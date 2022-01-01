A map showing the location of Stray's Pizza 1700 e. 6thView gallery

Stray's Pizza 1700 e. 6th

No reviews yet

1700 e. 6th

austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage -N- Pepa
Plain Slice
20" Roni

NY Slices

Plain Slice

Plain Slice

$4.00

House-made vegan mozz, red sauce.

Roni Slice

Roni Slice

$4.50Out of stock

House-made seitan pepperoni, vegan mozz, red sauce.

Sausage -N- Pepa

Sausage -N- Pepa

$4.75

Italian sausage crumbles made with local tempeh from Flying Tempeh Bros, fried onions & bell peppers, vegan mozz, red sauce.

NY Slice of the Moment

$4.75Out of stock

New house-made seitan pepperoni, shiitake mushrooms, garden-fresh scallions, red sauce, veg mozz

Grandma Slices

Grandma Slice of the Moment

Grandma Slice of the Moment

$6.00

BIG square slice with a sesame seeded bottom. Currently featuring Calabrian chilis, garlic, mixed greens, vegan mozz, and red sauce.

20" Pies

20" Plain

$28.00

20" Roni

$31.00

20" Sausage, Pepper, & Onion

$33.00
20" Pie of the Moment

20" Pie of the Moment

$33.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, pickled red onions, mushrooms, veg mozz, red sauce.

Gluten-Free Pizza

12" GF Sausage Pepper Onion

$22.00

whole 12" pie. 6 slices.

12" GF Pie of the day (see special menu)

$22.00Out of stock

Whole 12" GF Pie of the day. 6 slices.

1/2 GF Pie of the day.

$12.00Out of stock

12" GF Plain Pie

$15.00

Red sauce and veg mozz on gf crust from Li'l Nonna's

Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

8 knots made with our delicious pizza dough, topped with chopped garlic, secret seasoning blend, and vegan butter. Comes with a side of red sauce.

Sauce Sides

Red Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$1.50

Scratch made with a base of cashews and cultured soy.

Desserts

Julia's Vegan Cookies

Julia's Vegan Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Stickers

Julia's Cookies 2pk Stickers

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Big Slices. Big Pies. Vegan AF!

Location

1700 e. 6th, austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
