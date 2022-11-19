Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stray Cat Bar & Grill

5866 Washington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22205

Order Again

Popular Items

Ally Cat
Quesadilla
Chicken Tenders

STARTERS

Chips with Salsa Verde

$7.00

Tomatillo Green Salsa, homemade fresh daily served with tortilla chips. (SPICY)

Chips with Fire Roasted Salsa

$7.00

Our homemade fireroasted salsa made daily, served with tortilla chips. (MILD)

Chips with Guacamole & Pico

$7.00

Tortilla Chips servered with delicous guacamole, topped with citrusy pico de gallo.

Chips with Queso

$8.00

Rich melty cheese dip with peppers and seasoning. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Chips with Chili con Queso

$9.00

Questo topped with a heaping serving of uur Stray Cat Chili. Served with warm tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Choose from a classic cheese quesadilla, pulled marinated chicken, fire roasted veggies, or garlic shirmp. All quesadillas are stuffed with roasted red peppers, and black beans. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema on the side.

Claw-Full Nachos

Tortilla chips, melted white queso, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black beans, and green onions. Served with Guacamole, and chipotle sour cream.

Hand Cut Fries

$6.50

Hand cut fries, served with our homemade spicy ketchup and roasted garlic aioli.

Hand Cut Fries with Cheddar-Jack Cheese

$7.50

Hand cut fries, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with our homemade spicy ketchup and roasted garlic aioli.

Fries with Cheddar-Jack Cheese and Bacon

$8.50

Hand cut fries, topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and green onions. Served with our homemade spicy ketchup and roasted garlic aioli.

Sweet Potato Fires

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries, topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with our homemade spicy ketchup and roasted garlic aioli.

BURGERS

Start with your style and then choose your protein. Our burgers are housemade and cooked to your temperature. Our Fresh grilled chicken breast is marinated in-house and cooked to perfection. Keep it vegetarian by choosing a vegetarian style along with the Quinoa Lentil Burger. All are served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of side.
Calico Cat

Calico Cat

Roasted red peppers, red onions, brie cheese, and horseradish aioli.

Tiger Cat

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Provolone

Cat Scratch Fever

Cat Scratch Fever

Guacamole, 3 pepper colby jack, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo.

The Fat Cat

The Fat Cat

Fried egg*, bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli.

Tabby Cat

Melted brie cheese, sliced apple, and citrus aioli.

The Sphynx

Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, smoked gouda cheese, and roasted garlic aioli.

Maine Coon

Grilled shrimp*, roasted corn, swiss cheese, and roasted garlic aioli.

Ally Cat

Whats up your ally? Choose your cheese and condiments. Additional Toppings $1

OTHER HANDHELDS

Southwest Melt

$14.00

Sliced whole wheat bread with roasted garlic aioli, 3-pepper colby jack, roasted red peppers and corn.

Club Cat

Club Cat

$12.00

Sliced whole wheat bread with roasted garlic aioli grilled marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

What's Gouda?

$14.00

Sliced whole wheat bread with roasted garlic aioli, smoked gouda and provolone cheeses, roasted red peppers, and portobello mushrooms.

Westover Melt

Westover Melt

$14.00

Sliced whole wheat bread with roasted garlic aioli, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, red peppers, with melted brie and provolone cheeses.

SALADS

Combo Cat

$12.00

Enjoy a small Cat House Salad and a cup of any soup.

Cat House Salad

$11.00

Fresh red peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and croutons. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Garlic Roasted Shrimp, roasted corn, pico de gallo fresh avocado, Served with Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Fried goat cheese, fresh red peppers, cranberries, white onions, and cherry tomatoes. Served with Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette.

The Skinny Cat

$14.00

Sliced apple, sun dried cranberries, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Small Cat House Salad

$6.00

Fresh red peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and croutons. Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette.

SOUPS & BOWLS

Stray Cat Chili

$6.00+

Southwestern Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00+

Ancient Grains Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, brown rice, kale and fresh spinach, with fire-roasted portobello mushrooms, zucchini and red peppers. Topped with fresh avocado and feta cheese. Served with Lemon champagne vinaigrette.

KIDS MENU

Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese

$8.00

Classic Kids Grilled Cheese with melted American Cheese, served with hand-cut french fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

SIDES

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fires

$7.00

Fire Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Brown Rice, Quinoa & Kale

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Butter Cake

$5.00

Affogato

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Iced Tea

$3.00

***Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sugar Free Ginger Beer

$5.00

Boylan Rootbeer

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

AT HOME COCKTAIL KITS

MOSCOW MULE (MAKES 2)

MOSCOW MULE (MAKES 2)

$18.00

PALOMA (MAKES 2)

$18.00

SPICY PALOMA (MAKES 2)

$18.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE (MAKES 2)

$18.00

BEER / CIDER / SELTZERS TO GO

Rescue Ale 4PK

Rescue Ale 4PK

$17.99

Maine Beer Company - Peeper Pale Ale (16.9oz)

$8.00

4-PK High Noon Watermelon Vodka Soda

$10.69

4-PK High Noon Lime Vodka Soda

$10.69

Graft Field Day (Dry Cider)

$13.89

WINE TO GO

Franciscan Chardonnay

Franciscan Chardonnay

$14.09
Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.29
Bar Dog California Pinot Grigio

Bar Dog California Pinot Grigio

$14.89
Bar Dog California Pinot Noir

Bar Dog California Pinot Noir

$14.89
13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

13 Degrees Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$12.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22205

