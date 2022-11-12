Restaurant info

For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed our home-style cuisine and warm cozy atmosphere of the Stratford Court Cafe. We are a family-owned and operated business, and pride ourselves on ensuring that your experience with us is a satisfying and memorable one. Stratford Court Café is situated on the grounds of an early 1900's Cape-Cod style home. Located in the center of Olde Del Mar, Stratford Court Café offers a lovely garden setting for enjoying scrumptious breakfast selections, hearty sandwiches, salads, fresh-baked pastries and cookies, smoothies, specialty coffee drinks, and espresso. We are a stone-skip away from the beach, Seagrove Park, the Powerhouse Community Center, and some great shopping!