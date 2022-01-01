Strange Taco Bar - Monroe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Strange Taco Bar is the Original un-authentic American Taqueria experience that celebrates diversity and community through dope made-from-scratch tacos!
Location
127 N Lumpkin St, Monroe, GA 30655
Gallery