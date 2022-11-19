Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Strange Beast

543 Reviews

$$

15220 SW 72 ST

Miami, FL 33193

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Chopped Pepperoni
Classic Margherita

Pizza (12")

Classic Margherita

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Chopped Pepperoni

Chopped Pepperoni

$14.00

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Chopped Pepperoni

Doug's White Pie

Doug's White Pie

$14.00

Garlic Purée, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Shallot, Parsley, Black Pepper, Parmesan

'Shroom 2.0

'Shroom 2.0

$13.50

Sauteéd Mushrooms & Onions, Sliced Mushroom, White Onion, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Hint of Soy Sauce & Red Wine

Baby Godzilla

Baby Godzilla

$14.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Los Tanitos Spicy Chorizo, Fennel Seed, Bell Pepper, Red Onion

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$12.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Red Onion, Balsamic Tomatoes, Drizzled With Pesto.

Surfin' USA

Surfin' USA

$14.00

House Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

I'm Italian

$13.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatball Crumbles, Basil, Parmesan

Japanese Finger Trap

$12.50

Pesto, Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sliced Mushrooms, Shallots, Parmesan

Spicy Falco

$13.50

Jalapeño, Sliced Pepperoni, Mozzarella, House Sauce

The Incan

$15.00

House-Made Lomo Saltado, Mozzarella, Aji Amarillo Swirl (A Bit Spicy!), Cilantro

Hogzilla 2.0

$16.00

@lostanitos Spicy Chorizo, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Green Onion

Fuggetaboutit

$14.00Out of stock

Caramelized Onions, Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Rosemary, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper & Parsley

Not Pizza

Willy Dropped The Sauce! - Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

House Dough, Mozzarella, Garlic, Parsley, Side Of House Sauce

Beastie Bread

$7.00

House dough baked with Italian seasoning served with house-made garlic-lime aioli.

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Whole romaine lettuce leaves layered with scratch-made caesar dressing, fresh parmesan and focaccia croutons.

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Hand-cut russet potatoes oven roasted with salt, garlic powder and paprika. Served with a side of garlic-lime aioli. *Aioli contains egg yolk.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.00

3 Homemade Meat Balls, House Sauce, Parmesan and Parsley. Add Ricotta for $1!

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.50

Roasted Cauliflower, Panko Bread Crumbs, Scallions, Tossed in Sauce of Your Choice (Buffalo W/ A Side Of House-Made Ranch, Asian Chili Oil, Honey or Hot Honey)

Ice Cream

Box Car

$6.00

Oreo ice cream sandwiched in-between home-made chocolate chip cookies.

Sticky Fingers

$6.00

Our House Vanilla ice cream sandwiched in-between two of our home-made Exquisito chocolate brownies.

Seasonal Novelty

$6.00Out of stock

Sides of Sauces

A side of your favorite Strange Beast sauces.

Hot Honey (SPICY!)

$1.00Out of stock

A side of our Kendall-famous, house-made spicy honey!

Local Honey (NOT SPICY)

$1.00Out of stock

A side of our local Miami honey.

"Hungry Yokai" Asian Chili Oil

$1.00

A side of amazingly complex, spicy Asian chili oil hand crafted by Kendall's own @hungryyokai

Garlic Purée

$1.00

Fresh garlic roasted in our olive oil blend.

Garlic-Lime Aioli

$1.00

House Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Our perfectly balanced house pizza sauce. A blend of sweet tomatoes, fresh basil, and salt. Simple and beautiful!

Mushroom Duxelles

$1.00

Finely chopped silver dollar mushrooms with a bit of onion, garlic, soy sauce, and a touch of red wine...sautéed to perfection.

Pesto

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Ricotta

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

32oz Crowlers

A 32oz can of one of our amazing beers!

32oz P. Swayze IPA

$13.00

Our House IPA…a South Florida legend – 6.7% ABV

32oz Morning Glory Blonde Ale

$10.00

A crisp, easy drinking Blonde Ale. - 5.2% ABV

32oz Avenge Me Irish Red

$10.00

Hint of caramel and roast. Easy drinking and flavorful – 4.8% ABV

32oz Chet Belgian Tripel

$18.00

A Belgian-Style tripel...clean, dry, and shockingly drinkable - 9.0% ABV

32oz Old News Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

Light and crisp classic Pilsner! - 4.8% ABV

32oz Buggy's Blessings Porter

$10.00Out of stock

Roasty, full-bodied porter brewed for our #1 four-legged regular! - 6.2% ABV RIP BUGGY!

32oz Lawyers Don't Surf Juicy IPA

$13.00

A hazy and juicy IPA, born at Strange Beast proper and a fan favorite. - 6.9% ABV

32oz Scooter Guy Imperial Sour Ale W/ Strawberry, Banana & Madagascar Vanilla

$18.00Out of stock

A smooth, fruity, juicy imperial sour ale loaded w/ strawberry, banana & Madagascar vanilla. - 9.5% ABV

32oz Mean Peach Sour Ale W/ Peach & Apricot

$18.00Out of stock

Juicy & sweet sour ale W/ peach & apricot.- 5.0% ABV

32oz Schortzbier Schwartzbier

$10.00Out of stock

This German-style black lager is easy drinking with slightly roasty chocolate notes and a dry finish. - 4.8% ABV

32oz Lucky Machete Brown Ale

$10.00Out of stock

An easy drinking toasty brown ale. - 4.7% ABV

32oz High Ground Pilsner Collaboration W/ Hello There Brewing

$10.00Out of stock

Light pilsner brewed with our friend Lester from Hello There Brewing. Brewed to be crushable, yet flavorful. - 4.2% ABV

32oz Purrrfect Pale Ale

$13.00Out of stock

A juicy, hazy pale ale brewed with Mosaic hops made for our brewery cat, TK. Notes of mango, pineapple and fresh squeezed orange juice with a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. - 5.4% ABV

32oz Nutrient Dense Sour Ale W/ Passionfruit, Guava & Mango

$18.00Out of stock

Sour ale with passionfruit, guava, and over 200lbs of local Miami grown mangoes from DanDee mango farm. - 6.0% ABV

32oz Danny Boi Irish Stout

$10.00

Danny Boi is an Irish Stout perfect for St. Paddy's Day. Dry, toasted & roasty notes accompanied by a medium body with a slightly dry finish. - 4.4% ABV

32oz Alpha Organism Double IPA

$18.00Out of stock

A juicy, hazy double IPA brewed with some of our favorite fruity hop varietals. Notes of lemon, tangerine, guava, and peach. - 8.2% ABV

32oz Putin's Micropenis Porter W/ Vermont Maple Syrup & Roasted Pecans

$18.00Out of stock

American porter with Vermont maple syrup and roasted pecans added. Smooth with a roasty finish! - 6.2% ABV

32oz Leberwurst Dunkel Lager

$10.00Out of stock

Munich style dark lager. Malty and sweet with notes of toasted bread and a touch of caramel. - 5.2% ABV

4-Packs (Beer)

4-Pack Old News Pilsner

$16.00Out of stock

Light and crisp classic Pilsner! - 4.8% ABV

4-Pack Kitsune

$25.00Out of stock

4-Pack Hinode

$16.00Out of stock

Bottles

BTL Demon Portal

$20.00

BTL Demon Portal Vanilla

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub and Pizzeria in West Kendall, Florida

Website

Location

15220 SW 72 ST, Miami, FL 33193

Directions

