Restaurant header imageView gallery

StrEat Corner Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

751 S Zerex St

Fraser, CO 80442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Chicharrones

$7.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa

$6.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Chili Lime Wings

$10.00

StrEat Fundido

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Tacos

Corner Caviar Tacos

$11.00

Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Whiz Wit

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Piled Pork

$12.00

Ripper

$9.00

Bratwurst

$9.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Blue Gatorate

$3.50

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

StrEat Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Vinegar

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated food truck serving house made recipes for all to enjoy!

Location

751 S Zerex St, Fraser, CO 80442

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Elevation Pizza - Order Online at www.elevationpizzaco.com
orange starNo Reviews
551 Zerex St Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurantnext
Colorado Corndog Company
orange starNo Reviews
365 Zerex Street Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurantnext
Adventures Decanted - 37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315
orange starNo Reviews
37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315 Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Unravel Winter Park
orange starNo Reviews
78869 US-40 Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Lime Winter Park - 135 Parry Park Way
orange starNo Reviews
135 Parry Park Way Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Coffee and Tea Market
orange starNo Reviews
33 Parsenn Road Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fraser
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston