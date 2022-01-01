Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strange Taco Bar - Monroe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

127 N Lumpkin St

Monroe, GA 30655

Order Again

Popular Items

San Antonio
Tortilla Chips
Nashville Hot

Appetizers

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

The perfect scoop for our Salsa and Queso.

Totchos

Totchos

$7.00

Tater-Tots, Pico, Queso & Beans

Salad

B-ATL Salad

B-ATL Salad

$7.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Feta, Pico, Avocado, Bacon & Green Goddess Dressing

Tacos/Bowls

OG Chicken

OG Chicken

$3.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Onion & Cilantro

San Antonio

San Antonio

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Goat Cheese & BBQ

World Famous Buffalo

World Famous Buffalo

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Chz & Celery

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce & Coleslaw

Chicken + Queso

Chicken + Queso

$4.00

Grilled Chicken, Onion & Poblano

OG Steak

OG Steak

$4.65

Steak with Onion & Cilantro

Steak + Queso

Steak + Queso

$4.85

Ribeye, Onions, Poblano & Queso

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, LTO & Green Goddess, Bacon

Gyro

Gyro

$4.50

Lamb/Beef Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta & Jalapeno ranch

OG Pork

OG Pork

$3.50

Pork with Onion & Cilantro

Southern Pork

Southern Pork

$4.00

Fried Brussels, Crispy Bacon & Mustard BBQ Sauce

Al Pastor

$3.75

cilantro, onion, pineapple, al pastor sauce

Fried Mahi

Fried Mahi

$4.50

Corn Pico & Chipotle Aioli

Coconut Fried Shrimp

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$4.75

Sweet + Spicy Sauce & Pineapple Pico

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$4.50

Tomato, Jalapeno Cream Sauce & Tortilla Strips

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$3.50

Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Guacamole & Pumpkin Seeds

Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

$4.00

Portobello, Pico & Goat Cheese

Black Bean Taco

Black Bean Taco

$3.50

Black Beans, Rice, Pico & Avocado

Brussel Sprout

Brussel Sprout

$3.75

Crispy Brussels, Chipotle Mayo, Goat Cheese & Corn

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$3.50

Feta Cheese & Chipotle Aioli

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Cilantro & Lime Rice

$2.00

Cilantro & Lime Rice

$2.00

Street Corn

$5.50

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

5 inch quesadilla with chihuahua cheese

Kids Tenders

$3.00

3 house breaded chicken fingers

Beverages

Dasani

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

$2.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Friday's Special

Curry Chicken

$4.00

Rice, Curry Chicken, Onion, Cilntro

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Strange Taco Bar is the Original un-authentic American Taqueria experience that celebrates diversity and community through dope made-from-scratch tacos!

127 N Lumpkin St, Monroe, GA 30655

