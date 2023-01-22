Streatery Food Truck imageView gallery
Streatery Food Truck 675 1 st street west

13 Reviews

675 1st st w

Havre, MT 59501

Popular Items

Dessert of the Week
Tomato Bisque
The Big Beef

Fall Menu

All the dreamy flavors of egg plant parmesan - fried eggplant, honey marinara, cheddar and parmesan inside a grilled sourdough sandwich

Rooting Pig StrEAT Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

corn tortillas filled with shredded pork, roasted beets & carrots, corn and cabbage slaw with a drizzle of apple crema

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Scratch made, creamy and herbaceous soup in a 12 oz serving, drizzled with cream

Fall Fries

$8.75

Montana potatoes piled high and smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded pork, BBQ sauce, apple crema and chives

Fries

$5.00

Montana potatoes fried in safflower oil and seasoned to perfection.

The Big Beef

$14.00

grilled sourdough sandwich with roast beef, cheddar, grilled onions and apple crema.

Roasted Roots Salad

$8.75

Mixed greens sprinkled with roasted beets &carrots, corn, garlic safflower croutons, goat cheese and chickpeas

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.75

Whole wheat tortilla filled with melted cheddar, served with orange slices

Huckleberry Italian Ice Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade Italian Ice Pop

$3.00

Mojito ice pop

$3.00

Blackberry Lemon Elixir

$4.00

Passion Orange Guava Elixir

$4.00

Dessert of the Week

$6.00

Peach hand pie with a sweet glaze

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Merchandise

Streatery T-Shirt (black)

$30.00

Streatery Tank (women's, green)

$30.00

Streatery T-Shirt (green)

$30.00

Streatery T-Shirt (raspberry)

$30.00

Streatery T-Shirt (orange)

$30.00

Streatery Tank (women's, black)

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Streatery is a farm-to-table style food truck based in Havre, MT. We believe in providing local, healthful alternatives to typical ‘street foods’. While our menu changes seasonally, we will always feature a plethora of local and organic ingredients for you to enjoy.

Website

Location

675 1st st w, Havre, MT 59501

Directions

