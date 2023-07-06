Restaurant header imageView gallery

Streamline Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

140 S Atlantic Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Fast Bar

Vodka

House

$6.00

44 North

$8.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Sky

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

44 North Watermelon

44 North Huckleberry

44 North Blueberry

Gin

House

$6.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueriay

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Rum

House

$6.00

Malibu

$9.00

Pilar

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Lemon

Tequila

House

$6.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Yave

$8.00

Yave Jalapeño

$8.00

Yave Mango

Yave Coconut

Whiskey/Bourbon

House

$6.00

Jamerson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Sheet Dog

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford

$12.00

Buliet

$12.00

Crown

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny Black

$9.00

Johnny Red

$10.00

Johnny Blue

$42.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$9.00

Grand mariner

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Jagger

$10.00

Disaranno

$12.00

Rumpleminz

$12.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Fast Bar Beer

BEER

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Lite

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Beach Hippie

$8.00

Walts

$8.00

Sunshine

$8.00

Beverage

Liquor

House

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Kettle One Citroen

$12.00

Kettle One Oranje

$12.00

KO Botanicals Grapefruit

KO Botanicals Peach&Ora

KO Botanicals Cuc & Mint

Smifnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$9.00

Smirnoff Apple

$9.00

Smirnoff Pomegranate

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Smirnoff Grape

$9.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$9.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Peach

$9.00

Circo

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$20.00

Sky Blood Orange

$9.00

Sky Watermelon

$9.00

Sky Cherry

$9.00

Sky Pineapple

$9.00

Sky Peach

$9.00

44 North

$8.00

44 North Watermelon

$8.00

44 North Huckleberry

$8.00

WellMade

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nolets

Hendrick's

$12.00

Fifty Pounds

WellMade

$6.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Captain Morgan Apple

$10.00

Real Mccoy

Copper Bottom

Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Pilar Shery

$10.00

Pilar Blonde

$10.00

House

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.99

Patron Silver

$12.00

Avion 44

Casamigo

$14.00

Casimigo Rep

$14.00

1800

$26.25

Salza

Well Whisky

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Oramge

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

James Harbor

Sheep Dog

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Bella Meade

Screwball

$19.99

Jim Beam Black

$11.00

Jim Beam Apple

Jameson Coldbrew

$9.00

Canadian club

$20.20

Johnny Walker BLK

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnny Wlaker White

$28.00

Monkey Shoulder

Glenlivet 12 yrs

Macallan 12 yrs

Macallan 15 yrs

Macallan 18 yrs

Laphroaic

Disaronno

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Triple Sec

$10.38

Jager

$10.00

Rumpleminz

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$11.78

Midori

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$2.00

Kahula

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$2.00

Razzmatazz

$2.00

Blackberry

$2.00

Banana Schnaaps

$2.00

Blue Curacao

$2.00

Crème De Cacao

$2.00

Watermelon Pucker

$2.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Vermouth Dry

$2.00

Vermouth Sweet

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Blue

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Frangelico

$16.99

Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Varaty Pack

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Highnoon Blackberry

$6.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$6.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$6.00

Highnoon Grapefruit

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

Highnoon Lime

$6.00

Beach Hippie IPA

$8.00

Walts Blonde

$8.00

Sunshine Greetings

$8.00

Modelo

$5.00

Busch

$4.00

Bush Light

$4.00

WIne

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House Sav Blanc

$6.00

House White Zin

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Champagne

Wycliff (House)

$9.00

Wycliff Rose(House)

$9.00

Moet (Regular)

$51.75

Moet Imprial (White)

$48.00

Moet (Rose)

$60.00

Roniart

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Seltzers

Highnoon Blackberry

$6.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$6.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$6.00

Highnoon Grapefruit

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

Highnoon Lime

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Varaty Pack

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Volley

$6.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Citrus

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cordials

Hennessey

$13.00

Rumpleminz

$12.00

Jagger

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Disaranno

$12.00

Grand Mariner

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Food

Starters & Apps

Chips & Queso

$11.99

A heaping portion of house fried tortilla chips served with our white queso cheese

Nacho Tower

$16.99

Load it with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeños, red onion, and Monterey jack cheese!

Cod Bites

$15.99

Hand-cut grouper breaded and deep fried to perfection served with our house made jalapeño tartar sauce

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Fries covered in bacon, creamy cheese, and scallions!

Streamline Wings

$9.99+

10 tender and juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Boneless wings

$9.99+

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Poutine

$13.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Rose Parm Garlic Dippers

$11.99

Buffalo cauliflower

$17.99

Sandwiches

streamline cheesesteak

$18.99

Hand cut choice steak and onions sauteed in garlic herb butter topped with melted provolone cheese and horseradish cream on a toasted hoagie

Mahi Sandwich

$19.99

Hand cut mahi blackened, grilled or fried served on a toasted brioche bun on lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, and lemon aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and our creole

french dip

$18.99

Premium cuts of assorted fish marinated and grilled with onions and peppers topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Vegan Cheesesteak

$17.99

Soup & Salad

Grilled Caesar

$9.99

Romaine wedges grilled, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, applewood bacon, anchovies, and drizzled with caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, Monterey jack, gorgonzola, red onion, and ranch dressing

Chili

$4.99+

Sides

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.99

steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Cole slaw

$3.99

side house salad

$4.99

side caesar

$4.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

Brownie Sundae

$11.99

NY style cheesecake

$10.00

Burgers

Victory burger

$19.99

Classic burger

$16.99

Truffle mushroom swiss burger

$16.99

Red Flag burger

$18.99

cheesesteak sliders

$14.99

burger sliders

$12.99

Kids

Kids boneless

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Entrees

6oz sirloin

$12.99

Mahi Entree

$19.99

Fried shrimp dinner

$16.99

Fish and chips

$17.99

Mahi tacos

$15.99

12oz Ribeye

$24.99

6oz Filet

$23.99

Prime Rib Fridays

$34.00

wing special

10 wings

$7.50

20 wings

$15.00

30 wings

$22.50

Shots

Lemon Drop

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Blue Berry Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sun Rise

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

140 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

