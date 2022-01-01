Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
American

Strada Eateria & Bar

514 Reviews

$$

825 W 9th St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Order Again

Sandwiches (Lunch)

Cheeseburger

$18.50

Jamon Serrano

$17.50

Sobrasada Quince

$16.50

Strada Dog

$13.50

The Nomad

$16.50

Tuna Salad (cold)

$15.50

Garden (Lunch)

Avocado Mix

Avocado Mix

$15.50

Beets Salad

$14.50
Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$17.50
Duck Prosciutto

Duck Prosciutto

$19.50

House Mix

$11.50

Kale Roast

$14.50
Strada Caprese

Strada Caprese

$16.50

Vegan Ceviche

$17.50

Sea (Lunch)

Ahi Tuna Steak Burger

Ahi Tuna Steak Burger

$20.50
Ceviche a la Peru

Ceviche a la Peru

$22.50

Ceviche de Poke

$24.50

Lobster Ravioli

$29.50

Pappardelle Paella

$49.50

Poke Classic

$19.50

Salmon

$29.50

Shrimp Linguine

$29.50

Tapas (Lunch)

Amsterdam Croquettes

$13.50

Boquerones

$15.50

Broccolini

$10.50
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.50
Charcuterie Embrace

Charcuterie Embrace

$39.50

Cheese Board

$29.50

Ciabatta Toast

$4.00

Four Capelin Caviar

$13.50

Four Mojama

$19.00

Indo-Lamb Skewers

$17.50

Jamon Bellota

$45.50

Mici

$12.50

Olives

$7.50

One Impaler

$13.50

Roasted Beets

$10.50

Golden Beets with herb butter and green onion garnish

The Guac

The Guac

$13.50

Truffle Fries

$10.50

Vegan Freekeh

$10.50

Desserts (Lunch)

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Ice cream Sandwich

$10.00

Pear Tart

$10.00

Strawberry shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Meadow (Lunch)

Crispy Ribs

$24.50

Filet Duo

$36.50

Lamb Shank

$44.50
New York Steak

New York Steak

$65.50

The Impaler

$23.50

Tomahawk

$99.50
Turmeric Penne

Turmeric Penne

$24.50

Wagyu Truffle Ravioli

$29.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

World Flavors, Local Ingredients!

Website

Location

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Gallery
Strada Eateria & Bar image
Strada Eateria & Bar image
Strada Eateria & Bar image
Strada Eateria & Bar image

Search similar restaurants

Map
