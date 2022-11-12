Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stratford Court Cafe

213 Reviews

$$

1307 Stratford Court

Del Mar, CA 92014

Order Again

Popular Items

Hightide Burrito
Acai Bowl
Latte

Hot Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Belgian Waffle topped with your choice of toppings and whipped cream.

Black Bean & Egg Burrito

$14.00

Black beans, scrambled eggs, tomato, jack cheese, cilantro, & homemade Spanish sauce.

Croissant Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of sandwich with a side of fresh fruit or homefried potatoes.

Egg Burrito

$8.00

Hightide Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side

Monterey Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, bacon, green chiles, & sour cream with black beans and a tortilla on the side.

Oatmeal

$9.50+

Topped with cinnamon, walnuts, raisins, brown sugar, bananas & blueberries

Powerhouse Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled egg whites, soy sausage, spinach, tomato & feta cheese with a side of black beans & a tortilla.

Stratford Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast

The Oinkster Sandwich

$15.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion & chipotle mayo on sourdough toast w/fresh fruit & home-fried potatoes.

Veggie Scramble

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, mushroom, & feta cheese topped with arugula & pesto oil & with your choice of toast on the side.

Make Your Own Breakfast

$14.50

Make Your Own Scramble

$14.50

Cold Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Acai smoothie over hemp granola topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries & coconut

Sunrise Bowl

$14.00

Acai smoothie blended with peanut butter & almond milk topped with strawberries, banana, coconut & honey

Tropic Bowl

$14.00

Coconut smoothie over hemp granola & topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, & coconut.

High Energy Granola

$11.50

Granola, fresh fruit, honey, almonds & choice of plain, vanilla, or strawberry yogurt

Fresh Fruit

$6.50+

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple & cantaloupe

Bagel Board

Bagel

$4.00

Lox Plate

$15.00

Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, lox, capers & lemon pepper served with a side of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & onion.

Pesto Bagel

$7.50

Your choice of bagel with our homemade spinach-walnut pesto & fresh tomato

Ultimate Bagel

$14.50

Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon & arugula.

Usual Bagel

$7.50

Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato & black pepper

Way Better Bagel

$14.50

Your choice of open-faced bagel w/scrambled eggs, gouda cheese, spinach, tomato & avocado.

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$14.50

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade curry chicken salad, lettuce & tomato

Del Mar

$13.75

Turkey, tomato, lettuce & mayo

La Jollan

$15.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & horseradish mayo

Roasted Hummus

$13.50

Homemade red pepper hummus, smoked gouda, cucumber, lettuce & tomato

Solana Beach

$14.00

Homemade tuna salad, avocado, tomato & lettuce

Stratford Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade basil pecan chicken salad, tomato & avocado

Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, tomato, carrots, arugula, lettuce & hoisin peanut sauce

Turf Club

$14.50

Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce & ranch dressing on 3 pieces of toast

Turkey Pesto

$14.00

Turkey, tomato, lettuce & homemade spinach walnut pesto on toast

Veggie Pesto

$14.00

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, organic greens, arugula, carrots & homemade spinach walnut pesto on toast

Vermonster

$13.50

Turkey, apple, cheddar & cranberry mayo on toast

1/2 Sandwich & Side Salad

$14.50

Your choice of sandwich (excluding Turf Club & Thai Chicken Wrap) and a side House salad with your choice of dressing

1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$14.50

Your choice of sandwich (excluding Turf Club & Thai Chicken Wrap) and a cup of our Soup of the Day

Salads

Al-Ba-Gore Salad

$15.50

Homemade tuna salad served on organic greens with avocado, tomato, carrots, hard-boiled eggs & jack cheese served on organic greens

Basil Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.50

Homemade basil pecan chicken salad served on organic greens with tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs

Californian Salad

$16.00

Chicken breast, smoked gouda, fresh blueberries, raisins, red onion & caramelized walnuts served on organic greens

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs served on organic greens

Curry Chicken Salad

$15.50

Homemade curry chicken salad served on organic greens with cucumber, carrots, arugula & tomato

Endless Summer Salad

$16.00

Chicken breast, fresh strawberries, apples, toasted almonds & feta cheese served on organic greens

Garden Of Eatin' Salad

$13.50

Shoreline Salad

$15.50

Beets, goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, arugula, avocado & tomato served on organic greens

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Smoothies

Chunky Monkey

$8.50

Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey

Everything's Rosie

$8.50

Strawberry, banana & raspberry juice

Peachy Keen

$8.50

Peach, banan, strawberry, vanilla yogurt & OJ

Soyberry Swirl

$8.50

Soy milk, strawberry, banana & honey

Liquid Lunch

$8.50

Blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, banana & OJ

Chiquita Banana

$8.50

Coconut pureé, banana, honey & coconut milk

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cafe au Lait

$4.25

1 lb Coffee

$13.95

Espresso

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$2.00+

Flat White

$4.50

Hammerhead

$4.50

Fresh-brewed coffee and 2 shots of Espresso.

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Milky Way

$5.50

Mocha

$5.25

White Mocha

$5.25

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened

Tea au Lait

$4.15

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Comfort Bowl

$4.45

Custom Iced Tea

$3.50

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00

Smooth & creamy matcha sweetened just right & served with steamed milk

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Tangerine Juice

$4.50

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Chocolate & milk topped w/whipped cream

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.25

Milk

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Water Bottle

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate & steamed milk topped w/whipped cream

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate & steamed milk (kids temperature) topped w/whipped cream

Kids Steamer

$3.50

Choice of flavoring & steamed milk (kids temperature) topped w/whipped cream

Kids White Hot Chocolate

$3.75

White chocolate & steamed milk (kids temperature) topped w/whipped cream

White Hot Chocolate

$4.25

White chocolate & steamed milk topped w/whipped cream

Caramel Craze

$7.50

Blended caramel, vanilla, & espresso topped w/whipped cream

Creamsicle

$7.50

Blended oj & vanilla topped w/whipped cream

Espresso Bean Blast

$7.50

Blended chocolate covered espresso beans, vanilla & espresso topped w/whipped cream

John Mocha-Vich

$7.50

Blended chocolate, vanilla & espresso topped w/whipped cream

Apparel

T-Shirt

$17.00

Employee T-Shirt

$8.50

Hoodie

$35.00

Employee Hoodie

$20.00

Hat

$22.00

Hat

$10.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed our home-style cuisine and warm cozy atmosphere of the Stratford Court Cafe. We are a family-owned and operated business, and pride ourselves on ensuring that your experience with us is a satisfying and memorable one. Stratford Court Café is situated on the grounds of an early 1900's Cape-Cod style home. Located in the center of Olde Del Mar, Stratford Court Café offers a lovely garden setting for enjoying scrumptious breakfast selections, hearty sandwiches, salads, fresh-baked pastries and cookies, smoothies, specialty coffee drinks, and espresso. We are a stone-skip away from the beach, Seagrove Park, the Powerhouse Community Center, and some great shopping!

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Stratford Court Cafe image
Stratford Court Cafe image
44b862cb-40f6-42f5-a84c-e70c72abf00b image

