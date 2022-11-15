Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strada Mia 313

No reviews yet

313 N Geddes St

Syracuse, NY 13204

Soups

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

French Onion

$7.00

Baked with Crouton and Provolone Cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Asiago Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, & Italian Crumbly Bleu

Antipasto Salad

$13.00+

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives,Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing

House Side Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing

Seasonal Farmer Salad

$14.00

Romaine & Spring Mix with Feta Cheese, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Shaved Carrots with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

4oz Sirloin Steak cooked to temperature, Romaine Lettuce, Crumbly Blue Cheese, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Horseradish Dressing

Entrées

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Choice of Soup & Chef’s half sandwich of the day

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded, Fried Chicken Cutlet with Marinara & Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Nona’s Meatballs with Marinara & Mozzarella on a Hoagie Roll

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved Beef, Giardiniera & Au Jus on a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Bacon Pickle Ranch

$15.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pickle de Gallo, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Ranch on a Tortilla Wrap

Greek Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp, Kalamata Olive Spread, Greek Dressing, Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato

Shaved Prime Rib Wrap

$14.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Horseradish Aioli, Onion Straws, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Lettuce & Balsamic Glaze on a Potato Roll

Steak & Frites

$18.00

8oz Grilled Sirloin Steak with Gravy

Half Pound Burger

$10.00

8oz Grilled Burger with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Kaiser Roll

Heather’s Turkey Burger

$12.00

with Asiago, Arugula, & Sliced Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Riggies

$22.00

Sautéed Chicken, Hot Cherry Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Garlic & Vodka Sauce with Rigatoni Pasta 22

Sides

Sd Meatball

$2.00

Sd Buttered Corn

$3.00

Sd Vegetable de Jour

$4.00

Sd French Fries

$5.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sd Broccoli

$5.00

Sd Asparagus

$5.00

Sd Bacon

$5.00

Sd Bacon Mac Salad

$5.00

Sd Pasta

$6.00

Sd House Salad

$8.00

Sausage Link

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Salad Special

$14.00

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Entree Special

$15.00

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie Tray

$17.00

Artisanal Cheeses & Cured Meats, Mixed Olives, Pickled Peppers & Crostini

Golden Fried Calamari

$16.00

Tossed in Cherry Peppers & House Seasonings, served with Cocktail, Thai Chili and Marinara

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh Tomato Relish served on Crostini, topped with Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

Spicy sautéed Shrimp in a sweet Sherry Wine Butter Sauce with Garlic & Red Bell Peppers, served with Crostini

Mia Greens

$14.00

Wilted Escarole Sautéed with Bacon, Garlic, Onions & Hot Cherry Peppers tossed with Parmesan Cheese, topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Stuffed Hot Cherry Peppers

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella & Blue Cheeses, stuffed in Hot Cherry Peppers, baked in House Marinara, topped with Melted Mozzarella

Nona’s Meatball

$14.00

Our House Made Giant Meatball of Veal, Pork & Beef, baked to perfection in House Marinara, served with Seasoned Ricotta, Sautéed Onions & Peppers

Mozzarella Stack

$13.00

Breaded & Fried Block Mozzarella, stacked with Marinara between the layers

Clams

$16.00

Littleneck Clams served in a broth of your choice: Provencal, Fra Diavolo, or Red Sauce

Soups (Dinner)

French Onion

$7.00

Baked with Crouton and Provolone Cheese

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Salads (Dinner)

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives, Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing

Seasonal Farmer Salad

$14.00

Romaine & Spring Mix with Feta Cheese, Blueberries, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Shaved Carrots with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Tomato Burrata Salad

$14.00

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic & Basil

Steak Salad

$20.00

4oz Sirloin Steak cooked to temperature, Romaine Lettuce, Crumbly Blue Cheese, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Horseradish Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Asiago Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$13.00+

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Black Olives,Hardboiled Egg, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Capicola & Italian Dressing

Pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Blistered Tomatoes, Fennel & a Sherry Cream Sauce

Pasta Marinara with Meatballs

$18.00

Linguini with Meatballs in Marinara

Lasagna

$24.00

Pasta Sheets layered with Beef & Sausage, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella & Sweet Basil Marinara

Pasta Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Choice of Pasta tossed in our Spicy Marinara, served with Meatballs

Pasta Vodka

$19.00

Choice of Pasta tossed in our Creamy House Vodka Sauce, served with Meatballs

Pasta Bolognese

$21.00

Choice of Pasta tossed in our House Bolognese, consisting of Italian Herbs & Seasonings, Ground Beef, Pork & Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Broccoli Farfalle

$21.00

Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Olive Oil & Parmesan Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Egg Battered Eggplant, Fried & Layered with Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella & Marinara

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Peppers & Spinach in a creamy Alfredo Sauce with Linguini Pasta

Chicken Riggies

$22.00

Sautéed Chicken, Hot Cherry Peppers, Onions, Red Bell Peppers & Rigatoni Pasta tossed with Vodka Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese

Cheese Raviolis

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli

$21.00

Chicken or Veal

Marsala

$24.00+

Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms, Garlic, Marsala Wine, Demi Glace, Scallions & Butter

Milanese

$24.00+

House Breaded Cutlet, pan-fried, served over Creamy Three Cheese Risotto, Arugula Citrus Salad, Fresh Tomato Relish, Balsamic Glaze & topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan

$24.00+

Fried House Breaded Cutlets, Sweet Basil Marinara, Parmesan Cheese & Melted Mozzarella

Française

$24.00+

Egg Battered Cutlets, pan fried with White Wine, Lemon & a Butter Sauce over Angel Hair

Piccata

$24.00+

Capers, Onions, Dijon & White Wine Butter Sauce

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

NY Strip Steak

$35.00

14oz, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip Steak

$49.00

20oz 30 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Strip Steak *Owners Favorite*served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Sirloin Steak

$30.00

8oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Porterhouse Steak

$65.00

24oz Dry aged, center cut, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Ribeye Steak

$42.00

14oz served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Pork Chop

$27.00

12oz French cut pork chop served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable

Seafood

Linguini Clam Sauce

$24.00

Whole Clams & Chopped Clams served in your choice of sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Blistered Tomatoes, Scallions, Garlic & Lemon White Wine Butter served over Angel Hair Pasta

Salmon Gremolata

$26.00

Broiled Salmon topped with Gremolata (Parsley, Garlic & Lemon), served with Rice Pilaf & Vegetable of the day

Pan Seared Tuna

$28.00

Seared 6oz Tuna Steak with a Puttanesca Relish, Risotto & Asparagus

Baked Haddock

$24.00

Baked Haddock Filet with Housemade Breadcrumbs, served with Rice Pilaf, & Asparagus

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

served with Risotto & Asparagus

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$7.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Mini Cannolis

$7.00

House made filling with Mini Chocolate Chips

Mixed Berry Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Gelato, Caramel Center coated in Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Lave Cake with Ice Cream

$7.00

Limoncello Raspberry Cake

$7.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dream Bomba

$7.00

Dinner Sides

Spinach Side

$5.00

Vegetable Side

$5.00

Rice Pilaf Side

$5.00

Sausage Link Side

$5.00

Sd Meatball

$2.00

Sd Buttered Corn

$3.00

Sd Vegetable de Jour

$4.00

Sd Broccoli

$5.00

Sd Asparagus

$5.00

Sd Pasta

$10.00

Sd Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Dinner Specials

Eggplant meatballs

$9.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

Dill pickle fried chicken

$23.00

Friday Dinner Specials

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Prime Rib

$28.00

Fried Haddock

$22.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk Steamer

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Club Soda

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

VOSS Water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

PINOT GRIGIO

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Kendall lackson Vinters Reserve Pinot Gris

$8.00

GLS Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Kendall lackson Vinters Reserve Pinot Gris

$30.00

BTL Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

BTL Coppola Diamond Pinot Grigio

$36.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

INTERESTING WHITES

GLS Ruffino Orvieto Classico

$7.00

GLS Bertani Due Uve Pinot Grigio/Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Ruffino Orvieto Classico

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Bertani Due Uve Pinot Grigio/Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

RIESLING- MOSCATO

GLS Ménage à Troís Moscato

$6.00

GLS Chateau st. Michelle Riesling

$7.00

GLS Salmon Run Riesling

$7.00

GLS Pacific Rim Dry Riesling

$8.00

BTL Ménage à Troís Moscato

$22.00

BTL Salmon Run Riesling

$26.00

BTL Pacific Rim Dry Riesling

$30.00

BTL Chateau st. Michelle Riesling

$26.00

CHARDONNAY

GLS Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Story Point Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Story Point Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Avant (Unoaked)

$36.00

BLUSH & ROSE

GLS Chloe Rose

$8.00

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Rosehaven Rose

$6.00

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$22.00

BTL Rosehaven Rose

$22.00

BTL Chloe Rose

$30.00

BTL Fleur De Prairie Rose

$36.00

SPARKLING WHITES

GLS Mionetto Prosecco 187 ML

$9.00

FR Mumm Cordon Rouge

$65.00

FR Perrier Jouct Brut

$85.00

CA Mumm Napa Brut Rose

$60.00

FR Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

$95.00

FR Mot and Chandon Imperial Brut

$96.00

FR Feuillatte Palmes D'or Brut

$200.00

FR Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Brut

$250.00

FR Dom Perignon Brut Champagne

$275.00

*R Armand De Brignac Brut

$450.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

One Iron

$10.00

Pama Martini

$12.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

3 Olives Cherry

$7.00+

3 Olives Grape

$7.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00+

Absolut Lime

$6.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00+

Ciroc

$8.00+

Ciroc Apple

$8.00+

Ciroc Mango

$8.00+

Ciroc Peach

$8.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$9.00+

Grey Goose Pear

$9.00+

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$9.00+

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$9.00+

Grey Goose White Peach

$9.00+

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$9.00+

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00+

Ketel One Peach Orange

$9.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Stoli Blue

$7.00+

Stoli Orange

$7.00+

Stoli Razz

$7.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00+

Tequila

818 Tequila

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00+

Hornitos Silver

$7.00+

José Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

José Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Milagro Reposado

$7.00+

Milagro Silver

$6.00+

Patrón Añejo

$11.00+

Patrón Reposado

$10.00+

Patrón Roca Silver

$11.00+

Patrón Silver

$8.00+

Tequila 21

$8.00+

Teremana

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Gray Whale

$8.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Sip Smith

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Monkey 41

$7.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$7.00+

Myers Rum

$8.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$9.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$9.00+

Bakers Bourbon

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Black Velvet

$7.00+

Bookers Bourbon

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit Bourbon Rye

$8.00+

Bushmills Whiskey

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Gentleman Jack

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$8.00+

Jack Fire

$7.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00+

Jameson IPA

$8.00+

Jameson Reserve

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jim Beam Maple

$7.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Makers Mark 46

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Seagrams VO

$7.00+

Skrewball Whiskey

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 10

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$5.00+

Scotch

Balvenie 12/14

$12.00+

Chivas 12

$8.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenfiddich

$11.00+

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

Glenlivet 14

$13.00+

Glenlivet 15

$14.00+

Glenlivet 18

$17.00+

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$11.00+

JW Blue

$37.00+

JW Black

$11.00+

JW Red

$6.00+

Macallan 12

$15.00+

Macallan 15

$14.00+

Macallan 18

$35.00+

Oban

$12.00+

Cognac

Courvosier VS

$9.00+

Hennessy VS

$9.00+

Remy Martin

$9.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$6.00+

Baileys

$6.00+

Black Hause

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Di'Saronno Amaretto

$7.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy

$6.00+

Drambuie

$6.00+

Fragola

$7.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$7.00+

Godiva White Chocolate

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Limencello

$5.00+

Midori

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Pimms Cup

$5.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Sambuca

$6.00+

St. Germain

$6.00+

Tia Maria

$7.00+

Well Amaretto

$5.00+

Shooters

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00