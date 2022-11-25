A map showing the location of Strapasta 3451 Sweet Air RdView gallery

Strapasta 3451 Sweet Air Rd

3451 Sweet Air Rd

Jacksonville, MD 21131

Pizza

14in New York Style

$12.45

16in New York Style

$13.45

16in Sicilian Style

$15.95

Gourmet Pizza

14in Brushcetta

$17.45

Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.

14in Cheese Steak

$15.45

Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.

14in Margherita

$15.45

Combine Our Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil.

14in White

$15.45

Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Campagnola

$17.45

Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Seafood Gourmet

$18.45

Sautéed Shrimp & Calamari, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Hawaiian

$15.45

Pineapple, Ham, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Strapasta Special

$18.45

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Veggie

$18.45

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

14in Meat Lovers

$18.45

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, Extra

14 Half Meatlover

$16.95

14 Half Veggie

$16.95

14 Half Strapasta Special

$16.95

1\2 Special 1\2 M Lover

$18.45

1\2 Special 1\2 Veggie

$18.45

1\2 M Lover 1\2 Veggie

$18.45

16in Brushcetta

$19.45

Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.

16in Cheese Steak

$17.45

Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.

16in Margherita

$17.45

Combine Our Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil.

16in White

$17.45

Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Campagnola

$19.45

Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Seafood

$20.45

Sautéed Shrimp & Calamari, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Hawaiian

$17.45

Pineapple, Ham, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Strapasta Special

$20.45

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Veggie

$20.45

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

16in Meat Lovers

$20.45

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, Extra

16 In Half Special

$18.45

16 In Half Meat Lover

$18.45

16 In Half Veggie

$18.45

16in 1\2 Mlover 1\2 Special

$20.45

16 in 1\2 Veggie 1\2 Special

$20.45

16 in 1\2 Veggie 1\2 M Lover

$20.45

Calzones

Small Calzone

$8.45

Large Calzone

$13.45

Personal Pizza’s

Personal white

$8.95

Personal Campagnola

$9.95

Personal Seafood

$10.95

Gluten free

$9.95

Gluten Free White Pizza

$11.95

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice White

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Slice Sausage

$3.00

Slice Mushroom

$3.00

Slice Pepp Sausage

$3.50

Slice Pepp Mush

$3.50

Slice Hawaiian

$3.50

Slice M Lover

$5.00

Slice Veggie

$5.00

Slice Bacon

$3.00

Appetizers

Hot Antipasto

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Broccoli, Fried Calamari & Stuffed Eggplant with Ricotta Cheese & Tomato Sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$9.30

Fresh Shrimp, Cooked and Chilled. Served with a Cocktail Sauce.

Shrimp Gondola (6)

$13.50

Jumbo Shrimp, Sauteed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served on Golden Brown, Toasted Garlic Bread.

Shrimp Basket

$7.55

Fried Calamari

$10.40

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.30

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Dressing on a Bed of Lettuce.

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$7.00

Fried to Perfection. Served w/Tomato Sauce.

Broccoli

$6.00

Sautéed in Garlic Butter.

Mushrooms

$6.00

Sautéed in Garlic Butter.

Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed in Garlic Butter.

Asparagus

$6.00

Sautéed in Garlic Butter.

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.25

Tomato Bread

$3.35

A Mixture of Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Garlic and Italian Seasonings. Stuffed in Our Freshly Made Bread.

Tomato Bread with Cheese

$4.75

A Mixture of Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Garlic and Italian Seasonings. Stuffed in Our Freshly Made Bread.

Buffalo wings (7)

$7.95

Meat Balls

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Onions Rings

$3.95

French Fries

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$3.95

Pizza Fries

$4.50

Strapasta Cheese Fries

$5.95

French fries topped with Italian Sausage & melted Mozzarella cheese.

Steamed Brooccoli

$6.00

Sd Bread

$2.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives & Hot Peppers.

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives & Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Chicken Salad.

Greek Salad

$7.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Feta Cheese.

Chef's Salad

$7.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Salami, Turkey, Ham & Provolone Cheese.

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Tuna Salad.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast. Served Over Romaine Lettuce, in a Caesar Dressing with Parmesan & Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, in a Caesar Dressing, with Parmesan & Croutons.

Caruso Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Tossed with Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Shrimp Salad.

Sandwiches

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey & Cheese

$6.95

Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Salami & Cheese

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Fish Filet

$6.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

BLT

$6.95

Subs

Steak Sub

$8.45

Cheese Steak Sub

$8.45

Special Cheese Steak Sub

$9.45

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Bacon.

Pizza Cheese Steak Sub

$8.45

Chicken Steak Sub

$8.45

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$8.45

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.45

Pizza Sub

$7.45

Meat Ball Parmigiana Sub

$8.45

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.45

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.45

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$8.45

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.45

Veggie Sub

$8.45

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Black Olives.

Fish Filet Sub

$8.45

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.45

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$8.45

Veal Cutlet Sub

$8.45

Italian Hot Cut

$8.45

Our Famous Cold Cut - Toasted!

Special Chicken Ch Steak

$9.45

Cheese Sub

$8.45

Turkey Sub

$8.45

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.45

Italian Cold Cut

$8.45

Tuna Fish Sub

$8.45

Shrimp Salad Sub

$9.45

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.45

Paninis

Sausage Panini

$8.45

Grilled Sausage with Spinach, Tomatoes, Mayo & Mozzarella Cheese

Turkey & Provolone Panini

$8.45

Pesto Spread, Roasted Peppers & Spinach

Ham & Provolone Panini

$8.45

with Mayo, Roma Tomatoes & Red Onions

Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.45

Topped with Red Onions, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese, with a touch of Caesar dressing

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$8.45

Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions and Basil with a touch of Mayo

Veggie Panini

$8.45

Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mayo & Mozzarella Cheese

Tomato & Mozzarella Panini

$8.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Spread and Basil

Pastabilities

Penne Butter

$9.40

Choice of Pasta with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.

Penne Rose Sauce

$12.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.40

Penne Alla Napoletana

$10.95

Penne Arrabbiata

$10.95

Penne Pasta, Tossed with Imported Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce. Choose Mild or Spicy

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.50

Spaghetti with Italian Meat Balls in a Homemade Tomato Sauce.

Sausage & Peppers

$14.50

Italian Sausage, Sautéed with Fresh Green Peppers, Onions, in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Spaghetti.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$13.50

Spaghetti with Ground Beef in Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccine Noodles in a White Creamy Sauce.

Penne and Broccoli

$13.95

Penne Pasta with Fresh Broccoli Spears, Garlic, with a Wine Sauce. Served Over Penne Pasta.

Spaghetti Bella Donna

$14.95

Spaghetti in a Marinara Sauce with Black Olives, Capers and Anchovies.

Penne Al Funghi

$13.50

Penne Pasta with Sautéed Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.

Penne Carbonara

$14.95

Onions, Prosciutto and Eggs in a Rosé Cream Sauce.

Penne Alla Primavera

$14.95

Penne Pasta with Fresh Vegetables: (Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms) in a Rose Creamy Sauce.

Penne Bolognese

$14.50

Penne Pasta Served in a Rose Cream Sauce with Ground Beef.

Linguine Pesto

$13.95

Fresh Basil Pesto, Sautéed with Linguine and Imported Parmesan Cheese.

Tortellini Tricolore

$15.95

Cheese Tortellini with Peas, Proscuitto & Mushrooms in Our Signature Rose Cream Sauce.

Penne Caprese

$14.95

Fresh Tomatoes, Sautéed with Garlic, Tossed with Fresh Mozzarella & Penne Pasta

Penne Boscaiola

$14.95

Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms and Spinach, Sauteed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta.

Pasta Al Pomodoro

$9.40

Open Food

Spaghetti With Sausage

$13.50

Chicken

Chicken Rustico

$15.95

Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Ham, Onions and Peas, in a White Wine Parmesan Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.

Chicken Trentino

$15.95

Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Fresh Button Mushrooms and Peas, in a White Cream Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed in a Light Lemon Sauce with Capers and Garlic. Served with Spaghetti.

Chicken Broccoli

$15.95

Strips of Chicken Breast with Fresh Broccoli in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Mushrooms, in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.

Chicken Vesuvio

$14.95

Strips of Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Rosemary and Garlic in a Marinara Sauce. Served with Penne.

Chicken Paesano

$15.95

Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes and Banana Peppers in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95

Strips of Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Penne.

Chicken Valdostana

$16.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Topped with Prosciutto and Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.

From the Oven

Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Large Pasta Shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese and Grated Romano Cheese, in a Tomato Sauce.

Manicotti

$10.95

Rolled Pasta Sheets, Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce

Gnocchi Sorrento

$15.95

Potato dumplings sautéed with our home made meat sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection

Penne Alla Siciliana

$13.95

Penne pasta sautéed with our home made Tomato sauce and eggplant. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Penne Pasta, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce. Baked to a Golden Brown Perfection!

Ravioli

$10.95

Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

Lasagna

$15.95

Noodles, Layered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

Pasta Al Forno

$15.95

Penne Pasta, Tossed with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ground Italian Sausage, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

Gluten Free Ravioli

$11.95

From the Sea

Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Fresh Broccoli Spears, and Garlic. Served Over Penne Pasta.

Linguine Clam Sauce

$16.95

Fresh Clams with Choice of Red or White Clam Sauce.

Linguine Calamari

$16.95

Fresh Calamari in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.

Shrimp Marinara

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Linguine.

Angel Hair Scampi

$20.95

Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Angel Hair Pasta.

Shrimp Verde

$18.95

Jumbo Shrimp, Sautéed with Button Mushrooms in a Creamy Pesto Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Imported Parmesan Cheese.

Linguine Mare Chiaro

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp, Clams and Squid, in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.

Seafood Blanco

$20.95

Jumbo Shrimp and Crab Meat, Sautéed with Peas, in a White

Parmesan Platter

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$15.95

Pounded Veal, Breaded and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$14.95

Sliced Eggplant Baked with Mozzarella Cheese, in Tomato Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Breast. Topped w/Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese. Served w/Spaghetti.

Sausage & Meatball Parmigiana

$14.95

Italian Sausage & Meatballs, Topped w/Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese. Served w/Spaghetti.

Desserts

Italian Canoli

$5.00

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Extras

Mushrooms

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Asparagus

$2.00

Spinach

$2.00

scallops

$6.00

sausage

$4.00

chicken

$4.00

veal

$5.00

crab meat

$6.00

meat sauce

$4.00

Marinara sauce

$2.00

Alfredo sauce

$3.00

Rose cream sauce

$3.00

Bread stx (3)

$2.00

Capers

$2.00

Xtra Dressing

$0.75

extra steak (sub)

$3.00

Extra meat CC

$3.00

Meat ball x each

$1.50

Wings x each

$1.50

Scoop of tuna

$5.00

Scoop of shrimp salad

$7.00

Mozzarella stx x each

$1.00

Calamari

$5.00

Shrimp x each

$1.20

Clams x each

$1.00

Chichen tenders x each

$1.50

Egg plant

$4.00

Chips

$2.29

Children menu

Sm Spaghetti with tomatoes sauce

$6.95

Sm Spaghetti with butter sauce

$6.85

Chicken tenders (3)

$6.95

Mac&Cheese wedges

$6.95

SM Spaghetti Marinara

$6.40

SM Penne Alla Napoletana

$6.95

SM Penne Arrabbiata

$6.95

Penne Pasta, Tossed with Imported Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce. Choose Mild or Spicy

SM Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.50

Spaghetti with Italian Meat Balls in a Homemade Tomato Sauce.

SM Sausage & Peppers

$10.50

Italian Sausage, Sautéed with Fresh Green Peppers, Onions, in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Spaghetti.

SM Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$9.50

Spaghetti with Ground Beef in Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.

SM Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Fettuccine Noodles in a White Creamy Sauce.

SM Penne and Broccoli

$9.95

Penne Pasta with Fresh Broccoli Spears, Garlic, with a Wine Sauce. Served Over Penne Pasta.

SM Spaghetti Bella Donna

$10.95

Spaghetti in a Marinara Sauce with Black Olives, Capers and Anchovies.

SM Penne Al Funghi

$9.50

Penne Pasta with Sautéed Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.

SM Penne Carbonara

$10.95

Onions, Prosciutto and Eggs in a Rosé Cream Sauce.

SM Penne Alla Primavera

$10.95

Penne Pasta with Fresh Vegetables: (Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms) in a Rose Creamy Sauce.

SM Penne Bolognese

$10.50

Penne Pasta Served in a Rose Cream Sauce with Ground Beef.

SM Penne Caprese

$10.95

Fresh Tomatoes, Sautéed with Garlic, Tossed with Fresh Mozzarella & Penne Pasta

SM Penne Boscaiola

$10.95

Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms and Spinach, Sauteed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta.

SM Tortellini Tricolore

$11.95

Cheese Tortellini with Peas, Proscuitto & Mushrooms in Our Signature Rose Cream Sauce.

SM Stuffed Shells

$6.95

Large Pasta Shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese and Grated Romano Cheese, in a Tomato Sauce.

SM Manicotti

$6.95

Rolled Pasta Sheets, Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce

SM Gnocchi Sorrento

$11.95

Potato dumplings sautéed with our home made meat sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection

SM Penne Alla Siciliana

$9.95

Penne pasta sautéed with our home made Tomato sauce and eggplant. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection

SM Baked Ziti

$8.95

Penne Pasta, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce. Baked to a Golden Brown Perfection!

SM Ravioli

$6.95

Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

SM Meat Ravioli

$8.95

Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

SM Pasta Al Forno

$11.95

Penne Pasta, Tossed with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ground Italian Sausage, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.

SM Chicken Rustico

$11.95

Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Ham, Onions and Peas, in a White Wine Parmesan Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.

Sm Linguini Pesto

$10.95

SM Chicken Trentino

$11.95

Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Fresh Button Mushrooms and Peas, in a White Cream Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.

SM Chicken Piccata

$11.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed in a Light Lemon Sauce with Capers and Garlic. Served with Spaghetti.

SM Chicken Broccoli

$11.95

Strips of Chicken Breast with Fresh Broccoli in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.

SM Chicken Marsala

$11.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Mushrooms, in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.

SM Chicken Vesuvio

$9.95

Strips of Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Rosemary and Garlic in a Marinara Sauce. Served with Penne.

SM Chicken Cacciatore

$11.95

Strips of Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Penne.

SM Chicken Valdostana

$12.95

Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Topped with Prosciutto and Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.

SM Shrimp & Broccoli

$13.95

Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Fresh Broccoli Spears, and Garlic. Served Over Penne Pasta.

SM Linguine Clam Sauce

$12.95

Fresh Clams with Choice of Red or White Clam Sauce.

SM Linguine Calamari

$12.95

Fresh Calamari in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.

SM Shrimp Marinara

$13.95

Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.

SM Shrimp Fradiavolo

$13.95

Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.

SM Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Linguine.

SM Angel Hair Scampi

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Angel Hair Pasta.

SM Shrimp Verde

$14.95

Jumbo Shrimp, Sautéed with Button Mushrooms in a Creamy Pesto Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Imported Parmesan Cheese.

SM Linguine Mare Chiaro

$15.95

Jumbo Shrimp, Clams and Squid, in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.

SM Seafood Blanco

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp and Crab Meat, Sautéed with Peas, in a White

Soup’s

Minestrone

$4.95

Italian wedding

$4.95

Chicken noodle

$4.95

Maryland crab

$7.95

Specials

Penne tirreno

$22.95

Chicken Rollatino

$18.95

Seafood Fresco

$23.95

Chicken Romano

$17.95

Seafood Paesano

$22.95

Soup&salad

$8.95

Soup&sandwich

$8.95

Sandwich&salad

$8.95

Shrimp Strapasta

$19.95

Veal Marsala

$17.95

Veal Piccata

$17.95

Veal Sorrentina

$18.95

Chicken Meditteraneo

$17.95

Chips

Original Chips

$2.29

BBQ Chips

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.29

Salt'n Vinegar Chips

$2.29

Kettle Chips

$2.29

Wine By the Glass

GLS Prosecco

$6.00

GLS White Zinfandel, Sutter Home, CA

$4.00

GLS Riesling, Cavit, Italy

$4.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Cavit, Italy

$4.00

GLS Chardonnay, Cavit, Italy

$4.00

GLS Merlot, Cavit, Italy

$4.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Cavit, Italy

$4.00

GLS Chianti, Bolla, Italy

$4.00

6 Pack Domestic

$11.00

6 Pack Imported

$13.00

Wine By the Bottle

BTL Pinot Grigio, Cavit, Italy

$15.00

BTL Chianti, Bolla, Italy

$16.00

BTL Chardonnay, Seaglass, CA

$17.00

BTL Malbec, Astica, Argentina

$15.00

BTL Merlot, Red Diamond, WA

$15.00

BTL Cabernet, Seaglass, CA

$20.00

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Import Beer

Heineken

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

$2.00

2-Liter

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

San Pelegrino

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00
