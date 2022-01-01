Street Bowlz imageView gallery

Street Bowlz

review star

No reviews yet

6329 Pocahontas Road

Bessemer, AL 35022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bowls

BHAM Bowl

$9.00+

Boardwalk Bowl

$9.00+

Maui Wowi Bowl

$9.00+

Curbside Bowl

$9.00+

Sunshine Bowl

$9.00+

Seasonal Bowl

$11.00+

Honeybee Bowl

$9.00+

Berry bowl

$11.00+

Custom Bowl

$9.00+

Kids Bowl

$5.00

Tropic Bowl

$9.00+

Kryptonite Bowl

$9.00+

Smoothies

Strawbana Smoothie

$7.00

Funky Monkey

$7.00

Mocha Madness Smoothie

$7.00

The Works

$7.00

BlueBana

$7.00

Mango Tango

$7.00

Kiwi Crush

$7.00

Seasonal Smoothie

$7.00

Custom Smoothie

$7.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Combo lemonade

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Regular lemonade

$5.00

Bowls

BHAM

$12.00

Curbside

$12.00

Honeybee

$12.00

Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Powerade

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Smoothies

Strawbana

$8.00

The works

$8.00

Mango tango

$8.00

Funky monkey

$8.00

Lemonades

Plain lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Mango dragonfruit

$5.00

Apparel

T-shirt

$20.00

Racerback tank

$20.00

High neck tank

$20.00

Mens tank

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6329 Pocahontas Road, Bessemer, AL 35022

Directions

Gallery
Street Bowlz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bright Star Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 865
304 19th St N Bessemer, AL 35020
View restaurantnext
Dreamcakes Cafe
orange star4.8 • 73
3601 Market St Suite 101 Hoover, AL 35226
View restaurantnext
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109 Hoover, AL 35226
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Stadium Trace
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Peridot Place Hoover, AL 35244
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cafe - 5190 Medford Dr\nSuite 124
orange starNo Reviews
5190 Medford DrSuite 124 Birmingham, AL 35244
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Hoover AL
orange star4.3 • 615
5519 Grove Blvd Hoover, AL 35226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bessemer

Bright Star Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 865
304 19th St N Bessemer, AL 35020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bessemer
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston