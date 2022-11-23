Strange Town Bottle Shop
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100
Milwaukee, WI 53203
By the Glass
Wine Flights
Roses
Tchotiashvili Nitsa rose
Montepulciano, dry, raspberry & strawberry.
Swick P-Chill
Skull pink
Prisma Rose 2021
Pax Mahl 2021 Trousseau Gris
Delicate and balanced with floral notes and flavors of stone fruit and quince.
Matic Mea pet nat
Las jaras waves rose can
Las Jaras Superbloom
'Superbloom' spicy nose, nice texture, watermelon, rhubarb, clean finish.
Jumping Juice Sun Set
Forlorn Hope Rose of Mondeuse 2018
Christina rose
Brendan Tracey Pink
Ver Sacrum Rose
GSM within Mendoza. Fresh notes of raspberries and strawberries, a touch of grapefruit acidity.
Radley & Finch Cinsault Rose
Fine firmness on the palate with lush fruit in the center of it all with a crisp, dry finish.
Orange
Tevza mtsvane
Ripe apricot,orange peel,big tannins.
Queen of the Sierra Amber 2020
Clementine's and apricots on the nose, the tannins have a steeped black tea feel on the palate.
Pirouettes Eros de david
Margins 2020 Skin Fermented Chenin Blanc
Macatho 2019 ChaCha
Medium bodied, citrus, stone fruits, herbs, several weeks on the skins.
Gelovani Rkatsiteli
One month maceration. This amber wine is tart and spicy with notes of black pepper and arugula.
Forlorn Hope Dragone Ramato 2020
100% pinot gris, notes of black cherry, tropical fruit, medium bodied, organic.
DoReMi Kisi 2020
American Wine Project Modern Optimism 2020
Anthos Rkatsiteli
Matic Get The Party Started
Matic Sipon
100% furmint, under-ripe nectarine, bright, zesty orange and lemon.
Baia's
Women made wine from Georgia! Apricot and citrus, sweet spice on the mid palate.
Matic 'get the party started' amfora rizling
Juice and skins aged together for 200+ days, aged in clay amfora, apple and cider notes opening to citrus and honeysuckle on the nose, orange zest, nice acid and tannins on the palate.
Channing daughters ramato
Matic Ya Yeh
Reds
Andrea Calek Babiole
Bright cherry and black currant fruit, soft tannins, earthy.
Black Water Cultellus Syrah 2016
Broc Cellars Trousseau 2021
85% trousseau noir 15% zinfandel. Cassis, plum and spice on the palate.
Canopus Malbec
Fresh aromatics, dark purple fruits, a hint of spice and soft texture.
Channing Daughters Vermouth Red
Long Island,NY Fortified with neutral grape brandy and macerated with 20 to 40 different aromatic local botanicals, sweetened with local honey.
Chateau Roulant
Collecapretta Vino da Tavola 2020
100% sangiovese. Medium/full bodied, black tea, peppery spice, red fruit, no added sulfites.
Cornelissen Munjabel
Deux Punx Cab Franc 2019
100% cab franc. A slightly milder expression of this grape. Medium bodied, tannic, with nice crisp dark berries. Pair with brie or red meat.
Domaine Bibich CRNO Syrah 2019
Domains led aphillanthes 'Bragalou'
GSM from the Rhone Valley. Dry, bright, earhy, well rounded and biodynamic. A great value!!
Fakin Teran 2020
100% Teran, full bodied with forest fruits
Fakin Teran il primo 2017
Frontonio Microcosmico Garnacha
Raspberry and strawberry over mineral, white pepper and a dry finish.
Furlani Mino
Gaspard Pinot Noir
Geschickt 2018 Pinot Noir
Gvanta’s Wine
Cherry, berry, pomegranate, smooth tannins. Women made wine.
Jean-pierre Robinot L'Ange Vin
100% Pinot d'Aunis L'Ange Vin is one of the first natural wine bars in Paris opened by Robinet, later becoming a natural winemaker. Whole cluster fermentation, about a year in old oak, unfined, unfiltered.
Jerome Balmet Lemon Head Gamay 2020
100% gamay. Red berries, wild strawberry with an herbal edge and lifted acidity.
Las Jaras Glou Glou 2021
Try chilled!! Chuggable, fruit forward, light bodied.
Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine 2019
Las jaras waves red can
Lovely Lilly Pinot Noir
Maurer 2020 Kadarka
Meinklang 2018 Burgenland Red
Meinklang Konkret Rot
100% saint Laurent. Funky, earthy, dark currant.
Monte Rio 2021 Mission
Red berries, cranberry and a whiff of curry plant-like herbiness on the nose, red fruit with perky acidity.
Monte Rio Co-Ferment
Light, bright, spicy and chuggable.
Piquentum refosk 2019
Pirouettes Ultraviolet
Poderi cellerio duzat dolcetto 2020
Purple Drank 2015
Roots Wine Sheboygandy
Strawberry, cherry, and spice.
Swick 2020 Bring It
Taken from Granite 1999 Soleil
A fully mature California cab. Dark chocolates, Turkish coffee, dried evergreen. A deeply elegant wine.
Tchotiashvili saperavi
Dry, cherries, berries, earthy spices, smoke, light tannins.
Tropos Lil Red
'Little Red'- racy red berries, blue fruit, a hint of tannin.
Unico Zelo 'Pipe Dream'
100% Nero d'avola, raspberry, blueberry, bright red apple with rocky mineralogy.
Unico Zelo Fresh A.F.
Ver Sacrum GSM 2020
Vino's Patio
Syrah blend. Bold, dry, dark fruit.
Proxies velvet N/A
Matic frankova blaufrankisch
Wisco Nouveau
Andrea calek penultieme
Bubbles
Accordian Tongue In Cheek pet nat
Sparkling orange wine! Aromatic, slightly tanic, spicy and hazy. One-woman operation.
American Wine Project 'Ancestral' Pet Nat
Tropical fruits, golden apple, crisp bubbles. Women wine maker from Madison, WI!!
Brendan Tracey Muscat Barbarian Brute Pet Nat
Rich, dry full bodied, nice white flowers.
Casalpriore Stiolorosso Lambrusco
A touch of black licorice on the nose, rich, bold, earthy bubbles.
Diel goldloch brut nature 2008
Creamy, long elegant finish, dry mineralogy.
Ferretti Du Bicer Lambrusco 330 ML 2018
Red fruit with nice bubbles.
lubanzi cans
Orgo 2018 Mtsvane brute
Gentle bubbles, green apples, dry, freshly baked bread.
Potosi Lux 6 Pack
Ramona cans
Wine spritz in cans! Organic, women made!
Swick 2021 City Pop Pet Nat
An orange pet nat! Citrus & tropical fruits.
Unico Zelo Sea foam Pet Nat
Vin Calaveras
White flowers, mint, stone fruits, apple and orange 'juices'.
Whites
Y Lo Otro Tambien Verdejo
Teutonic 2021 Pinot Gris
100% pinot grigio. Crisp and mineral flavors, pear, lemon and lime.
Teutonic 2021 Cutthroat Trout Blanc
65% pinot noir 35% chardonnay, co fermented, dry and delicious. Perfect with trout or any seafood.
Swick 2020 WYD? Chardonnay
Mellow and round with notes of pear and stone fruit.
Poderi Cellario Moscato D'Asti
Pirouettes 2018 Saveurs de Claude
Elegant and vibrant, ripe quinces, yellow apples with zesty acidity.
Peter Lauer 2020 No. 25 Riesling
Dry, cutting acidity, nice salinity.
Nestarec Forks and Knives white 2019
Moscato D’asti
Monte Rio Sauv Blanc
Menade 2020 Verdejo
Mellow Yellow
100% melon de Bourgogne, full bodied, soft, fresh.
Meinklang Gruner Veltliner
Meinklang 2019 Burgenland White
Meinklang 2018 Tag gruner veltliner
100% Gruner veltliner, smokey & spiced fruit, citrus rind, vibrant acidity, unfiltered, no added sulfites.
Ludes Thornicher 2020 RIESLING
Laurence & Remi Beaujolais Blanc
100% chardonnay with citrus and tree fruits.
Jumping Juice Yellow Yellow
Ripe,tropical, pineapple,cream.
Julian Haart 2020 1000L Riesling
JH Meyer 2020 Palmiet Chardonnay
Geschickt 2016 6 Pieds sur Terre
Exotic fruits, apricot, salinity.
Gaspard Chenin Blanc
Edmunds St Johns Heart of Gold 2019
Nose is blossomy with undertones of ginger, fruit tones with a long finish.
Deux Punx White Blend
Faintly tropical on the nose, white flowers, yellow peach, bitter almond, gentle acid.
Deux Punx Chardonnay 2020
Medium bodied, apple & hints of tropical fruits.
Colle Trotta Q 500 passerina 2019
100% passerine, stone fruit, wild herbs, savory finish.
Collecapretta Pigro delle sorbe 2020
Tropical fruit, yellow flowers,full bodied.
Cirelli 2020 Vino da Tavola Bianco
Christina Gruner Veltliner 2021
Channing Daughters Vermouth Dry
Channing Daughters Toccai Friulano 2017
Lush, bright, dry and fresh. Tropical fruit with a lovely texture.
Broc Cellars Love White 2019
Golden fruit, white flower, pleasant salinity.
Brand Weissburgunder 2020
Batic Vipava 2018
100% malvazija round, spiced, aromatic.
Baia's Wine
Women made wine from Georgia! Persimmon, apricot and citrus, with honeycomb and sweet spice on the mid pallet with a long finish highlighted by moderate tannin.
Radley & Finch Chenin Blanc
Produced with a respect for place and a sense of purpose...Stone fruit with yellow citrus and hints of lifted spice.
Toe The Line Riesling
Riesling from the Finger Lakes and woman wine maker! Dry, bright and electric, food friendly.
Proxies Sauvage N/A
Nonalcoholic wines! Sauvage being a crisp white. What are Proxies? A new form of wine alternative. Not dealcoholized wine, but layered blends of wine grapes, fruit, teas and more. Designed to pair with food and sip from your finest stemware.
La Patience Vin Blanc
Martha Stoumen 'Honeymoon'
Michelin I I Mufatto 'Propositos'
Citrus,chamomile, orange peel, touch of Himalayan pink sea salt.
Unico Zelo 'River Sand'
100% fiano, vermouth-esque, lemon, toasty acid.
Palmiet
100% chardonnay, citrus, minerality, French oak, some funk.
Mother Rock 'Force Celeste'
100% chenin blanc. Notes of apricot, yellow apple and chamomile with plenty of acidity.
Lismore
100% barrel fermented sauvignon blanc. Floral notes, guava, gooseberry and pear with slight minerality.
Proxies sauvage N/A
Nonalcoholic wines! Velvet being the smooth red. What are Proxies? A new form of wine alternative. Not dealcoholized wine, but layered blends of wine grapes, fruits, teas, spices and more. Designed to pair with food and sip from your finest stemware.
Channing daughters pinot grigio
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
