Main picView gallery

Street Burger 37 S. Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

37 S. Water Street

Henderson, NV 89015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Street Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich Egg/Cheese

$5.00

THE BURGERS

THE PIGGIE SMALLS BURGER

THE PIGGIE SMALLS BURGER

$11.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, pulled pork, cheddar cheese and fried jalapenos

THAT'S MY JAM BURGER

THAT'S MY JAM BURGER

$11.99

Fried mac and cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon jam and roasted garlic aoili

BABY BLUE BURGER

BABY BLUE BURGER

$12.99

Blue cheese, bacon, arugula, sunny side up egg, roaste dgarlic aoili and pickled onions

THE SEXY SIRACHA BURGER

THE SEXY SIRACHA BURGER

$11.99

Bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos and spicy siracha aoili

THE PAC-OUT

THE PAC-OUT

$9.99

American Cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and Street Sauce

WESTERN SAPPHIRE

WESTERN SAPPHIRE

$10.99

Beer-battered onion ring, jack cheese, bacon, red onion and BBQ sauce

NORTH OF THE BORDER

NORTH OF THE BORDER

$12.99

Jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, mayo and pickled jalapeno

THE WATER STREET BURGER

THE WATER STREET BURGER

$11.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Street Sauce

THE DESERT GARDENER

THE DESERT GARDENER

$11.99

Veggie burger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic cilantro lime aoili

BUILD YOUR OWN

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce tomatoes and street sauce

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, jack cheese, ramine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and garlic lime cilantro aoili

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Country toast, cheddar and american cheese

BBBLTA

BBBLTA

$12.99

Triple bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted country bread

HOT DOGS

THE BASIC HIGH DOG

THE BASIC HIGH DOG

$6.99

Plain Nathan's Frank 100% beef hot dog

THE GREEN VALLEY DOG

THE GREEN VALLEY DOG

$7.99

Fried jalapenos, fire roasted corn, parmesean, garlic lime cilantro aioli

THE FOOTHILL DOG

THE FOOTHILL DOG

$8.99

Pepcon onions, blue cheese crumble, bacon

FRIES & MORE

SHOE STRING FRIES

SHOE STRING FRIES

$3.99

Fried crisp & lightly salted

CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$3.99
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$4.49

Chili spice- dusted & served with house- made ranch

TATER TOTS

$3.99
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.49

Thicj & beer-battered. Lightly salted

GARLIC & PEPPER FRIES

GARLIC & PEPPER FRIES

$4.99

Fried crisp & lightly salted and seasoned

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

Topped with bacon and a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapenos & onions

CHICKEN TENDERS (6pcs)

CHICKEN TENDERS (6pcs)

$9.99

Buttermilk-dipped, breaded & fried crisp. Served with fries & side of ranch

FRIED BRUSSELL SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELL SPROUTS

$6.99

With lime and jalapeno mayo

JALAPENO POPPERS (6pcs)

JALAPENO POPPERS (6pcs)

$6.99

Fried golden brown with a side of fire ranch

PRETZEL BITES AND BEER CHEESE (8pcs)

PRETZEL BITES AND BEER CHEESE (8pcs)

$6.99

Salted with a side of cheese

NATHANS MINI CORN DOGS (12pcs)

NATHANS MINI CORN DOGS (12pcs)

$7.99

Served with jalapeno ketchup

MAC & CHEESE BITES (8pcs)

$6.99

SHAKES & MORE- SHAKES

16 OZ CHOCOLATE

$6.99

16 OZ VANILLA

$6.99

16 OZ STRAWBERRY

$6.99

16 OZ BANANA

$6.99

16 OZ PEANUT BUTTER

$6.99

16 OZ COFFEE

$6.99

SHAKES & MORE- SPECIALTY SHAKES

BLACK MOUNTAIN

$7.99

Chocolate ice cream, brownie, chcolate chips, chocolate drizzle

COOKIES AND CREAM

$7.99

Oreos and chocolate drizzle

SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCH

$7.99

Caramel, pretzels, M&Ms, chocolate chips

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$7.99

Peanut butter cups & chocolate drizzle

THE FRUIT LOOP

$7.99

Pineapple, cherry, banana

THE WHITE ROCK BONFIRE

$7.99

Graham crackers, mello fluff, chocolate drizzle

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.99

CHEESE BURGER

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS PLAIN HOT DOG

KIDS PLAIN HOT DOG

$4.99

PLAIN HOTDOG

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS (6pcs)

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS (6pcs)

$5.99

Nathan's Mini Corn Dogs

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS (2pcs)

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS (2pcs)

$8.99

Chicken tenders and a side of fries with ranch

SAUCES & MORE

SD BACON

$2.50

SD AVOCADO

$2.50

SD FIRE RANCH SAUCE

$0.50

SD ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SD PEPCON SAUCE

$0.50

SD STREET SAUCE

$0.50

SD GARLIC LIME CILANTRO AIOLI

$0.50

SD SIRACHA AIOLI

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Biscuits and Bourbon
orange starNo Reviews
109 S Water Street Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Sticks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 41
203 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Mojave Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
107 S. Water St. Suite 100 Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Water Street Pizzeria - 139 S Water St
orange starNo Reviews
139 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Johnny Mac's
orange star3.4 • 1,142
842 S Boulder Hwy Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext
Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee - 290 East Horizon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
290 East Horizon Drive Henderson, NV 89015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston