American
Streats Food + Drink Cedarhurst
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast Causal, Chef Driven Street Fare From Around The World.
Location
128 Cedarhurst Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Center [24]
No Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurant
A Taste of Antun's Catering
No Reviews
96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor Queens Village, NY 11429
View restaurant