  • Home
  • /
  • Kapaa
  • /
  • Street Burger - 4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Street Burger 4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103

review star

No reviews yet

4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103

Kapaa, HI 96746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Firsts

Capricosa Soup

$10.00

chef’s whimsical preparation

Fried Cheese

$13.00

smoked mozzarella, mixed greens, puttanesca vinaigrette

Fritto Misto

$12.00

chickpea beer-battered veggies with buttermilk chive dressing

Onion Rings

$9.00

chickpea beer-battered, sea salt, with buttermilk chive dressing

Texas Poutine

$15.00

texas style chili atop fries, white cheddar, poached egg*, fizzled onion

Leafy Stuff

B.L.T

$14.00

iceburg, local tomatoes, pancetta, creamy blue cheese dressing

Caesar

$13.00

classic with white anchovy

Duck Confit

$19.00

arugula, marcona almonds, brandied cherries, asian pear, manchego, raita

Farmer

$15.00

romaine, chicories, bacon, poached egg*, parmesan/peppercorn vinaigrette

Greens

$10.00

local, organic mixed greens, blistered cherry tomatoes, aged red wine vinaigrette

Fries

Parmesan - Garlic

$9.00

reggiano, toasted garlic, sea salt

Sea Salt

$7.00

hand-cut russet potatoes, sea salt

Truffle - Garlic

$14.00

shaved truffle vinaigrette, toasted garlic, sea salt

Burgers

Bacon BBQ

$18.00

hardwood smoked bacon, fizzled onions, bourbon bbq, white cheddar

Bacon Blue

$17.00

hardwood smoked bacon, blue cheese

Cali

$18.00

havarti, avocado, cabernet onions, kale

Cheeseburger

$16.00

choice of white cheddar, gruyere (swiss) or blue

Frenchie

$18.00

brie, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic aioli*

Greek

$18.00

olive tapenade, feta, cucumber, tzatziki, spinach

Hamburger

$14.00

lettuce, onion, tomato

Italian

$19.00

prosciutto, bufala mozzarella, arugula pesto, marinara, spinach

Lamb

$22.00Out of stock

lamb patty, eggplant caponata, feta, arugula

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

sherry melted mushrooms, gruyere

Napa

$19.00

blue cheese, cabernet onions, port reduction, spinach

Protein

$17.00

housemade protein patty, tomato jam, goat cheese, spinach, pesto **contains soy

Rancher

$18.00

tomato jam, grilled onion, aged gouda, fried egg*, arugula

Southern

$17.00

fried green tomato, pimento cheese, greens, buttermilk-chive dressing

Street

$23.00

cured pork belly, fried egg*, arugula, blue cheese, fizzled onions

Texan

$19.00

texas style chili, charred onion, white cheddar

Wailua

$17.00

crispy spam, jalapeno-pineapple marmalade, kabayaki glaze, spinach

Keiki

Keiki Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

3 oz beef patty, white cheddar, hardwood smoked bacon, sea salt fries

Keiki Cheeseburger

$8.00

3 oz beef patty, white cheddar, sea salt fries

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$7.00

white cheddar melted on a handcrafted brioche bun, sea salt fries

Keiki Hamburger

$7.00

3 oz beef patty, sea salt fries

Keiki Lamb

$9.00Out of stock

3oz lamb patty, sea salt fries

Keiki Protein Patty

$9.00

3oz housemade protein patty, sea salt fries **contains soy

Sweet Treats

Congo Bar Sundae

$10.00

house-made blonde brownie, Lappert’s vanilla bean ice cream, dark chocolate, caramel, whipped cream & pecans

Hot Donut Holes

$8.00

rolled in cinnamon sugar

Molasses Cookie Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

Lappert’s vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two fresh baked molasses cookies, drizzled with caramel

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Lappert's vanilla bean ice cream and Maui draft root beer

Street Burger S'more

$9.00

chocolate mousse, peanut butter feuilletine crunch, toasted swiss meringue

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Lappert's vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate sauce

Peppermint Sliders

$9.00

Lappert’s peppermint cookie ice cream sandwiched between two fresh baked chocolate peppermint cookies

Draft Beer

10Barrel Brewing Apocalypse IPA 16oz

$9.00

21st Amendment Anniversary IPA 16oz

$9.00

Aloha Blonde 16oz

$8.00

Ballast Point Brewing California Amber 16oz

$8.00

Belching Beaver Deftones Phantom Bride IPA 16oz

$11.00

Big Island Brewhaus Golden Sabbath 12oz

$9.00

Big Island Graham’s Pilsner 16oz

$11.00Out of stock

Big Island Overboard IPA 16oz

$10.00

Big Island Red Giant 16oz

$9.00

Big Island White Mountain Porter 12oz

$11.00

Elysian Brew Space Dust IPA 12oz

$8.00

Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout 6oz

$11.00

Honolulu Beerworks Hop Island IPA 16oz

$8.00

Honolulu Beerworks Pussy Grabs Back Extra Pale Ale 16oz

$8.00

Kona Koko Brown Ale 16oz

$7.00

Kona Longboard Lager 16oz

$6.00

Lagunitas Maximus 16oz

$8.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger V2K IPA 16oz

$9.00

Rogue Dead Guy 16oz

$8.00

Stone Brewing Liquid Poem IPA Imperial 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

Waikiki Brewing Co. Hana Hou Hefe 16oz

$8.00

Draft Other

Ace Guava Cider 16oz

$9.00

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint Hard Kombucha 16oz

$12.00Out of stock

Juneshine Acai Berry Hard Kombucha 16oz

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aloha Ginger Beer

$5.00+

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hawaii Volcanic Water Sparkling

$8.00

Hawaii Volcanic Water Still

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Maui Root Beer

$5.00+

Milk

$1.50+

Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$4.00+

Sprite

$3.00

Shirts

Adult Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Upscale Burger Joint

Location

4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103, Kapaa, HI 96746

Directions

Gallery
Street Burger image
Street Burger image
Street Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai - 420 Papaloa Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
420 Papaloa Rd. Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
4-484 Kuhio Hwy Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
4-484 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Street Burger Kauai - 4-369 Kuhio Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Oasis On The Beach - Poolside Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
4-820 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Pono Market - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1300 Kuhio Hwy Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kapaa
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston