Strada in the Grove
1,182 Reviews
$$
3176 Commodore Plaza
Coconut Grove
Miami, FL 33133
Order Again
Take-Out/Delivery Utensils
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Salumi & Formaggi
Cicchetti
Polpo alla Griglia
grilled octopus tentacle
Carciofi Marinati
grilled marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, shaved parmesan, arugula, black olive crumble
Sardine
sardines, homemade tomato confit, olive crumble, extra virgin olive oil
Olive Marinati
mixed olives marinated in homemade spicy olive oil
Crostoni
Antipasti
Olive Fritte
lightly fried green olives stuffed with gorgonzola cheese
Polenta e Fonduta
grilled polenta, asparagus and gorgonzola fondue
Arancini
saffron flavored fried risotto balls served with our arrabbiata tomato sauce and truffle oil
Burrata
fresh burrata cheese, vine-ripe tomato, anchovy, bell peppers, pesto dressing
Vitello Tonnato
roasted veal loin, sliced and topped with steamed tuna, capers, anchovy sauce
Polpette
beef meatballs, crunchy polenta, pomodoro, extra virgin olive oil
Tortino di Granchio
homemade Italian style crab cake stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peppers, jalapeno, tartare sauce
Gamberi alla Romana
battered jumbo shrimp, Roman style over caramelized onion puree and tarragon aioli
Patatine al Tartufo
hand cut fries, parmesan cheese, white truffle infused olive oil
Frittura di Calamari e Zucchini
lightly fried calamari and zucchini with roasted pepper aioli and arrabbiata sauce
Funghi Misti
mixed wild mushrooms sautéed in garlic fresh herbs over baby arugula and crostini bread, truffle oil
Uovo Strada
poached egg, crispy homemade potato chips, truffled fondue, prosciutto di Parma
Crudo
Carpaccio di Tonno
Thinly sliced raw tuna fillet, diced avocado, black dried olives and citrus emulsion
Tartare di Salmone
hand chopped raw salmon, diced cucumber, avocado mousse and citrus emulsion
Carpaccio Strada
thinly sliced raw beef fillet, avocado, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, baby arugula and balsamic vinaigrette
Acciughe & Alici
North Atlantic white anchovies marinated two ways, extra virgin olive oil, grilled country bread
Cozze
Insalate
Barbabietola e Pomodoro Salad
beets, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, fresh hearts of palm, long beans, walnuts, blue cheese and vinaigrette dressing
Mediterranea Salad
vine ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, black olives, homemade croutons, feta cheese, herb balsamic vinaigrette
Farro e Caprino Salad
farro, asparagus, goat cheese, pine nut, diced onions, diced yellow and red pepper, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette and balsamic glaze
Mista Salad
mixed baby lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and lemon mustard vinaigrette
Bianca Salad
fennel, Belgium endive, hearts of palm, diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese and lemon mustard vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad
steamed quinoa, arugula, raisins, sun dried tomatoes, almonds, orange, fiordilatte mozzarella, lemon olive oil dressing
Paste
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
spaghetti alla chitarra with garlic, red pepper flakes and aged anchovy elixir
Tagliolini con Pomodorini, Basilico e Pecorino
homemade tagliolini sautéed with cherry tomatoes, basil and grated pecorino cheese
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
Fettuccine al Ragu
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
Rigatoni all'Amatriciana
rigatoni pasta, pancetta, onions, red wine, tomato sauce, aged pecorino cheese
Pennette Al Salmone
penette pasta, fresh Atlantic salmon, asparagus tips, shallots, creamy vodka sauce
Gnocchi Salentina
homemade ricotta gnocchi, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, fiordilatte mozzarella
Ravioli d’Aragosta
homemade, ravioli stuffed with shrimp and crab meat confit, with creamy lobster sauce
Agnolotti di Zucca al Burro e Salvia
homemade roasted pumpkin and amaretti agnolotti in butter sage sauce
Linguine alle Vongole
linguine sautéed with little neck clams, garlic, red crushed pepper, parsley, diced fresh tomato
Cartoccio ai Frutti di Mare
assorted seafood sautéed in a fresh tomato, white wine, red pepper flakes, basil sauce tossed with linguine pasta, wrapped with parchment paper and baked
Cacio e Pepe
homemade tagliolini in pecorino romano, black pepper, parmesan basket
Carbonara
spaghetti alla chitarra with pancetta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, egg, black pepper
Penne Speck
penne with speck, taleggio, radicchio, red wine, parmigiano reggiano.
Primavera
spaghetti alla chitarra with mixed veggies, tomato sauce, white wine.
Risotto
Risotto ai Quattro Formaggi e Tartufo
arborio rice, parmesan, brie, gorgonzola, goat cheese, shaved black truffles, truffle oil
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare
arborio rice, assorted seafood and shellfish, white wine, saffron and touch of lobster sauce
Risotto ai Funghi
arborio rice, mixed wild mushroom, parmesan cheese, demi-glace sauce
Pesci & Carni
Branzino alla Griglia
grilled Mediterranean branzino, fresh herbs, lemon garlic infusion. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Salmone all’Aneto
seared marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy fennel, and apple, lemon-mustard sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Salmone al Ginger
grilled marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy ginger and carrot salad. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Zuppa di Pesce
combination of shellfish and seafood cooked in fish broth with tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, crostini bread, crushed chili pepper, extra virgin olive oil
Paillard di Pollo
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Pollo allo Champagne
pan seared chicken breast, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, creamy champagne sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Pollo alla Napoletana
pan seared breaded chicken breast, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, tomato confit, extra virgin olive oil. Served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan.
Scaloppine di Vitello ai Funghi
veal scaloppini sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a demi-glace sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
Costoletta di Maiale alla Milanese
pan seared breaded pork chop, basil marinated tomato concasse. Served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan
Bistecchina con Patate
grilled marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, hand cut fries, ketchup, tarragon aioli
Specials
Soup of the Day
Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312 to ask for today's soup.
Caprese Salad
buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Fish SP
Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312 to ask for a description of today's fish special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)
Lunch Pasta Special
Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312 to ask for a description of today's pasta special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)
Meat Special
Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312 to ask for a description of today's meat special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)
Panini (Lunch Only)
Panini Burrata e Prosciutto
burrata, prosciutto, sun dried tomato, arugula, pesto
Panini Speck e Taleggio
smoked speck prosciutto, taleggio cheese, sliced tomatoes, arugula
Panini Vegetali e Caprino
grilled assorted vegetables, goat cheese, aromatic olive oil
Panini Mozzarella e Pomodoro
fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, pesto
Panini Ossobuco
shredded ossobuco, caramelized onions, fontina cheese
Sides
Side Fries
Side Potato Gratin
Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Side Hand Cut Fries
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Sautéed Veggies
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Pesto
Side Gorgonzola Fondue
Side Citrus Sauce
Side Arrabbiata Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Tarragon Sauce
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Pepper Aioli
Ciabatta
Dolce
Tiramisu
homemade tiramisu
Chocolate Mousse
homemade chocolate mousse
Panna Cotta
homemade panna cotta, mixed berry compote
Berries & Zabaglione
homemade zabaglione cream, fresh mixed red berries.
Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake
homemade lemon vanilla cheesecake
Biscotti
homemade biscotti con vin santo & zabaglione cream
Cannoli
homemade cannoli, candied fruits, chocolate chips.
Vanilla Gelato 1 Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Gelato 2 Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Beer
Labi La Rossa, Amber Ale, Italy
Amber Ale -- ABV: 6.5% -- Glass Bottle
Viola, Númerotre, Pale Ale, Italy
Pale Ale -- ABV: 6.9% -- Glass Bottle
Alhambra 1925 Reserva, Lager, Spain
Lager -- ABV: 6.4% -- Glass Bottle
Lagunitas IPA, Indian Pale Ale, California
IPA -- ABV: 6.2% -- Glass Bottle
Birra Italia, Lager, Italy
Lager -- ABV: 4.8% -- Glass Bottle
Corona, Pale Lager, Mexico
Pale Lager -- ABV: 4.6% -- Glass Bottle