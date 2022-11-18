Restaurant header imageView gallery

STRANGE TACO BAR Lawrenceville

646 Reviews

$

225 W Crogan St

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken + Queso
San Antonio
Tortilla Chips

Appetizers

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

The perfect scoop for our Salsa and Queso.

Totchos

Totchos

$7.00

Tater-Tots, Pico, Queso & Beans

Salad

B-ATL Salad

B-ATL Salad

$7.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Feta, Pico, Avocado, Bacon & Green Goddess Dressing

Tacos/Bowls

OG Chicken

OG Chicken

$3.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Onion & Cilantro

San Antonio

San Antonio

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Goat Cheese & BBQ

World Famous Buffalo

World Famous Buffalo

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Chz & Celery

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$4.00

Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce & Coleslaw

Chicken + Queso

Chicken + Queso

$4.00

Grilled Chicken, Onion & Poblano

OG Steak

OG Steak

$4.65

Steak with Onion & Cilantro

Steak + Queso

Steak + Queso

$4.85

Ribeye, Onions, Poblano & Queso

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, LTO & Green Goddess, Bacon

Gyro

Gyro

$4.50

Lamb/Beef Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta & Jalapeno ranch

OG Pork

OG Pork

$3.50

Pork with Onion & Cilantro

Southern Pork

Southern Pork

$4.00

Fried Brussels, Crispy Bacon & Mustard BBQ Sauce

Al Pastor

$4.00

Pulled pork, al pastor sauce, onion, cilantro, pineapple

Fried Mahi

Fried Mahi

$4.50

Corn Pico & Chipotle Aioli

Coconut Fried Shrimp

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$4.75

Sweet + Spicy Sauce & Pineapple Pico

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$4.50

Tomato, Jalapeno Cream Sauce & Tortilla Strips

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$3.50

Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Guacamole & Pumpkin Seeds

Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

$4.00

Portobello, Pico & Goat Cheese

Black Bean Taco

Black Bean Taco

$3.50

Black Beans, Rice, Pico & Guacamole

Brussel Sprout

Brussel Sprout

$3.75

Crispy Brussels, Chipotle Mayo, Goat Cheese & Corn

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$3.50

Feta Cheese & Chipotle Aioli

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Cilantro & Lime Rice

Cilantro & Lime Rice

$2.00

Street Corn

$5.50

Roasted Corn, Feta, Chili Aioli, Cilantro

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

5 inch quesadilla with chihuahua cheese

Kids Tenders

$3.00

3 house breaded chicken fingers

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dasani

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Red Hare Rootbeer

$2.75

Liquid Death

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm


Website

Location

225 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Directions

