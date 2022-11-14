Bars & Lounges
American
Strangeloves
1,203 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
PURVEYORS OF FINE CRAFT BEERS: Welcome to Strangelove's, in the heart of Center City Philadelphia — or as we like to think of it, our really giant neighborhood. Got questions this site doesn't answer? Get in touch! We'd love to hear from you!
Location
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
4.6 • 1,779
262 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant