Collective- Stranger Wings

308 Northwest 10th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Stranger Wings

Wings (Half Drums Half Flats)

6 Piece Wings

$12.99

10 Piece Wings

$18.99

18 Piece Wings

$27.99

Boneless

6 Piece Boneless

$7.99

10 Piece Boneless

$10.99

18 Piece Boneless

$17.99

Cauliflower Wings

6 Cauliflower Wings

$5.99

10 Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

18 Cauliflower WIngs

$12.99

Sides

E.T. Tots

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Regular Tots

$4.00

Celery

$2.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

Grape Crush Can

$2.50

Sunkist Orange Can

$2.50

Sunkist Cherry Limeade Can

$2.50

Extra Sauces & Dips

Extra Dipping Sauce

Strange Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Spicy Ketchup

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Dressings/Dusts

Buffalo

Hot Honey

Kentucky Rooster

BBQ

Garlic Parmesan

Elevens Mad

Mango Habanero

Nashville Flaming Rocket [DUST]

Chili Lime [DUST]

Salt & Vinegar [DUST]

Lemon Freckle [DUST]

Papa Pepper [DUST]

Naked

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

308 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

