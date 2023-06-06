Collective- Stranger Wings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
308 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails - Collective- Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails
4.6 • 787
308 NW 10th St Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant