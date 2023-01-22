Food Trucks
American
Caterers
Streatery Food Truck 675 1 st street west
13 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Streatery is a farm-to-table style food truck based in Havre, MT. We believe in providing local, healthful alternatives to typical ‘street foods’. While our menu changes seasonally, we will always feature a plethora of local and organic ingredients for you to enjoy.
Location
675 1st st w, Havre, MT 59501
Gallery