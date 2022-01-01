Street Bird, Westside imageView gallery

Street Bird, Westside Food Truck

218 President Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

The Deluxe Fried Chicken

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun

The Classic Fried Chicken

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Remoulade Sauce, and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Pickles on a Brioche Bun

Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Avocado, Lime Aioli, Jalapeños on a Brioche Bun

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Sauce, and Pickles on a Brioche Bun

Plain Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun

Sandwich Special

$9.00

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$12.00

Fries + Sides

Lowcountry Kettle Potato Chips

$2.50
Small Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$6.00
Smothered Fries

$8.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Drinks

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Reusable Bottled Water

$2.50
Sweet Tea

$3.00

Special

Onion Ring Special

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade onion rings, bacon, horseradish aioli

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Original Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich!

218 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Street Bird, Westside image

