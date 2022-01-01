Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strand Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

620 Main St

Montevallo, AL 35115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Bagel

$2.25

Add toppings to make your bagel a sandwich!

Baklava

$2.50

Pound Cake

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, or Peanut Butter

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Scone

$2.50

White Chocolate Raspberry, Blueberry, or Apple Cinnamon

Muffin

$3.00

Banana Walnut, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chunk

Croissant

$2.25

Add toppings to make your croissant a sandwich!

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Loaf Cake

$2.50

Soup

$5.00

Add-ons

Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$1.25

Ham

$1.50

Topping\Spread

$0.50

Margarine, Cream Cheese, Jelly (Strawberry, Grape, or Mixed Fruit), or Nutella

Hot

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Standard brewed cup of coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Brewed Loose Leaf Tea. Teas: Black Tea - Earl Grey de la Creme, Juicy Peach Green Tea - Gunpowder Green (plain green), Spearmint Green, Lychee Green Decaf Tea - Island Rooibus

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Steamed Milk with Chocolate

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed Milk with Flavored Syrup

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai & Steamed Milk

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and Hot Water

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and topped with a layer of frothed milk.

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Drip Coffee & Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk and Frothed Milk

Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot of Espresso

Pour Over

$3.50+

Hand Poured Coffee *choose a blend or single origin*

Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate, Espresso, and Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiatto

$4.00+

Vanilla, Espresso, and Steamed Milk, topped with Caramel Drizzle

Shot in the Dark

$3.25+

Drip Coffee topped with a Shot of Espresso

Specialty Hot Drink

$4.25+

Hot Apple Chaider

$3.00+

Apple Juice and Chai steamed together *like a spiced apple cider*

Montevallo Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey Tea Latte with Lavender and Vanilla

Cereal Milk Latte

$4.25+

Latte made with Milk that has been steeped overnight with Cereal. *ask about our Cereal of the Week*

Spicy Mocha

$4.25+

Latte with Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, and a dash of Chipotle.

Oat Milk Honey Lavender Latte

$4.25+

Latte made with Oat Milk with Honey and Lavender

Honey Badger

$4.25+

Latte with Honey, Cinnamon, and Vanilla

Honey Bear-y

$4.25+

Latte with Honey, Raspberry, and Vanilla

Cold

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Loose Leaf Tea brewed over Ice

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Flash Chilled Drip Coffee *bigger and bolder flavors than Cold Brew*

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai and Milk over Ice

Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit, Juice, and Milk blended. *Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Pineapple*

Frappe

$4.75+

Ice Cream & Coffee Blended *add one flavor*

Specialty Frappe

$5.25+

Coffee & Ice Cream Blended *choose any 2 or more flavors*

Specialty Cold Drink

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and Water over Ice

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & Milk over Ice

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Chocolate, Espresso and Milk over Ice

Iced Caramel Macchiatto

$4.50+

Vanilla, Espresso, and Milk over Ice and topped with Caramel Drizzle

Montevallo Fog - Iced

$4.75+

Earl Grey Tea Latte with Lavender & Vanilla over Ice

Iced Coffee Mojito

$4.75+

Iced Coffee with Brown Sugar, Peppermint, and a dash of Half & Half

Cereal Milk Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Latte over Ice made with Milk that has been steeped overnight with Cereal. *ask about our Cereal of the Week*

Spicy Mocha - Iced

$4.75+

Latte with Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, and a dash of Chipotle over Ice.

Oat Milk Honey Lavender Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Latte made with Oat Milk with Honey and Lavender over Ice

Honey Badger - Iced

$4.75+

Latte with Honey, Cinnamon, and Vanilla over Ice

Honey Bear-y - Iced

$4.75+

Latte with Honey, Raspberry, and Vanilla over Ice

Nutella Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe with Chocolate and Hazelnut

Chocolate Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe with Chocolate and Caramel

Mint Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe with Chocolate and Peppermint

White Chocolate Raspberry Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe with White Chocolate and Raspberry

Honey Badger Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe with Honey, Cinnamon, and Vanilla

Add-ons

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Add Whipped Cream to your drink

Alternative Milk

$1.25

Use the below alternative milks in your drink: Oat Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk

Extra Shot

$1.00

Add an extra shot of espresso to your drink

Flavored Syrup

$0.75

Add any of the below flavors to your drink: Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Raspberry, Lavender, Honey, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Sugar Free Vanilla, Pumpkin

Refill

$1.00

Refill of Drip Coffee

Hot Honey

$0.75

Add Hot Honey to your drink!

Retail

Ceramic Mug

$13.00

Travel Mug

$20.00

Retail Bag

$15.00

Whole Bean

$10.00

Catering Coffee

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Stir Stick

$0.25

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Propel

$2.00

Celsius

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.00

LaCroix

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Spindrift

$2.00

Gatorade Organic

$3.00

Food

Kind Bar

$2.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Chai Bar

$4.00

Oatmeal Cup

$2.50

Honey & Almonds, Maple & Brown Sugar, Apples & Cinnamon, or Apples & Cranberries

Greek Yogurt

$2.00

Strawberry or Blueberry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

620 Main St, Montevallo, AL 35115

Directions

Gallery
Strand Coffeehouse image
Strand Coffeehouse image
Strand Coffeehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Pizza and Brew - Montevallo - 1105 Ashville Road
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Ashville Road Montevallo, AL 35115
View restaurantnext
Sage Bar and Grill - 4979 Hwy 31
orange starNo Reviews
4979 Hwy 31 Calera, AL 35040
View restaurantnext
Birds and Burgers - Alabaster
orange starNo Reviews
717 1st St. N Alabaster, AL 35007
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Helena AL
orange star4.4 • 1,149
4300 Helena Road Helena, AL 35080
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Pelham
orange starNo Reviews
2408 Pelham Parkway Pelham, AL 35124
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Columbiana, AL
orange starNo Reviews
21553 hwy 25 columbiana, AL 35051
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Montevallo
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston