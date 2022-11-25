Strapasta 3451 Sweet Air Rd
No reviews yet
3451 Sweet Air Rd
Jacksonville, MD 21131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Gourmet Pizza
14in Brushcetta
Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.
14in Cheese Steak
Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.
14in Margherita
Combine Our Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil.
14in White
Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Campagnola
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Seafood Gourmet
Sautéed Shrimp & Calamari, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Strapasta Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Veggie
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
14in Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, Extra
14 Half Meatlover
14 Half Veggie
14 Half Strapasta Special
1\2 Special 1\2 M Lover
1\2 Special 1\2 Veggie
1\2 M Lover 1\2 Veggie
16in Brushcetta
Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.
16in Cheese Steak
Our Famous Pizza, Topped with Our Tomato Bread Mixture.
16in Margherita
Combine Our Homemade Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil.
16in White
Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Campagnola
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Seafood
Sautéed Shrimp & Calamari, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Hawaiian
Pineapple, Ham, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Strapasta Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Veggie
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions & Black Olives, Our Homemade Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
16in Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef, Extra
16 In Half Special
16 In Half Meat Lover
16 In Half Veggie
16in 1\2 Mlover 1\2 Special
16 in 1\2 Veggie 1\2 Special
16 in 1\2 Veggie 1\2 M Lover
Personal Pizza’s
Slices
Appetizers
Hot Antipasto
Grilled Shrimp, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Broccoli, Fried Calamari & Stuffed Eggplant with Ricotta Cheese & Tomato Sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail (6)
Fresh Shrimp, Cooked and Chilled. Served with a Cocktail Sauce.
Shrimp Gondola (6)
Jumbo Shrimp, Sauteed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served on Golden Brown, Toasted Garlic Bread.
Shrimp Basket
Fried Calamari
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives. Topped with Our House Dressing on a Bed of Lettuce.
Mozzarella Sticks (7)
Fried to Perfection. Served w/Tomato Sauce.
Broccoli
Sautéed in Garlic Butter.
Mushrooms
Sautéed in Garlic Butter.
Spinach
Sautéed in Garlic Butter.
Asparagus
Sautéed in Garlic Butter.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Tomato Bread
A Mixture of Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Garlic and Italian Seasonings. Stuffed in Our Freshly Made Bread.
Tomato Bread with Cheese
A Mixture of Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Garlic and Italian Seasonings. Stuffed in Our Freshly Made Bread.
Buffalo wings (7)
Meat Balls
Sausage
Onions Rings
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Strapasta Cheese Fries
French fries topped with Italian Sausage & melted Mozzarella cheese.
Steamed Brooccoli
Sd Bread
Salads
House Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives & Hot Peppers.
Chicken Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives & Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Chicken Salad.
Greek Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Feta Cheese.
Chef's Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Salami, Turkey, Ham & Provolone Cheese.
Tuna Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Tuna Salad.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast. Served Over Romaine Lettuce, in a Caesar Dressing with Parmesan & Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, in a Caesar Dressing, with Parmesan & Croutons.
Caruso Salad
Mixed Greens, Tossed with Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Grilled Chicken
Shrimp Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Hot Peppers. Topped with Our Homemade Shrimp Salad.
Sandwiches
Subs
Steak Sub
Cheese Steak Sub
Special Cheese Steak Sub
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Bacon.
Pizza Cheese Steak Sub
Chicken Steak Sub
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Pizza Sub
Meat Ball Parmigiana Sub
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Veggie Sub
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fried Onions & Black Olives.
Fish Filet Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Veal Cutlet Sub
Italian Hot Cut
Our Famous Cold Cut - Toasted!
Special Chicken Ch Steak
Cheese Sub
Turkey Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Italian Cold Cut
Tuna Fish Sub
Shrimp Salad Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Paninis
Sausage Panini
Grilled Sausage with Spinach, Tomatoes, Mayo & Mozzarella Cheese
Turkey & Provolone Panini
Pesto Spread, Roasted Peppers & Spinach
Ham & Provolone Panini
with Mayo, Roma Tomatoes & Red Onions
Chicken Caesar Panini
Topped with Red Onions, Mushrooms, & Mozzarella Cheese, with a touch of Caesar dressing
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini
Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions and Basil with a touch of Mayo
Veggie Panini
Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Mayo & Mozzarella Cheese
Tomato & Mozzarella Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Spread and Basil
Pastabilities
Penne Butter
Choice of Pasta with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.
Penne Rose Sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Penne Alla Napoletana
Penne Arrabbiata
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Imported Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce. Choose Mild or Spicy
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Italian Meat Balls in a Homemade Tomato Sauce.
Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Sautéed with Fresh Green Peppers, Onions, in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Spaghetti.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Ground Beef in Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles in a White Creamy Sauce.
Penne and Broccoli
Penne Pasta with Fresh Broccoli Spears, Garlic, with a Wine Sauce. Served Over Penne Pasta.
Spaghetti Bella Donna
Spaghetti in a Marinara Sauce with Black Olives, Capers and Anchovies.
Penne Al Funghi
Penne Pasta with Sautéed Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.
Penne Carbonara
Onions, Prosciutto and Eggs in a Rosé Cream Sauce.
Penne Alla Primavera
Penne Pasta with Fresh Vegetables: (Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms) in a Rose Creamy Sauce.
Penne Bolognese
Penne Pasta Served in a Rose Cream Sauce with Ground Beef.
Linguine Pesto
Fresh Basil Pesto, Sautéed with Linguine and Imported Parmesan Cheese.
Tortellini Tricolore
Cheese Tortellini with Peas, Proscuitto & Mushrooms in Our Signature Rose Cream Sauce.
Penne Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Sautéed with Garlic, Tossed with Fresh Mozzarella & Penne Pasta
Penne Boscaiola
Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms and Spinach, Sauteed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta.
Pasta Al Pomodoro
Open Food
Spaghetti With Sausage
Chicken
Chicken Rustico
Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Ham, Onions and Peas, in a White Wine Parmesan Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.
Chicken Trentino
Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Fresh Button Mushrooms and Peas, in a White Cream Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Breast. Sautéed in a Light Lemon Sauce with Capers and Garlic. Served with Spaghetti.
Chicken Broccoli
Strips of Chicken Breast with Fresh Broccoli in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Mushrooms, in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.
Chicken Vesuvio
Strips of Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Rosemary and Garlic in a Marinara Sauce. Served with Penne.
Chicken Paesano
Strips of Chicken Breast Sautéed with Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes and Banana Peppers in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.
Chicken Cacciatore
Strips of Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Penne.
Chicken Valdostana
Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Topped with Prosciutto and Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.
From the Oven
Stuffed Shells
Large Pasta Shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese and Grated Romano Cheese, in a Tomato Sauce.
Manicotti
Rolled Pasta Sheets, Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce
Gnocchi Sorrento
Potato dumplings sautéed with our home made meat sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection
Penne Alla Siciliana
Penne pasta sautéed with our home made Tomato sauce and eggplant. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection
Baked Ziti
Penne Pasta, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce. Baked to a Golden Brown Perfection!
Ravioli
Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
Meat Ravioli
Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
Lasagna
Noodles, Layered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
Pasta Al Forno
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ground Italian Sausage, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
Gluten Free Ravioli
From the Sea
Shrimp & Broccoli
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Fresh Broccoli Spears, and Garlic. Served Over Penne Pasta.
Linguine Clam Sauce
Fresh Clams with Choice of Red or White Clam Sauce.
Linguine Calamari
Fresh Calamari in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.
Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.
Shrimp Fradiavolo
Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Linguine.
Angel Hair Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Angel Hair Pasta.
Shrimp Verde
Jumbo Shrimp, Sautéed with Button Mushrooms in a Creamy Pesto Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Imported Parmesan Cheese.
Linguine Mare Chiaro
Jumbo Shrimp, Clams and Squid, in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.
Seafood Blanco
Jumbo Shrimp and Crab Meat, Sautéed with Peas, in a White
Parmesan Platter
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
Pounded Veal, Breaded and Topped with Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Sliced Eggplant Baked with Mozzarella Cheese, in Tomato Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Breaded Chicken Breast. Topped w/Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese. Served w/Spaghetti.
Sausage & Meatball Parmigiana
Italian Sausage & Meatballs, Topped w/Tomato Sauce & Melted Cheese. Served w/Spaghetti.
Extras
Mushrooms
Broccoli
Asparagus
Spinach
scallops
sausage
chicken
veal
crab meat
meat sauce
Marinara sauce
Alfredo sauce
Rose cream sauce
Bread stx (3)
Capers
Xtra Dressing
extra steak (sub)
Extra meat CC
Meat ball x each
Wings x each
Scoop of tuna
Scoop of shrimp salad
Mozzarella stx x each
Calamari
Shrimp x each
Clams x each
Chichen tenders x each
Egg plant
Chips
Xtra Sauce
Children menu
Sm Spaghetti with tomatoes sauce
Sm Spaghetti with butter sauce
Chicken tenders (3)
Mac&Cheese wedges
SM Spaghetti Marinara
SM Penne Alla Napoletana
SM Penne Arrabbiata
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Imported Parmesan, and Marinara Sauce. Choose Mild or Spicy
SM Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Italian Meat Balls in a Homemade Tomato Sauce.
SM Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Sautéed with Fresh Green Peppers, Onions, in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Spaghetti.
SM Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Ground Beef in Our Homemade Tomato Sauce.
SM Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles in a White Creamy Sauce.
SM Penne and Broccoli
Penne Pasta with Fresh Broccoli Spears, Garlic, with a Wine Sauce. Served Over Penne Pasta.
SM Spaghetti Bella Donna
Spaghetti in a Marinara Sauce with Black Olives, Capers and Anchovies.
SM Penne Al Funghi
Penne Pasta with Sautéed Mushrooms in a Marinara Sauce.
SM Penne Carbonara
Onions, Prosciutto and Eggs in a Rosé Cream Sauce.
SM Penne Alla Primavera
Penne Pasta with Fresh Vegetables: (Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms) in a Rose Creamy Sauce.
SM Penne Bolognese
Penne Pasta Served in a Rose Cream Sauce with Ground Beef.
SM Penne Caprese
Fresh Tomatoes, Sautéed with Garlic, Tossed with Fresh Mozzarella & Penne Pasta
SM Penne Boscaiola
Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms and Spinach, Sauteed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Tossed with Penne Pasta.
SM Tortellini Tricolore
Cheese Tortellini with Peas, Proscuitto & Mushrooms in Our Signature Rose Cream Sauce.
SM Stuffed Shells
Large Pasta Shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese and Grated Romano Cheese, in a Tomato Sauce.
SM Manicotti
Rolled Pasta Sheets, Stuffed with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce
SM Gnocchi Sorrento
Potato dumplings sautéed with our home made meat sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to Perfection
SM Penne Alla Siciliana
Penne pasta sautéed with our home made Tomato sauce and eggplant. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection
SM Baked Ziti
Penne Pasta, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce. Baked to a Golden Brown Perfection!
SM Ravioli
Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
SM Meat Ravioli
Fresh Ravioli Baked with Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
SM Pasta Al Forno
Penne Pasta, Tossed with Seasoned Ground Beef, Ground Italian Sausage, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese in a Tomato Sauce.
SM Chicken Rustico
Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Ham, Onions and Peas, in a White Wine Parmesan Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.
Sm Linguini Pesto
SM Chicken Trentino
Strips of Chicken Sautéed with Fresh Button Mushrooms and Peas, in a White Cream Sauce. Served with Fettuccine.
SM Chicken Piccata
Chicken Breast. Sautéed in a Light Lemon Sauce with Capers and Garlic. Served with Spaghetti.
SM Chicken Broccoli
Strips of Chicken Breast with Fresh Broccoli in a Rose Creamy Sauce. Served with Penne.
SM Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Fresh Mushrooms, in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with Spaghetti.
SM Chicken Vesuvio
Strips of Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Rosemary and Garlic in a Marinara Sauce. Served with Penne.
SM Chicken Cacciatore
Strips of Chicken Breast, Sautéed with Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions in a Marinara Sauce. Served Over Penne.
SM Chicken Valdostana
Chicken Breast. Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes, Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce. Topped with Prosciutto and Cheese. Served with Spaghetti.
SM Shrimp & Broccoli
Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Fresh Broccoli Spears, and Garlic. Served Over Penne Pasta.
SM Linguine Clam Sauce
Fresh Clams with Choice of Red or White Clam Sauce.
SM Linguine Calamari
Fresh Calamari in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.
SM Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.
SM Shrimp Fradiavolo
Jumbo Shrimp in a Marinara Sauce or Spicy Marinara. Served over Linguine.
SM Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Linguine.
SM Angel Hair Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Sautéed in a Lemon-Garlic Sauce. Served over Angel Hair Pasta.
SM Shrimp Verde
Jumbo Shrimp, Sautéed with Button Mushrooms in a Creamy Pesto Sauce. Tossed with Penne Pasta and Imported Parmesan Cheese.
SM Linguine Mare Chiaro
Jumbo Shrimp, Clams and Squid, in a Marinara Sauce. Served over Linguine.
SM Seafood Blanco
Jumbo Shrimp and Crab Meat, Sautéed with Peas, in a White
Specials
Chips
Wine By the Glass
Wine By the Bottle
Domestic Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3451 Sweet Air Rd, Jacksonville, MD 21131
Photos coming soon!