Street City Pub

916 Reviews

$

580 Walnut St #400

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Cajun Salmon Salad
SIDE Sidewinder Fries
18 Count Wings

APPETIZERS

UrbanStead Cheese Curds

$9.00
Fried Brussels Appetizer

Fried Brussels Appetizer

$8.00

Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette

Calamari

$15.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Choose from Grilled Chicken or Steak, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla. Side of Sour Cream and Salsa. Add Side of Guacamole.

12 Count Wings

$18.00

18 Count Wings

$22.00

Mushroom Soup

$7.00Out of stock

SALADS

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing, grilled chicken

Street City Pub Salad

Street City Pub Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Apples, Bourbon-Soaked Raisins, Irish Cheddar, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Cajun Salmon Salad

$22.00

Grilled Cajun-Seasoned Salmon, Mixed Greens, Irish Cheddar, Tomatoes, Corn, White Beans, Cajun Ranch

SMASHBURGERS

Peter's Burger Roll

$15.00

Aronoff Melt

$14.00

Freatboard Braised Onions, Grainy Mustard, Swiss, Rye Bread.

Jack Smash

$15.00

FC Cincy Burger

$15.00

580 Burger

$10.00

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun.

SANDWICHES

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF

Certified Angus 10oz NY Strip

Certified Angus 10oz NY Strip

$34.00

Certified Angus 10oz New York Strip served with Fretboard braised onions, sidewinder fries, and mustard-mayo

Short Rib Ragu

$39.00Out of stock

CHURRASCO

$36.00

ENTREES

Rustic Salmon

$28.00
Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Classic elbow noodles mixed with a 10-cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef short rib meat, topped with crumbled Cheez-Its and scallions

SIDES

SOD

$8.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romain, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

SIDE Fried Brussels

SIDE Fried Brussels

$5.00

Fried brussel sprouts

SIDE Shallot Mashed

$5.00
SIDE Sidewinder Fries

SIDE Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Thick twisted french fries served with a side of ketchup

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato waffle fries dusted with our Casablanca rub and served with ketchup

Extra Sauces

$0.50

DESSERTS

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Caramelized Drizzle

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

GIFT CARDS

50.00

$50.00

100.00

$100.00

200.00

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Street City - Where the fun begins...! Join us for an Urban Gourmet experience along with unexpected entertainment!

Website

Location

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Street City Pub image
Street City Pub image

