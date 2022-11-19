Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stratford at the Harbor

review star

No reviews yet

280 S Harbor Drive

Oceanside, CA 92054

Order Again

Popular Items

Harbor Burrito
Killer Burrito
Classic Breakfast

Scrambles

MYO Scramble

$14.00

Surfer Joe Scramble

$15.00

Vegetarian Scramble

$15.00

On Fire Scramble

$15.00

Stratford Scramble

$14.00

Josh's Scramble

$15.00

Scramblatta

$15.00

Meat Lovers Scramble

$16.00

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Omelettes

MYO Omelette

$14.50

ABC Omelette

$15.50

Spicy Chicken Omelette

$15.50

Cuban Omelette

$16.00

Macho Omelette

$16.50

Vegetarian Omelette

$14.50

Denver

$14.50

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

California Omelette

$14.00

Santa Fe

$14.50

Breakfast Specialites

Classic Breakfast

$11.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.50

Chilaquiles Jalisco

$16.50

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Tri-Tip Eggs Benedict

$18.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.50

Banana Split Waffle

$13.00

Burrito/Bkfst Swch

Harbor Burrito

$10.00

Killer Burrito

$16.00

Frisco Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50+

Cinnamon Bacon Pancakes

$8.00+

French Toast

$11.50

Berry Crunch French Toast

$14.00

Strawberry Banana Pancake

$7.00+

Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00+

Gluten Free Cinnamon Bacon Pancakes

$8.50+

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Half Acai

$8.00

Cup Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Bagels & Toast

Ultimate Bagel

$13.50

California Toast

$13.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side 2 Egg

$4.50

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Links

$5.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage Patty

$5.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Side Ham Steak

$7.50

Fresh Fish

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Mahi Fish Tacos x 2

$16.50

Grilled

Backyard Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Tri Tip Tacos x 2

$16.50

Tri Tip Taco x 1

$9.00

Quesadila

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Hamburger

$12.50

Sandwiches

Cabo Club

$16.00

Tri Tip Melt

$17.00

Vermonster

$14.50

Vegetarian Sandwich

$15.50

BLT

$14.50

BLAST

$15.00

Salads

Mahi Fish Taco Salad

$16.00

Tri-Tip Salad

$17.00

Soup

Cup Clam Chowder

$8.50

Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.50

Cup Linguica Black Bean

$6.00

Bowl Linguica Black Bean

$10.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

French Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Chips

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$9.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Side Ham Steak

$7.50

Side Sausage Patty

$5.50

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

BBQ Specials

Burger Special and Fries

$12.00

Tri Tip Special and Fries

$9.00

Pulled Pork Special and Fries

$8.00

KIDS FOOD

A. Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.50

B. Kids Eggs Breakfast

$6.50

C. Kids French Toast

$4.50

W. Little Breaker Burger & FF

$7.50

X. Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Y. Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$6.50

Z. PB&J wit Fruit

$6.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee French

$2.75

Coffee Nutty Doodle

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.75

Coffee Special

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Kombucha-Strawberry Mint

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Juice, Milk, Hot Chocolate

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Tangerine Juice

$4.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

V8

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

May Specials

$3 Craft Beer

$3.00

$4 Mimosas

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Caffe Mocha

$5.00

Breve Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Hammerhead

$4.50

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Tea Au Lait

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

280 S Harbor Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Stratford at the Harbor image
Stratford at the Harbor image
Stratford at the Harbor image
Stratford at the Harbor image

