Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stray Hen Elmhurst

1,018 Reviews

$$

105 S York

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Bacon
Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs

Eggs

2 Eggs

$9.00

3 Eggs

$12.00

Scramblers

North Side

$11.00

South Side

$11.00

The Other Side

$11.00

Omelet

Hunter

$13.00

Gatherer

$13.00

Cousin Vinny

$13.00

The Shepherd

$13.00

The Weld

$13.00

La Bamba

$13.00

Skillets

O’Brien Skillet

$14.00

Papi Chulo Skillet

$13.00

Garden Gobbler

$13.00

Perfectly Un-Kosher Skillet

$13.00

Goat

$13.00

Zeus On Fire Skillet

$13.00

Oh Yams

$13.00

Build Your Own

BYO Scrambler

$7.00

BYO Omelette

$8.00

BYO Skillet

$9.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Full Stack

$8.00

Black & White Full Stack

$11.00

Blueberry Cheesecake Full Stack

$11.00

Butterscotch S’mores Full Stack

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Full Stack

$11.00

Choco Chip & Banana Full Stack

$11.00

Choco Banana PB Full

$11.00

Cinnamon Cakes Full Stack

$11.00

Reeses Peanut Full Stack

$11.00

Razzle Dazzle

$11.00

Pancake Combo

$14.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Apple Churros French Toast

$14.00

Banana Fosters French Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Waffles

Waffle

$9.00

Flight Combo

$13.00

Breakfast Bowls

Granola Parfait

$8.00

Ancient Grain Bowl

$10.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Oatmeal Bar

$8.00

Grainy Day

$11.00

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$11.00

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sliders

$11.00

BLT&E Sandwich

$12.00

Lox Sandwich

$14.00

Bagel Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Pesto Toast

$12.00

Southwest Toast

$12.00

Filet Toast

$15.00

Salmon Toast

$15.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$11.00

Veggie Benedict

$12.00

Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Filet Benedict

$16.00

Pig & Pepper Benedict

$16.00

Signature Dishes

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

South of 80

$15.00

Veggie Hash

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Board

$16.00

Frittata

$12.00

For the Shorties

Combo 1

$6.00

Combo 2

$6.00

Combo 3

$6.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Sausage Patties

$3.50

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Potato

$3.00

Side Cheesy Potato

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Berry Cup

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side GF Toast

$3.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$4.00

Side Pancakes

$3.00

Side French Toast

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Maple Syrup RL

$2.00

Condiments & Sauces

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

No Silverware

no Silverware

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Sea of Green

$13.00

Healthy Citizen

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Poke

$13.00

No Regrets

$15.00

Greek-ish

$13.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Cuban

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

Habanero Chicken

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Protein Plate

Carnitas (Protein)

$11.00

Chicken (Protein)

$11.00

Mahi Mahi (Protein)

$12.00

Salmon (Protein)

$13.00

Smoked Salmon (Protein)

$14.00

Shrimp (Protein)

$13.00

Tenderloin (Protein)

$14.00

Tofu (Protein)

$10.00

Coffee / Dairy

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

To Go Coffee Drip

$2.29

Milk

$3.00

2% Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.50

Oat Milk

$3.50

Soy Milk

$3.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.25

Special Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Red Eye

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Freddo

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

French Hot Chocolate

$6.00

White Mocha Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Tea / Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

To Go Iced Tea

$1.85

To Go Hot Tea

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

To Go Soda

$1.85

Kids Soda

$2.25

Alcoholic Drinks

Mimosas

$8.00

Mimosas Flight

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 S York, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Stray Hen image
Stray Hen image

