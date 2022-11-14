Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
STRANGELOVES WINGS
STRANGELOVES BURGER

SHARED PLATES

AVOCADO FRIES

$12.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.00

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

FRIED MOZZ

$10.00

FRIES

$5.00

LOADED NACHOS

$12.00

MAC N CHEESE BALLS

$14.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

STRANGELOVES WINGS

$14.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

HUMMUS PLATE

$12.00

Veggie Meatballs

$10.00

VEGGIE WINGS

$14.00

Poppers

$9.00

Spanish Fries

$10.00

Boneless Chicken

$14.00

beef empanadas

$10.00

buffalo chix empanadas

$10.00

SANDWICHES

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

LAMB BURGER

$15.00

Pulled Pork Brioche

$16.00

STRANGELOVES BURGER

$16.00

MELLA'S MOZZARELLA CHICKEN

$14.00

The Crowd pleaser

$18.00

Nacho Burger

$15.00

Chik'n parm

$16.00

SALADS

CAESER SALAD

$12.00

LARGE PLATES

Mushroom Flatbread

$15.00

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$15.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$14.00

Chefs Bolgnese

$18.00

Vegan Raviolis

$18.00

CHICKEN PARM PASTA

$20.00

GNOCCI

$16.00

PAPPARDELLE CARBONARA

$19.00

PAPPARDELLE ALFERDO

$17.00

PENNA ALLA VODKA

$17.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Vegan Chickpea Tacos

$10.00

Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

Drinks

Mimosa PITCHER

$25.00

Bloody Maria PITCHER

$35.00

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Tea Special

Food

French Toast

$14.00

Blueberry Pancake

$12.00

Wake&Bake Burger

$15.00

Brunch Board

$25.00

Chicken&Waffle

$18.00

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Strange BREAKFAST

$15.00

Shrimp&Grits

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

One eye jack

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Vegan Chorizo

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Tatorhash

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Egg

$3.00

SIDE Waffle

$5.00

SIDE Pancake

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Food

Wings

$10.00

VEGGIE WINGS

$10.00

Mac N Cheese Balls

$10.00

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Beef Sliders

$8.00

Pull Pork Slider

$8.00

CHIK PARM SLIDERS

$8.00

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Eggplant meatballs

$8.00

Cesear

$8.00

Chix Empanadas

$8.00

Basket onion rings

$5.00

BINGO CARD

$1.00

Veggie Dumplings

$8.00

Pork Dumplings

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

PURVEYORS OF FINE CRAFT BEERS: Welcome to Strangelove's, in the heart of Center City Philadelphia — or as we like to think of it, our really giant neighborhood. Got questions this site doesn't answer? Get in touch! We'd love to hear from you!

Website

Location

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

