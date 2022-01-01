Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strada Pizzeria

14 Reviews

109 N Broadway

DePere, WI 54115

Slice Cheese | Margherita
Slice Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula
House Salad | Insalata di Casa

Slice Pizza | Al Taglio

Our slices are rectangle in shape and are 4"x8".

Slice Focaccia | Bianca

$3.50

Dreams DO Come True! Our Signature crust, Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Sea Salt. Crisp, Light & Airy.

Slice Cheese | Margherita

$5.50

Simply Delicious. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil on our Signature Crust.

Slice Vegetable Pesto | Ortolana

$6.75

Garden Fresh Vegetarian. BelGioioso Mozzarella & American Grana with Roasted Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Zucchini & our Basil Pesto on our Signature Crust.

Slice Spicy Salami | Salami Piccante

$6.75

Mamma Mia! She's a spicy one... BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone, Pepperoni & Calabrian Chili Peppers & Oil Drizzled on our Signature Crust.

Slice Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia

$6.75

Unique and Delicious! BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.

Slice Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula

$6.75

Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory... BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.

Slice Strada | Specialita Strada

$6.75

Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa... BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.

Slice Nutella | Crema di Nocciola

$6.75

Chocolate Hazelnut Dream...mmmmm Dessert Pizza with Nutella on our Signature Bianca Crust.

Slice | Breadstick - Bianca Neve

$4.50

Bianca Neve 🧀 First Class in Breadsticks. BelGioioso Provolone & American Grana with a little Italian Spice on our Signature Crust. Served with Strada's Simmered Red Sauce, prepared in Casa...The Perfect Duo!

Medium Pizza | Mezza

Our Medium Pizza is 3 Slices. 1-2 people.

Medium Focaccia | Bianca

$10.50

Dreams DO Come True! Our Signature Crust, Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Sea Salt. Crisp, Light & Airy.

Medium Cheese | Margherita

$16.50

Simply Delicious. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil on our Signature Crust.

Medium Vegetable Pesto | Ortolana

$20.25

Garden Fresh Vegetarian. BelGioioso Mozzarella & American Grana with Roasted Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Zucchini & our Basil Pesto on our Signature Crust.

Medium Spicy Salami | Salame Piccante

$20.25

Mamma Mia! She's a spicy one... BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone, Pepperoni & Calabrian Chili Peppers & Oil Drizzled on our Signature Crust.

Medium Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia

$20.25

Unique and Delicious! BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.

Medium Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula

$20.25

Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory... BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.

Medium Strada | Specialita Strada

$20.25Out of stock

Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa... BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.

Medium Nutella | Crema di Nocciola

$20.25

Chocolate Hazelnut Dream...mmmmm Dessert Pizza with Nutella on our Signature Bianca Crust.

MED Breadstick

$13.50

Bianca Neve 🧀 First Class in Breadsticks. BelGioioso Provolone & American Grana with a little Italian Spice on our Signature Crust. Served with Strada's Simmered Red Sauce, prepared in Casa...The Perfect Duo!

Large Pizza | Grande

Our Large Pizza is 6 slices. 3-5 People.

Large Focaccia | Bianca

$20.00

Dreams DO Come True! Our Signature Crust, Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Sea Salt. Crisp, Light & Airy.

Large Cheese | Margherita

$32.00

Simply Delicious. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce & Basil on our Signature Crust.

Large Vegetable Pesto | Ortolana

$39.00

Garden Fresh Vegetarian. BelGioioso Mozzarella & American Grana with Roasted Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Zucchini & our Basil Pesto on our Signature Crust.

Large Spicy Salami | Salami Piccante

$39.00

Mamma Mia! She's a spicy one... BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone, Pepperoni & Calabrian Chili Peppers & Oil Drizzled on our Signature Crust.

Large Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia

$39.00

Unique and Delicious! BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.

Large Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula

$39.00

Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory... BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.

Large Strada | Specialita di Casa

$39.00Out of stock

Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa... BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.

Large Nutella | Crema di Nocciola

$39.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Dream...mmmmm Dessert Pizza with Nutella on our Signature Bianca Crust.

Large | Breadstick - Bianca Neve

$26.00

Bianca Neve 🧀 First Class in Breadsticks. BelGioioso Provolone & American Grana with a little Italian Spice on our Signature Crust. Served with Strada's Simmered Red Sauce, prepared in Casa...The Perfect Duo!

2 Pizzetta

2 Pizzetta

$5.00

Panino

Our panini are made using our signature Roman Style pizza dough and served warm.

Caprese Panino

$7.75Out of stock

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and a Balsamic Reduction.

Salad

House Salad | Insalata di Casa

$7.50

Fresh & Simple BelGioioso Artigiano Vino Rossi Cheese crumbled over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped Prosciutto and our House Dressing. Served with Housemade Croutons.

Croutons

$6.00

Caprese Salad

Alternating wedges of Belgioioso Fresh Mozzarella & Ledgeview Gardens Tomatoes with Fresh Basil. Topped with fresh Olive oil and balsamic reduction if wanted.

Caprese Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Cheesecake

Ricotta Pistachio Cheesecake

$6.75

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$6.75

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base

Special Carry Out

Large Pizza w/ 6 Pack of Beer

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ Champion White Wine (YELLOW STICKER)

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ High Noon 4 Pack

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ Jack Daniels 4 Pack

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ Light Horse (PINK STICKER)

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ Wine Pack 4 Cans

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ Yellow Tail (GREEN STICKER)

$48.00Out of stock

Large Pizza w/ 4 Pack Grassy Hazzy IPA

$48.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 N Broadway, DePere, WI 54115

Directions

Gallery
Strada Pizzeria image
Strada Pizzeria image

