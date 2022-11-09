Restaurant header imageView gallery

Street 14 Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1410 Commercial St

Astoria, OR 97103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Americano
House Coffee

Coffee

House Coffee

House Coffee

$3.00+

freshly brewed, rotating Stumptown Coffee Roaster's single origin

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

a double shot of Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Hair Bender

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

a double shot of Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Hair Bender, steamed Spring Valley Dairy milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

a double shot of Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Hair Bender, hot water

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

a double shot of Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Hair Bender, steamed Spring Valley Dairy milk, organic Holy Kakow chocolate

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

a double shot of Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Hair Bender, steamed Spring Valley Dairy milk.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

steamed Spring Valley Dairy milk, organic Holy Kakow chocolate

Nitro

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.50

Milk

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.50+

Apple Cider

$4.50+

Tea

Smith Tea

$3.75
Chai

Chai

$4.50+

house chai, steamed milk

Astoria Fog

$4.00+

Cocktails

BFK

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

vodka, tomato, horseradish, tabasco, lemon, lime, salt, pepper, pickles

Bourbon Sweet Tea

$9.00

Daquiri

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Last Word

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

fresh orange juice, sparkling wine

Palace Of The Dead

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Red Wine

$8.00

Manhattan Toddy

$10.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$11.00

Non-alcoholic drinks

Topo Chico

$2.50+

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemon Lavender Spritzer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.75

Nitro

$4.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Stumptown Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

Iced Tea

$4.00

Beer

Pilsner

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Montucky

$3.00

Scuttlebutt IPA

$4.50

Top Cutter

$4.50

Xicha 505

$6.00

Xicha Guava

$6.00

Buoy Pils

$4.50

Wine

Alumbra Pinot Noir

$10.00

Alumbra Red Blend

$10.00

Alumbra Rosé

$10.00

Brooks Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gonzales Riesling

$11.00

Revolutionary Red

$12.00

Food

Sunrise Sandwich

Sunrise Sandwich

$8.50

fried egg, cheddar, local greens, english muffin, mild guajillo pepper paste 9

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

black beans, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, flour tortilla, side of salsa

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00+

brioche, maple syrup, butter, flake salt

Vegetable Hash

$11.00

roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, two fried eggs

German Breakfast

$12.00

mortadella, salami, gruyere, aged gouda, pickled egg, jam, toasted sourdough

Bacon Tartine

$12.00

house-made pesto, bacon, avocado, fried egg, micro greens on grilled sourdough

Lox Tartine

Lox Tartine

$12.00

house-cured lox, avocado, fried egg, pickled onion on grilled sourdough

Bagel & Lox

$18.00

house-cured lox, gluten free everything bagel, pickles, local greens, fresh fruit

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.00

sustainably caught wild albacore, celery, capers, Tillamook cheddar, sourdough

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$15.00

brisket, roasted potatoes, black beans, avocado, queso Oaxaca

Mushroom Bowl

Mushroom Bowl

$13.00

grilled marinated mushrooms, black beans, potatoes, poblano, avocado, queso Oaxaca

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

house-made granola, seasonal fruit, yogurt

Torta

Torta

$12.00

avocado, delicata squash, poblano peppers, black bean puree, queso Oaxaca on telera bread

Sides

Fruit And Yogurt

$8.00

Elk Bratwurst

$14.00

Mushroom Burrito

$13.00

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Pastries

Danish

$4.00

Strudel

$4.00

Cake

$6.00

Bear claw

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Cookie

$4.00

Macaroons

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Brownie

$5.00
Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

house-made granola, seasonal fruit, yogurt

Blackberry Jam

$10.00

Meat Puff

$5.50

Zuchinni Bread

$4.00

Retail

Retail Mug

$14.00

Hairbender

$16.00

El Puente

$20.00

Mordecofe

$23.00

Semillero

$23.00

Bella Vista

$23.00

Injerto Bourbon

$22.00

Duramina

$23.00

Montes de Oro

$23.00

Trapper Creek

$17.00

Holiday Trio

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe serving breakfast, sandwiches, New American cuisine & cocktails in a historic building.

Website

Location

1410 Commercial St, Astoria, OR 97103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
101 15th St. Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
The Sea Crab House
orange starNo Reviews
1 12th street unit 1 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Astoria's Portway, LLC - 422 W. Marine Drive
orange starNo Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
orange starNo Reviews
100 39th St (Pier 39) Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Ship Out
orange starNo Reviews
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Uptown Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,158
1639 SE Ensign Ln Warrenton, OR 97146
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Astoria
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston