia, Italy | 12% ABV | 100% Biancolella
Donnaluce 2021 | Poggio le Volpi
The Poggio le Volpi Donnaluce Lazio Bianco is a fascinating white wine from Lazio that was aged in wooden casks. This blend has an intense bouquet offering notes of gooseberries, apricots, lychee, peach and white flowers. Its finish shows nuances of honey and almonds. On the palate, it is velvety, fresh, fruity, and downright dangerously seductive. Lazio, Italy | 13% ABV | Chardonnay, Malvasia, Greco blend
Red by the Glass
Il Volano 2019 | Il Molino di Grace
Dark black cherry, blackberry, plum, eucalyptus, earth and iron flavors are embraced by beefy tannins. An excellent pizza pairing. Tuscany, Italy | ABV 13% | 80% Sangiovese, 20% Merlot
Sinello Montepulciano D'Abruzzo Riserva 2018 | Casal Bordino
Intense bright ruby red with violet hues. Fragrant and fruity, persistent and intense with clear notes of spices, liquorice and vanilla. Balanced, full, warm and an embracing good body, it expresses itself with a good intensity and pleasant persistent lingering taste. Abruzzo, Italy | ABV 13.5% | 100% Montepulciano
Umbria Rosso 2019 | Andrea Formilli Fendi
Notes of red berry, jam, raspberry, balsamic and hints of white pepper. In the mouth, vibrant acidity and silky tannins with excellent persistence. Umbria, Italy | ABV 14% | Merlot, Sangiovese, Sagrantino, Pinot Noir blend
Roma Rosso DOC 2019 | Poggio Le Volpi
Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma DOC is the latest wine denomination from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine tradition and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, the Poggio Le Volpi Roma DOC is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. Lazio, Italy | ABV 14% | Montepulciano, Cesanese, Syrah blend
Red by the Bottle
La Pietra 2019 | Viticoltori de Conciliis
A hearty, Mediterranean wine with a full body evoking a basket of ripe fruit, red cherries, deep plums and a hint of earthiness that invade the nostrils. Campagnia, Italy | 13% ABV | 60% Aglianico, 20% Barbera, 20% Primitivo
Mario D'Ambra 2017 | Casa d'Ambra
A dry, full-bodied red with texture, a licorice aroma and a hint of vanilla. Campagnia, Italy | 12.5% ABV | 50% Guarnaccia, 50% Per'e' Palummo
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2018 | Tinazzi
A rich and intense red with notes of prunes and nutmeg and just the right level of tannins. Veneto, Italy | ABV 14% | 80% Corvina, 10% Corvinone, 10% Rondinella
Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG 2019 | Viticoltori Storici
Intense ruby red color with nuances of garnet. Rich fruity and spiced aromas. Dry flavor, generous and velvet-smooth body. Veneto, Italy | ABV 15% | Corvina Veronese, Corvinone, Rondinella blend
Serraboella Barbaresco 2018 | Barale Fratelli
Pleasing and intense with ripe red fruit notes and an elegant and persistent tannic structure. Piedmont, Italy | 14% ABV | 100% Nebbiolo
Barolo 2016 | Cascina Del Torcc
An undeniable value in the world of Nebbiolo, Cascina del Torcc offers an approachable, true-to-style Barolo. The nose offers classic red cherry, floral, and balsamic notes. On the palate, tart cherry and cranberry carry into savory herb, old forest, and a faint vanilla note. Piedmont, Italy | ABV 14% | 100% Nebbiolo
Dessert Wine by the Glass
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Stracci Pizza offers Roman-style pizza with freshly made cheese and seasonal ingredients in Alexandria, VA.
106 Hume Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301