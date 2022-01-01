Strada Atlantic Highlands

Restaurant header imageView gallery

ANTIPASTI

OLIVES

$10.00

CECCHI

$18.00

PANE DI CASA

$10.00

ANTIPASTI

$25.00

BEETS

$17.00

SQUASH

$18.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$18.00

GREEN BEANS

$17.00

SMOKED TROUT MANTECATO

$16.00

MEATBALLS

$16.00

EXTRA BREAD

$2.00

ADD CHEESE

$3.00

INSALATE

CELERY SALAD

$17.00

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

KALE SALAD

$19.00

TINNED TUNA

$25.00

SPECIAL SALAD

$18.00

PIZZA

SALAME

$28.00

ROSSO

$22.00

BURRATA PIZZA

$28.00

ARRABBIATA

$25.00

FORMAGGI

$26.00

MORTADELLA

$26.00

FUNGHI

$26.00

BROCCO

$26.00

CARBONARA

$27.00

SPECIAL PIZZA

$32.00

+ BOQUERONES

$3.00

PRIMI

PASTA FAGOLI

$24.00

CAVATELLI BROCCOLI

$28.00Out of stock

LASAGNA

$38.00

ADD 2 MEATBALLS

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$3.00

POLENTA

$28.00

DESSERT/COFFEE

CANNOLI

$12.00

ANISE ALMOND BISCOTTI

$4.00

CHOC0LATE DIPPED ANISE ALMOND BISCOTTI

$5.00

CHOCOLATE ORANGE BISCOTTI

$4.00

LEMON POPPY BISCOTTI

$4.00

AFFOGATO

$14.00

TARTUFO

$10.00

SPECIAL

$18.00Out of stock

BUDINO

$14.00

GELATO

$12.00

EXTRA CANNOLI CREAM

$5.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

MACCHIATO

$7.00

HERBAL TEA

$5.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

HOUSE COCKTAILS

CONSIGLIERE

$16.00

LTGTTN

$16.00

MAMMA MIA

$16.00

COSTA CONCORDIA

$16.00

BADA BING

$16.00

SONNY BOY

$16.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL

$16.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$15.00

GREY GOOSE

$17.00

GIN

ASBURY PARK

$15.00

MALFY

$17.00

EMPRESS GIN

$17.00

RUM

SHIPWRECK BLANCO

$15.00

SHIPWRECK DARK RUM

$17.00

TEQUILA

PUEBLO VIEJA

$15.00

DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL

$16.00

CODIGO BLANCO

$16.00

CODIGO RESPOSADO

$18.00

CODIGO ANEJO

$22.00

CODIGO EXTRA

$48.00

SIETE LEGUAS

$25.00

BOURBON

BRECKENRIDGE

$15.00

WILLETT BOURBON

$20.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$17.00

WILLETT RYE

$19.00

PENELOPE

$15.00

SAZERAC

$25.00

WOODFORD

$19.00

LOST REPUBLIC RYE

$16.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$16.00

MC CALLAN 12

$20.00

MORTLACH

$20.00

CORDIALS

ITALICUS

ST GERMAIN

GALLIANO ESPRESSO

KAHLUA

$15.00

CHAMBORD

$15.00

GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

COINTREAU

APERITIVI/DIGESTIVI/AMARI

BERTO SWEET VERMOUTH

COMPARI

MOLETTI ANISETTE

$15.00

MOLETTI SAMBUCA

$15.00

MOLETTI CHOCOLATE

$15.00

GOZIO AMARETTO

$15.00

FACCIA BRUTTO AMARO

$15.00

FACCIA BRUTTO FERNET

$15.00

FACCIA BRUTTO APERTIVO

$15.00

FACCIA BRUTTO NOCINO

$15.00

LEMONCELLO

$15.00

PROSECCO

$13.00

FRIZZANTE-Bottle

101 PROSECCO GLASS

$13.00

101 PROSECCO BOTTLE

$36.00

102 ROSÈ PROSECCO SPLIT

$13.00

103 MOSCATO SPLIT

$14.00Out of stock

104 MOSCATO BOTTLE

$49.00

FRIZZANTE-Glass

103 MOSCATO

$14.00

NEW YEARS CHAMPAGNE

$19.00

ROSATO/ARANCIONE-Bottle

202 ORANGE WINE

$56.00

203 ROSATO

$49.00

204 FEUDO MONTONI

$49.00

ROSATO/ARANCIONE-Glass

202 ORANGE WINE

$16.00

203 ROSATO

$14.00

204 FEUDO MONTONI

$14.00

BIANCHI-Bottle

301 PINOT BIANCO

$46.00

302 FIANO DI AVELLINO

$56.00

303 LUGANA

$53.00

304 ARNEIS

$53.00

305 ETNA BIANCO

$49.00

306 PINOT GRIGIO

$56.00

307 PIEROPAN

$63.00

308 GRILLO

$46.00

309 INZOLIA

$56.00

310 VERMANTINO

$63.00

311 CHARDONNAY/btl

$46.00

312 FALANGHINA

$46.00

313 BIANCOLELLA

$56.00

BIANCHI-Glass

301 PINOT BIANCO

$13.00

302 FIANO DI AVELLINO

$16.00

303 LUGANA

$15.00

304 ARNEIS

$15.00

305 ETNA BIANCO

$14.00

306 PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00

307 LA ROCCA

$18.00

308 GRILLO

$13.00

309 INZOLIA

$16.00

310 VERMANTINO

$18.00

311 CHARDONNAY

$13.00

312 FALANGHINA

$13.00

313 BIANCOLELLA

$16.00

ROSSI-Bottle

401 FRAPPATO

$56.00

402 CHIANTI CLASSICO

$53.00

403 SANGIOVESE

$60.00

404 AGLIANICO

$56.00

405 VALPOLICELLA

$56.00

406 ETNA ROSSO

$49.00

407 MONTEPILCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$46.00

408 BARBERA D'ASTI

$49.00

409 PINOT NERO

$63.00

410 NEBBIOLO

$53.00

ROSSI-Glass

401 FRAPPATO

$16.00

402 CHIANTI CLASSICO

$15.00

403 SANGIOVESE

$17.00

404 AGLIANICO

$16.00

405 VALPOLICELLA

$16.00

406 ETNA ROSSO

$14.00

407 MONTEPILCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$13.00

408 BARBERA D'ASTI

$14.00

409 PINOT NERO

$18.00

410 NEBBIOLO

$15.00

CHEF'S LIST

900 LAMBRUSCO BIANCO

$56.00

901 LAMBRUSCO

$45.00

902 CA'DEL BOSCO FRANCIACORTA

$75.00

903 ETNA BIANCO SOFIA TERRE SICLIANE

$86.00

904 DREAMS

$115.00

905 ETNA BIANCO TERRE NERE

$78.00

906 BARBERA D'ALBA FIASCO

$60.00

907 TERRE NERE ETNA ROSSO

$105.00

908 BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$110.00

909 FELSINA CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA

$130.00

910 FRANCESCO RINALDI BAROLO

$130.00

911 DAL FORNO VALPOLICELLA

$175.00

912 ODDERO BAROLO

$190.00

913 BAROLO CANNUBI FRANCESCO RINALDI

$180.00

CORAVIN

BAROLO

$28.00

ETNA BIANCO

$22.00

BEER

DOLOMITTI/LAGER

$6.00

DOLOMITTI/ROSSA

$6.00

PEAK HAPPY HOUR

$7.00

PORT CITY OPTIMAL WIT

$8.00

RADIANT HAZE TOPPLING GOLIATH

$9.00

BALADIN

$9.00

WILD EAST L'ULTIMA

$9.00

INDUSTRIAL ARTS WRENCH

$10.00

OTHER HALF DDH GREEN CITY

$12.00

TROJAN HORSE

$12.00

CARTON FRUSTA

$11.00

COASTAL BREW

$12.00

JUICE

ORANGE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

SODA

BOTTLED COCA-COLA

$5.50

SICILIANO LEMON

$5.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

SICILIANO ORANGE

$5.00

SANBITTER

$3.50

CEDRATA

$3.50

DIET COKE

$4.00

WATER

STILL

$8.00

SPARKLING

$8.00

TAP

COFFEE/TEA

ESPRESSO (SINGLE)

$3.50

ESPRESSO (DOUBLE)

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

MACCHIATO

$7.00

HERBAL TEA

$5.00

KIDS MILK

$3.50

STRADA SWAG

S TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

CIAO TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

GRAZIE TEE SHIRT (M)

$30.00

GRAZIE TEE SHIRT (L)

$30.00

GRAZIE TEE SHIRT (XL)

$30.00

OTTIMO TEE SHIRT MEDIUM

$30.00

OTTIMO TEE SHIRT LARGE

$30.00

OTTIMO TEE SHIRT XL

$30.00

HOODIE MEDIUM

$45.00

HOODIE LARGE

$45.00

HOODIE XL

$45.00

STRADA BEANIE

$30.00

AH TEE (XL)

$30.00

AH TEE (M)

$30.00

AH TEE (L)

$30.00

CAPO (M)

$30.00

CAPO (L)

$30.00

CAPO (XL)

$30.00

UNIFORM

APRON

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

antipasti | wood-fired pizze | primi | curated cocktails | craft birra & vino

Website

Location

91 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Directions

Gallery
Strada image
Strada image
Strada image

