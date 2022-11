Side of Kimchi

$3.00

From Dead Veggies. Handcrafted using ancient Korean techniques, this kimchi undergoes weeks of high-altitude fermentation in the mountain ranges of Colorado. Enjoy this spicy, complex pickle as it continues to age like fine wine. Ingredients: Napa Cabbage, Radish, Scallion, Red Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Apple, Tamari, Sweet Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt