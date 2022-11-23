A map showing the location of Strange Town Bottle ShopView gallery

Strange Town Bottle Shop

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Order Again

By the Glass

BTG Queen Of The Sierra Amber 2021

$14.00

BTG Matic Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

BTG Tchotiashvili Saperavi

$15.00

BTG Channing Daughters Pinot Grigio

$14.00

BTG Green & Social Verdejo

$10.00

BTG Unico Zelo Tropo Lil Red

$14.00

Wine Flights

BTG Wine Flight

$15.00

Roses

Tchotiashvili Nitsa rose

$33.00

Montepulciano, dry, raspberry & strawberry.

Swick P-Chill

$40.00Out of stock

Skull pink

$28.00Out of stock

Prisma Rose 2021

$20.00Out of stock

Pax Mahl 2021 Trousseau Gris

$44.00

Delicate and balanced with floral notes and flavors of stone fruit and quince.

Matic Mea pet nat

$30.00Out of stock

Las jaras waves rose can

$12.00Out of stock

Las Jaras Superbloom

$35.00

'Superbloom' spicy nose, nice texture, watermelon, rhubarb, clean finish.

Jumping Juice Sun Set

$29.00Out of stock

Forlorn Hope Rose of Mondeuse 2018

$60.00Out of stock

Christina rose

$26.00Out of stock

Brendan Tracey Pink

$32.00Out of stock

Ver Sacrum Rose

$28.00Out of stock

GSM within Mendoza. Fresh notes of raspberries and strawberries, a touch of grapefruit acidity.

Radley & Finch Cinsault Rose

$6.00

Fine firmness on the palate with lush fruit in the center of it all with a crisp, dry finish.

Orange

Tevza mtsvane

$24.00

Ripe apricot,orange peel,big tannins.

Queen of the Sierra Amber 2020

$30.00

Clementine's and apricots on the nose, the tannins have a steeped black tea feel on the palate.

Pirouettes Eros de david

$35.00Out of stock

Margins 2020 Skin Fermented Chenin Blanc

$24.00Out of stock

Macatho 2019 ChaCha

$40.00

Medium bodied, citrus, stone fruits, herbs, several weeks on the skins.

Gelovani Rkatsiteli

$36.00

One month maceration. This amber wine is tart and spicy with notes of black pepper and arugula.

Forlorn Hope Dragone Ramato 2020

$45.00

100% pinot gris, notes of black cherry, tropical fruit, medium bodied, organic.

DoReMi Kisi 2020

$34.00Out of stock

American Wine Project Modern Optimism 2020

$30.00Out of stock

Anthos Rkatsiteli

$28.00Out of stock

Matic Get The Party Started

$28.00Out of stock

Matic Sipon

$33.00

100% furmint, under-ripe nectarine, bright, zesty orange and lemon.

Baia's

$36.00

Women made wine from Georgia! Apricot and citrus, sweet spice on the mid palate.

Matic 'get the party started' amfora rizling

$28.00

Juice and skins aged together for 200+ days, aged in clay amfora, apple and cider notes opening to citrus and honeysuckle on the nose, orange zest, nice acid and tannins on the palate.

Channing daughters ramato

$29.00

Matic Ya Yeh

$29.00

Reds

Andrea Calek Babiole

$29.00

Bright cherry and black currant fruit, soft tannins, earthy.

Black Water Cultellus Syrah 2016

$48.00Out of stock

Broc Cellars Trousseau 2021

$40.00Out of stock

85% trousseau noir 15% zinfandel. Cassis, plum and spice on the palate.

Canopus Malbec

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh aromatics, dark purple fruits, a hint of spice and soft texture.

Channing Daughters Vermouth Red

$35.00

Long Island,NY Fortified with neutral grape brandy and macerated with 20 to 40 different aromatic local botanicals, sweetened with local honey.

Chateau Roulant

$28.00Out of stock

Collecapretta Vino da Tavola 2020

$39.00

100% sangiovese. Medium/full bodied, black tea, peppery spice, red fruit, no added sulfites.

Cornelissen Munjabel

$60.00Out of stock

Deux Punx Cab Franc 2019

$35.00

100% cab franc. A slightly milder expression of this grape. Medium bodied, tannic, with nice crisp dark berries. Pair with brie or red meat.

Domaine Bibich CRNO Syrah 2019

$25.00Out of stock

Domains led aphillanthes 'Bragalou'

$16.00

GSM from the Rhone Valley. Dry, bright, earhy, well rounded and biodynamic. A great value!!

Fakin Teran 2020

$26.00

100% Teran, full bodied with forest fruits

Fakin Teran il primo 2017

$35.00Out of stock

Frontonio Microcosmico Garnacha

$30.00Out of stock

Raspberry and strawberry over mineral, white pepper and a dry finish.

Furlani Mino

$33.00Out of stock

Gaspard Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

Geschickt 2018 Pinot Noir

$40.00Out of stock

Gvanta’s Wine

$33.00

Cherry, berry, pomegranate, smooth tannins. Women made wine.

Jean-pierre Robinot L'Ange Vin

$80.00

100% Pinot d'Aunis L'Ange Vin is one of the first natural wine bars in Paris opened by Robinet, later becoming a natural winemaker. Whole cluster fermentation, about a year in old oak, unfined, unfiltered.

Jerome Balmet Lemon Head Gamay 2020

$36.00

100% gamay. Red berries, wild strawberry with an herbal edge and lifted acidity.

Las Jaras Glou Glou 2021

$40.00

Try chilled!! Chuggable, fruit forward, light bodied.

Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine 2019

$48.00Out of stock

Las jaras waves red can

$12.00Out of stock

Lovely Lilly Pinot Noir

$26.00Out of stock

Maurer 2020 Kadarka

$25.00Out of stock

Meinklang 2018 Burgenland Red

$22.00Out of stock

Meinklang Konkret Rot

$65.00

100% saint Laurent. Funky, earthy, dark currant.

Monte Rio 2021 Mission

$32.00

Red berries, cranberry and a whiff of curry plant-like herbiness on the nose, red fruit with perky acidity.

Monte Rio Co-Ferment

$30.00

Light, bright, spicy and chuggable.

Piquentum refosk 2019

$28.00Out of stock

Pirouettes Ultraviolet

$35.00Out of stock

Poderi cellerio duzat dolcetto 2020

$24.00Out of stock

Purple Drank 2015

$25.00Out of stock

Roots Wine Sheboygandy

$65.00

Strawberry, cherry, and spice.

Swick 2020 Bring It

$34.00Out of stock

Taken from Granite 1999 Soleil

$95.00

A fully mature California cab. Dark chocolates, Turkish coffee, dried evergreen. A deeply elegant wine.

Tchotiashvili saperavi

$40.00

Dry, cherries, berries, earthy spices, smoke, light tannins.

Tropos Lil Red

$26.00

'Little Red'- racy red berries, blue fruit, a hint of tannin.

Unico Zelo 'Pipe Dream'

$30.00

100% Nero d'avola, raspberry, blueberry, bright red apple with rocky mineralogy.

Unico Zelo Fresh A.F.

$26.00Out of stock

Ver Sacrum GSM 2020

$24.00Out of stock

Vino's Patio

$24.00Out of stock

Syrah blend. Bold, dry, dark fruit.

Proxies velvet N/A

$28.00

Matic frankova blaufrankisch

$22.00

Wisco Nouveau

$40.00

Andrea calek penultieme

$29.00

Bubbles

Accordian Tongue In Cheek pet nat

$30.00

Sparkling orange wine! Aromatic, slightly tanic, spicy and hazy. One-woman operation.

American Wine Project 'Ancestral' Pet Nat

$40.00

Tropical fruits, golden apple, crisp bubbles. Women wine maker from Madison, WI!!

Brendan Tracey Muscat Barbarian Brute Pet Nat

$40.00Out of stock

Rich, dry full bodied, nice white flowers.

Casalpriore Stiolorosso Lambrusco

$50.00

A touch of black licorice on the nose, rich, bold, earthy bubbles.

Diel goldloch brut nature 2008

$75.00

Creamy, long elegant finish, dry mineralogy.

Ferretti Du Bicer Lambrusco 330 ML 2018

$12.00Out of stock

Red fruit with nice bubbles.

lubanzi cans

$6.00Out of stock

Orgo 2018 Mtsvane brute

$50.00

Gentle bubbles, green apples, dry, freshly baked bread.

Potosi Lux 6 Pack

$9.00

Ramona cans

$5.00

Wine spritz in cans! Organic, women made!

Swick 2021 City Pop Pet Nat

$49.00

An orange pet nat! Citrus & tropical fruits.

Unico Zelo Sea foam Pet Nat

$30.00Out of stock

Vin Calaveras

$60.00

White flowers, mint, stone fruits, apple and orange 'juices'.

Whites

Floral notes, guava, gooseberry & pear, good minerality.

Y Lo Otro Tambien Verdejo

$30.00Out of stock

Teutonic 2021 Pinot Gris

$32.00

100% pinot grigio. Crisp and mineral flavors, pear, lemon and lime.

Teutonic 2021 Cutthroat Trout Blanc

$32.00

65% pinot noir 35% chardonnay, co fermented, dry and delicious. Perfect with trout or any seafood.

Swick 2020 WYD? Chardonnay

$37.00Out of stock

Mellow and round with notes of pear and stone fruit.

Poderi Cellario Moscato D'Asti

$26.00Out of stock

Pirouettes 2018 Saveurs de Claude

$38.00

Elegant and vibrant, ripe quinces, yellow apples with zesty acidity.

Peter Lauer 2020 No. 25 Riesling

$40.00

Dry, cutting acidity, nice salinity.

Nestarec Forks and Knives white 2019

$35.00Out of stock

Moscato D’asti

$25.00Out of stock

Monte Rio Sauv Blanc

$28.00Out of stock

Menade 2020 Verdejo

$22.00Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$35.00

100% melon de Bourgogne, full bodied, soft, fresh.

Meinklang Gruner Veltliner

$26.00Out of stock

Meinklang 2019 Burgenland White

$22.00Out of stock

Meinklang 2018 Tag gruner veltliner

$27.00Out of stock

100% Gruner veltliner, smokey & spiced fruit, citrus rind, vibrant acidity, unfiltered, no added sulfites.

Ludes Thornicher 2020 RIESLING

$32.00Out of stock

Laurence & Remi Beaujolais Blanc

$32.00

100% chardonnay with citrus and tree fruits.

Jumping Juice Yellow Yellow

$29.00

Ripe,tropical, pineapple,cream.

Julian Haart 2020 1000L Riesling

$45.00Out of stock

JH Meyer 2020 Palmiet Chardonnay

$40.00Out of stock

Geschickt 2016 6 Pieds sur Terre

$40.00

Exotic fruits, apricot, salinity.

Gaspard Chenin Blanc

$24.00Out of stock

Edmunds St Johns Heart of Gold 2019

$25.00

Nose is blossomy with undertones of ginger, fruit tones with a long finish.

Deux Punx White Blend

$28.00Out of stock

Faintly tropical on the nose, white flowers, yellow peach, bitter almond, gentle acid.

Deux Punx Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Medium bodied, apple & hints of tropical fruits.

Colle Trotta Q 500 passerina 2019

$35.00

100% passerine, stone fruit, wild herbs, savory finish.

Collecapretta Pigro delle sorbe 2020

$49.00

Tropical fruit, yellow flowers,full bodied.

Cirelli 2020 Vino da Tavola Bianco

$20.00Out of stock

Christina Gruner Veltliner 2021

$26.00Out of stock

Channing Daughters Vermouth Dry

$35.00

Channing Daughters Toccai Friulano 2017

$37.00

Lush, bright, dry and fresh. Tropical fruit with a lovely texture.

Broc Cellars Love White 2019

$32.00

Golden fruit, white flower, pleasant salinity.

Brand Weissburgunder 2020

$25.00Out of stock

Batic Vipava 2018

$60.00

100% malvazija round, spiced, aromatic.

Baia's Wine

$36.00

Women made wine from Georgia! Persimmon, apricot and citrus, with honeycomb and sweet spice on the mid pallet with a long finish highlighted by moderate tannin.

Radley & Finch Chenin Blanc

$6.00

Produced with a respect for place and a sense of purpose...Stone fruit with yellow citrus and hints of lifted spice.

Toe The Line Riesling

$30.00

Riesling from the Finger Lakes and woman wine maker! Dry, bright and electric, food friendly.

Proxies Sauvage N/A

$28.00

Nonalcoholic wines! Sauvage being a crisp white. What are Proxies? A new form of wine alternative. Not dealcoholized wine, but layered blends of wine grapes, fruit, teas and more. Designed to pair with food and sip from your finest stemware.

La Patience Vin Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Martha Stoumen 'Honeymoon'

$48.00

Michelin I I Mufatto 'Propositos'

$53.00

Citrus,chamomile, orange peel, touch of Himalayan pink sea salt.

Unico Zelo 'River Sand'

$30.00

100% fiano, vermouth-esque, lemon, toasty acid.

Palmiet

$40.00

100% chardonnay, citrus, minerality, French oak, some funk.

Mother Rock 'Force Celeste'

$26.00

100% chenin blanc. Notes of apricot, yellow apple and chamomile with plenty of acidity.

Lismore

$38.00

100% barrel fermented sauvignon blanc. Floral notes, guava, gooseberry and pear with slight minerality.

Proxies sauvage N/A

$28.00

Nonalcoholic wines! Velvet being the smooth red. What are Proxies? A new form of wine alternative. Not dealcoholized wine, but layered blends of wine grapes, fruits, teas, spices and more. Designed to pair with food and sip from your finest stemware.

Channing daughters pinot grigio

$26.00

Food

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Merch

Wine Key

$8.00

Sunday Special

Kir royale

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

