Strait Jamaican Cuisine LLC 15 School St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Strait Jamaican Cuisine is bringing the authentic taste of Jamaica here to Central Maine and beyond! Our chef, born and raised in Jamaica is now here to share his love for cooking and making people happy with his amazing food! It will be top-notch, fresh daily, and have WICKED GOOD flavor! Take advantage of our delivery service and please do not hesitate to contact us with all your wants & needs! ONE LOVE!
Location
15 School St, Waterville, ME 04901