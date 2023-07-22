Popular Items

The Piggy Smalls Burger

$11.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, pulled pork, cheddar cheese and fried jalapeños

BUILD YOUR OWN

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, jack cheese, ramine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and garlic lime cilantro aoili

Street Burger

Street Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich Egg/Cheese

$5.00

THE BURGERS

The Piggy Smalls Burger

$11.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, pulled pork, cheddar cheese and fried jalapeños

That's My Jam Burger

$11.99

Fried mac & cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, and roasted garlic aioli

Baby Blue Burger

$12.99

Blue cheese, bacon, arugula, sunny side up egg, roaste dgarlic aoili and pickled onions

The Sexy Sriracha Burger

$11.99

Bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos and spicy siracha aoili

The Pac-Out

$7.25

American Cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and Street Sauce

Western Sapphire Burger

$10.99

Beer-battered onion ring, jack cheese, bacon, red onion and BBQ sauce

North of the Border Burger

$12.99

Jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, mayo and pickled jalapeno

The Water Street Burger

$11.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Street Sauce

The Desert Gardener

$11.99

Veggie burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic cilantro lime aioli

BUILD YOUR OWN

The Pac-Out Combo

$8.95

SANDWICHES & MORE

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Crispy fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce tomatoes and street sauce

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, jack cheese, ramine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and garlic lime cilantro aoili

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Country toast, cheddar and american cheese

BBBLTA

$11.75

Triple bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted country bread

CHICKEN TENDERS (4pcs)

$8.75

Buttermilk-dipped, breaded & fried crisp. Served with fries & side of ranch

NATHANS MINI CORN DOGS (8pcs)

$7.75

Served with jalapeno ketchup

JALAPENO POPPERS (6pcs)

$6.75

Fried golden brown with a side of fire ranch

COBB SALAD

$12.99

MEXICAN STREET DOG With Fries

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.00

HOT DOGS

The Basic High Dog

$4.99

Plain Nathan's Frank 100% beef hot dog

The Green Valley Dog

$6.99

Fried jalapenos, fire roasted corn, parmesean, garlic lime cilantro aioli

THE FOOTHILL DOG

$6.99

Pepcon onions, blue cheese crumble, bacon

FRIES & SIDES

SHOE STRING FRIES

$2.25

Fried crisp & lightly salted

SEASONED CURLY FRIES

$3.25
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$3.75

Chili spice- dusted & served with house- made ranch

ONION RINGS

$3.75

Thicj & beer-battered. Lightly salted

GARLIC & PEPPER FRIES

$4.25

Fried crisp & lightly salted and seasoned

JALAPENO POPPERS (6pcs)

$6.75

Fried golden brown with a side of fire ranch

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

LOADED NACHOS

$9.99
LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

Topped with bacon and a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapenos & onions

NATHANS MINI CORN DOGS (8pcs)

$7.75

Served with jalapeno ketchup

FRIED BRUSSELL SPROUTS

$6.99

With lime and jalapeno mayo

LOADED CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

PRETZEL BITES N CHEESE

$7.25

SHAKES & MORE- SHAKES

16 OZ CHOCOLATE

$6.99

16 OZ VANILLA

$6.99

16 OZ STRAWBERRY

$6.99

16 OZ BANANA

$6.99

16 OZ PEANUT BUTTER

$6.99

16 OZ COFFEE

$6.99

SHAKES & MORE- SPECIALTY SHAKES

BLACK MOUNTAIN

$7.99

Chocolate ice cream, brownie, chcolate chips, chocolate drizzle

COOKIES AND CREAM

$7.99

Oreos and chocolate drizzle

SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCH

$7.99

Caramel, pretzels, M&Ms, chocolate chips

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$7.99

Peanut butter cups & chocolate drizzle

THE FRUIT LOOP

$7.99

Pineapple, cherry, banana

THE WHITE ROCK BONFIRE

$7.99

Graham crackers, mello fluff, chocolate drizzle

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$4.25

CHEESE BURGER

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.25

GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS PLAIN HOT DOG

$4.25

PLAIN HOTDOG

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS (6pcs)

$5.75

Nathan's Mini Corn Dogs

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS (2pcs)

$6.75

Chicken tenders and a side of fries with ranch

SAUCES & MORE

SD AVOCADO

$3.00

SD BACON

$2.00

SD BAR-B-Q

$0.50

SD BUFFALO

$0.50

SD FIRE RANCH SAUCE

$0.50

SD GARLIC LIME CILANTRO AIOLI

$0.50

SD PEPCON SAUCE

$0.50Out of stock

SD RANCH

$0.50

SD ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SD SIRACHA AIOLI

$0.50

SD STREET SAUCE

$0.50

SD CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

N/A Beverage

FOUNTAIN DRINK - LARGE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK - SMALL

$1.50
LIQUID DEATH

$3.00
RED BULL

$3.00
RED BULL- RED EDITION

$3.00
RED BULL- SUGAR FREE

$3.00

RED BULL- YELLOW EDITION

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00