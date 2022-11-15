Strada Mia 313
313 N Geddes St
Syracuse, NY 13204
Salads
Cobb Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, & Italian Crumbly Bleu
House Side Salad
Seasonal Farmer Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix with Feta Cheese, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Shaved Carrots with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Entrées
Soup & Sandwich Combo
Choice of Soup & Chef’s half sandwich of the day
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded, Fried Chicken Cutlet with Marinara & Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll
Meatball Sub
Nona’s Meatballs with Marinara & Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll
Italian Beef Sandwich
Shaved Beef, Giardiniera & Au Jus on a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Bacon Pickle Ranch
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pickle de Gallo, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Ranch on a Tortilla Wrap
Greek Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Shrimp, Kalamata Olive Spread, Greek Dressing, Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato
Shaved Prime Rib Wrap
Shaved Prime Rib, Horseradish Aioli, Onion Straws, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Lettuce & Balsamic Glaze on a Potato Roll
Steak & Frites
8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak with Gravy
Half Pound Burger
8oz Grilled Burger with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Kaiser Roll
Heather’s Turkey Burger
with Asiago, Arugula, & Sliced Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Chicken Riggies
Sautéed Chicken, Hot Cherry Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Garlic & Vodka Sauce with Rigatoni Pasta 22
Sides
Appetizers
Charcuterie Tray
Artisanal Cheeses & Cured Meats, Mixed Olives, Pickled Peppers & Crostini
Golden Fried Calamari
Tossed in Cherry Peppers & House Seasonings, served with Cocktail, Thai Chili and Marinara
Bruschetta
Fresh Tomato Relish served on Crostini, topped with Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
Spicy sautéed Shrimp in a sweet Sherry Wine Butter Sauce with Garlic & Red Bell Peppers, served with Crostini
Mia Greens
Wilted Escarole Sautéed with Bacon, Garlic, Onions & Hot Cherry Peppers tossed with Parmesan Cheese, topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Stuffed Hot Cherry Peppers
Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Blue Cheeses, stuffed in Hot Cherry Peppers, baked in House Marinara, topped with Melted Mozzarella
Nona’s Meatball
Our House Made Giant Meatball of Veal, Pork & Beef, baked to perfection in House Marinara, served with Seasoned Ricotta, Sautéed Onions & Peppers
Mozzarella Stack
Breaded & Fried Block Mozzarella, stacked with Marinara between the layers
Clams
Littleneck Clams served in a broth of your choice: Provencal, Fra Diavolo, or Red Sauce
Soups (Dinner)
Salads (Dinner)
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing
Seasonal Farmer Salad
Romaine & Spring Mix with Feta Cheese, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Shaved Carrots with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Tomato Burrata Salad
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic & Basil
Steak Salad
4oz Sirloin Steak cooked to temperature, Romaine Lettuce, Crumbly Blue Cheese, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Horseradish Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Asiago Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives,Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing
Pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Blistered Tomatoes, Fennel & a Sherry Cream Sauce
Pasta Marinara with Meatballs
Linguini with Meatballs in Marinara
Lasagna
Pasta Sheets layered with Beef & Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella & Sweet Basil Marinara
Pasta Fra Diavolo
Choice of Pasta tossed in our Spicy Marinara, served with Meatballs
Pasta Vodka
Choice of Pasta tossed in our Creamy House Vodka Sauce, served with Meatballs
Pasta Bolognese
Choice of Pasta tossed in our House Bolognese, consisting of Italian Herbs & Seasonings, Ground Beef, Pork & Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Broccoli Farfalle
Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Olive Oil & Parmesan Cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Egg Battered Eggplant, Fried & Layered with Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella & Marinara
Shrimp Alfredo
Sautéed Shrimp, Peppers & Spinach in a creamy Alfredo Sauce with Linguini Pasta
Chicken Riggies
Sautéed Chicken, Hot Cherry Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers & Rigatoni Pasta tossed with Vodka Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese
Cheese Raviolis
Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli
Chicken or Veal
Marsala
Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic, Marsala Wine, Demi Glace, Scallions & Butter
Milanese
House Breaded Cutlet, pan-fried, served over Creamy Three Cheese Risotto, Arugula Citrus Salad, Fresh Tomato Relish, Balsamic Glaze & topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Parmesan
Fried House Breaded Cutlets, Sweet Basil Marinara, Parmesan Cheese & Melted Mozzarella
Française
Egg Battered Cutlets, pan fried with White Wine, Lemon & a Butter Sauce over Angel Hair
Piccata
Capers, Onions, Dijon & White Wine Butter Sauce
Steaks
Filet Mignon
8oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
NY Strip Steak
14oz, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip Steak
20oz 30 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Strip Steak *Owners Favorite*served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Sirloin Steak
8oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Porterhouse Steak
24oz Dry aged, center cut, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Ribeye Steak
14oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Pork Chop
12oz French cut pork chop served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable
Seafood
Linguini Clam Sauce
Whole Clams & Chopped Clams served in your choice of sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp, Blistered Tomatoes, Scallions, Garlic & Lemon White Wine Butter served over Angel Hair Pasta
Salmon Gremolata
Broiled Salmon topped with Gremolata (Parsley, Garlic & Lemon), served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the day
Pan Seared Tuna
Seared 6oz Tuna Steak with a Puttanesca Relish, Risotto & Asparagus
Baked Haddock
Baked Haddock Filet with Housemade Breadcrumbs, served with Rice Pilaf, & Asparagus
Pan Seared Scallops
served with Risotto & Asparagus
Dessert
Crème Brûlée
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
Mini Cannolis
House made filling with Mini Chocolate Chips
Mixed Berry Cake
Peanut Butter Gelato, Caramel Center coated in Chocolate