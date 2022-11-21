Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Strada in the Grove

1,182 Reviews

$$

3176 Commodore Plaza

Coconut Grove

Miami, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine al Ragu
Kids Pasta
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini

Take-Out/Delivery Utensils

Plastic Utensil Set

Plastic Utensil Set

In an effort to use less plastic, we will only add utensils to orders who add it to their cart. Please add as many orders as you need.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.50

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

12oz can

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

10oz glass bottle

Salumi & Formaggi

Meat & Cheese Boards. Create Your Own.
Prosciutto Parma

Prosciutto Parma

$12.00

2oz

Prosciutto Cotto

Prosciutto Cotto

$9.00

2oz

Mortadella

Mortadella

$9.00

2oz

Speck

Speck

$9.00

2oz

Bresaola

Bresaola

$11.00

2oz

Salame di Felino

Salame di Felino

$10.00

2oz

Pecorino con Pistacchio

Pecorino con Pistacchio

$10.00

2oz

Pecorino Sardo

Pecorino Sardo

$10.00

2oz

Pecorino Ubriaco

Pecorino Ubriaco

$10.00

2oz

Gorgonzola Dolce

Gorgonzola Dolce

$9.00

2oz

Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano

$9.00

2oz

Manchego

Manchego

$11.00

2oz

Cicchetti

Small Bites to Share
Polpo alla Griglia

Polpo alla Griglia

$23.00

grilled octopus tentacle

Carciofi Marinati

Carciofi Marinati

$13.00

grilled marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, shaved parmesan, arugula, black olive crumble

Sardine

Sardine

$10.00

sardines, homemade tomato confit, olive crumble, extra virgin olive oil

Olive Marinati

Olive Marinati

$10.00

mixed olives marinated in homemade spicy olive oil

Crostoni

Homemade Ciabatta Bread Bruschetta
Crostoni Classica

Crostoni Classica

$10.00

marinated diced tomato, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella, olive oil

Crostoni Ossobuco

Crostoni Ossobuco

$13.00Out of stock

braised pulled lamb ossobuco, caramelized onions, fontina, arugula

Crostoni Sfizioso

Crostoni Sfizioso

$11.00

chicken liver mousse, caramelized onions, tomato confit, garlic crostini

Antipasti

Appetizers
Olive Fritte

Olive Fritte

$10.00

lightly fried green olives stuffed with gorgonzola cheese

Polenta e Fonduta

Polenta e Fonduta

$16.00

grilled polenta, asparagus and gorgonzola fondue

Arancini

Arancini

$17.00

saffron flavored fried risotto balls served with our arrabbiata tomato sauce and truffle oil

Burrata

Burrata

$22.00

fresh burrata cheese, vine-ripe tomato, anchovy, bell peppers, pesto dressing

Vitello Tonnato

Vitello Tonnato

$22.00

roasted veal loin, sliced and topped with steamed tuna, capers, anchovy sauce

Polpette

Polpette

$17.00

beef meatballs, crunchy polenta, pomodoro, extra virgin olive oil

Tortino di Granchio

Tortino di Granchio

$20.00

homemade Italian style crab cake stuffed with fresh mozzarella, peppers, jalapeno, tartare sauce

Gamberi alla Romana

Gamberi alla Romana

$21.00

battered jumbo shrimp, Roman style over caramelized onion puree and tarragon aioli

Patatine al Tartufo

Patatine al Tartufo

$13.00

hand cut fries, parmesan cheese, white truffle infused olive oil

Frittura di Calamari e Zucchini

Frittura di Calamari e Zucchini

$20.00

lightly fried calamari and zucchini with roasted pepper aioli and arrabbiata sauce

Funghi Misti

Funghi Misti

$18.00

mixed wild mushrooms sautéed in garlic fresh herbs over baby arugula and crostini bread, truffle oil

Uovo Strada

Uovo Strada

$20.00

poached egg, crispy homemade potato chips, truffled fondue, prosciutto di Parma

Crudo

Carpaccio di Tonno

Carpaccio di Tonno

$20.00

Thinly sliced raw tuna fillet, diced avocado, black dried olives and citrus emulsion

Tartare di Salmone

Tartare di Salmone

$20.00

hand chopped raw salmon, diced cucumber, avocado mousse and citrus emulsion

Carpaccio Strada

Carpaccio Strada

$20.00

thinly sliced raw beef fillet, avocado, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, baby arugula and balsamic vinaigrette

Acciughe & Alici

Acciughe & Alici

$18.00

North Atlantic white anchovies marinated two ways, extra virgin olive oil, grilled country bread

Cozze

Mussels
Cozze Al Pomodoro

Cozze Al Pomodoro

$18.00

black mussels sautéed with basil, garlic and mildly spicy tomato sauce, crostini bread

Cozze Pepate

Cozze Pepate

$18.00

black mussels sautéed in white wine, garlic, lemon parsley and cracked black pepper

Cozze Al Gorgonzola

Cozze Al Gorgonzola

$19.00

leeks, gorgonzola cheese, white wine

Insalate

Salads. Protein Add-Ons: Shrimp $8 • Salmon $7 • • Chicken $5.50 • Bistecchina $10
Barbabietola e Pomodoro Salad

Barbabietola e Pomodoro Salad

$10.00+

beets, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, fresh hearts of palm, long beans, walnuts, blue cheese and vinaigrette dressing

Mediterranea Salad

Mediterranea Salad

$10.00+

vine ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, black olives, homemade croutons, feta cheese, herb balsamic vinaigrette

Farro e Caprino Salad

Farro e Caprino Salad

$10.50+

farro, asparagus, goat cheese, pine nut, diced onions, diced yellow and red pepper, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette and balsamic glaze

Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$6.50+

mixed baby lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and lemon mustard vinaigrette

Bianca Salad

Bianca Salad

$10.00+

fennel, Belgium endive, hearts of palm, diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese and lemon mustard vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$10.50+

steamed quinoa, arugula, raisins, sun dried tomatoes, almonds, orange, fiordilatte mozzarella, lemon olive oil dressing

Paste

Pastas *Gluten free pasta available upon request.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$17.00

spaghetti alla chitarra with garlic, red pepper flakes and aged anchovy elixir

Tagliolini con Pomodorini, Basilico e Pecorino

Tagliolini con Pomodorini, Basilico e Pecorino

$19.00

homemade tagliolini sautéed with cherry tomatoes, basil and grated pecorino cheese

Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini

Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini

$26.00

homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce

Fettuccine al Ragu

Fettuccine al Ragu

$24.00

fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese

Rigatoni all'Amatriciana

Rigatoni all'Amatriciana

$13.00+

rigatoni pasta, pancetta, onions, red wine, tomato sauce, aged pecorino cheese

Pennette Al Salmone

Pennette Al Salmone

$24.00

penette pasta, fresh Atlantic salmon, asparagus tips, shallots, creamy vodka sauce

Gnocchi Salentina

Gnocchi Salentina

$12.50+

homemade ricotta gnocchi, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, fiordilatte mozzarella

Ravioli d’Aragosta

Ravioli d’Aragosta

$14.50+

homemade, ravioli stuffed with shrimp and crab meat confit, with creamy lobster sauce

Agnolotti di Zucca al Burro e Salvia

Agnolotti di Zucca al Burro e Salvia

$13.50+

homemade roasted pumpkin and amaretti agnolotti in butter sage sauce

Linguine alle Vongole

Linguine alle Vongole

$26.00

linguine sautéed with little neck clams, garlic, red crushed pepper, parsley, diced fresh tomato

Cartoccio ai Frutti di Mare

Cartoccio ai Frutti di Mare

$38.00

assorted seafood sautéed in a fresh tomato, white wine, red pepper flakes, basil sauce tossed with linguine pasta, wrapped with parchment paper and baked

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$25.00

homemade tagliolini in pecorino romano, black pepper, parmesan basket

Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

spaghetti alla chitarra with pancetta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, egg, black pepper

Penne Speck

Penne Speck

$25.00

penne with speck, taleggio, radicchio, red wine, parmigiano reggiano.

Primavera

Primavera

$19.00

spaghetti alla chitarra with mixed veggies, tomato sauce, white wine.

Risotto

Risotto ai Quattro Formaggi e Tartufo

Risotto ai Quattro Formaggi e Tartufo

$21.00+Out of stock

arborio rice, parmesan, brie, gorgonzola, goat cheese, shaved black truffles, truffle oil

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$20.00+

arborio rice, assorted seafood and shellfish, white wine, saffron and touch of lobster sauce

Risotto ai Funghi

Risotto ai Funghi

$16.00+

arborio rice, mixed wild mushroom, parmesan cheese, demi-glace sauce

Pesci & Carni

Meat, Poultry & Fish
Branzino alla Griglia

Branzino alla Griglia

$40.00

grilled Mediterranean branzino, fresh herbs, lemon garlic infusion. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Salmone all’Aneto

Salmone all’Aneto

$34.00

seared marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy fennel, and apple, lemon-mustard sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Salmone al Ginger

Salmone al Ginger

$34.00

grilled marinated fresh Atlantic salmon, crunchy ginger and carrot salad. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$38.00

combination of shellfish and seafood cooked in fish broth with tomato, garlic, basil, oregano, crostini bread, crushed chili pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Paillard di Pollo

Paillard di Pollo

$28.00

pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Pollo allo Champagne

Pollo allo Champagne

$30.00

pan seared chicken breast, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, creamy champagne sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Pollo alla Napoletana

Pollo alla Napoletana

$32.00

pan seared breaded chicken breast, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, tomato confit, extra virgin olive oil. Served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan.

Scaloppine di Vitello ai Funghi

Scaloppine di Vitello ai Funghi

$35.00

veal scaloppini sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a demi-glace sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin

Costoletta di Maiale alla Milanese

Costoletta di Maiale alla Milanese

$39.00

pan seared breaded pork chop, basil marinated tomato concasse. Served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan

Bistecchina con Patate

Bistecchina con Patate

$42.00

grilled marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, hand cut fries, ketchup, tarragon aioli

Specials

Off menu daily items.

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312‬ to ask for today's soup.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Fish SP

$50.00

Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312‬ to ask for a description of today's fish special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)

Lunch Pasta Special

$34.00Out of stock

Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312‬ to ask for a description of today's pasta special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)

Meat Special

$60.00Out of stock

Chef's Daily Selection -- Call us at (305) 444-1312‬ to ask for a description of today's meat special. LUNCH ONLY (12pm-3pm)

Panini (Lunch Only)

All Sandwiches are made with our homemade ciabatta bread and served with a choice of hand cut fries or mixed greens.
Panini Burrata e Prosciutto

Panini Burrata e Prosciutto

$19.00

burrata, prosciutto, sun dried tomato, arugula, pesto

Panini Speck e Taleggio

Panini Speck e Taleggio

$19.00

smoked speck prosciutto, taleggio cheese, sliced tomatoes, arugula

Panini Vegetali e Caprino

Panini Vegetali e Caprino

$17.00

grilled assorted vegetables, goat cheese, aromatic olive oil

Panini Mozzarella e Pomodoro

Panini Mozzarella e Pomodoro

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, pesto

Panini Ossobuco

Panini Ossobuco

$18.00

shredded ossobuco, caramelized onions, fontina cheese

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$7.00
Side Potato Gratin

Side Potato Gratin

$7.00
Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$7.00
Side Hand Cut Fries

Side Hand Cut Fries

$7.00
Side Roasted Potatoes

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock
Side Sautéed Veggies

Side Sautéed Veggies

$7.00
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.00
Side Sautéed Mushrooms

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.00
Side Grilled Asparagus

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00
Side Pesto

Side Pesto

$1.00
Side Gorgonzola Fondue

Side Gorgonzola Fondue

$1.75
Side Citrus Sauce

Side Citrus Sauce

$0.75
Side Arrabbiata Sauce

Side Arrabbiata Sauce

$0.75
Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.75
Side Tarragon Sauce

Side Tarragon Sauce

$0.75
Side Tartar Sauce

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75
Side Pepper Aioli

Side Pepper Aioli

$0.75

Ciabatta

$2.50

Dolce

Desserts
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

homemade tiramisu

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

homemade chocolate mousse

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$11.00

homemade panna cotta, mixed berry compote

Berries & Zabaglione

Berries & Zabaglione

$11.00

homemade zabaglione cream, fresh mixed red berries.

Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake

Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake

$10.00

homemade lemon vanilla cheesecake

Biscotti

Biscotti

$8.00

homemade biscotti con vin santo & zabaglione cream

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

homemade cannoli, candied fruits, chocolate chips.

Vanilla Gelato 1 Scoop

Vanilla Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Gelato 2 Scoop

Vanilla Gelato 2 Scoop

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$10.00

penne pasta. choice of sauce and protein. kids portion.

Kids Meal

$7.00

choose your protein with choice of french fries or salad. kids portion

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

choice of french fries or salad. kids portion

Beer

Labi La Rossa, Amber Ale, Italy

Labi La Rossa, Amber Ale, Italy

$9.00

Amber Ale -- ABV: 6.5% -- Glass Bottle

Viola, Númerotre, Pale Ale, Italy

Viola, Númerotre, Pale Ale, Italy

$10.00

Pale Ale -- ABV: 6.9% -- Glass Bottle

Alhambra 1925 Reserva, Lager, Spain

Alhambra 1925 Reserva, Lager, Spain

$8.00

Lager -- ABV: 6.4% -- Glass Bottle

Lagunitas IPA, Indian Pale Ale, California

Lagunitas IPA, Indian Pale Ale, California

$8.00

IPA -- ABV: 6.2% -- Glass Bottle

Birra Italia, Lager, Italy

Birra Italia, Lager, Italy

$7.00

Lager -- ABV: 4.8% -- Glass Bottle

Corona, Pale Lager, Mexico

Corona, Pale Lager, Mexico

$7.00

Pale Lager -- ABV: 4.6% -- Glass Bottle