Street Food Vibes - Union City 1706 Decoto Road

review star

No reviews yet

1706 Decoto Road

Union City, CA 94587

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Northern Chaats

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.99

A crispy Indian potato patty flavored with spices and topped with chole (Garbanzo Beans) curry and chutneys.

Aloo Tikki Dahi

$9.99

A crispy Indian potato patty flavored with spices and topped with sweet dahi (curd) and chutneys.

Dahi Bhalla Papdi

$9.99

Lentil dumplings ( bhallas) doused in dahi (curd) and topped with sweet and spicy tamarind and mint chutneys, topped with crunchy papdi (fried flour crackers).

Golgappa (6)

$9.99

Golgappa (also known as pani puri) is a popular bite-size chaat consisting of a hollow, crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavoured water,

Bharwa Golgappa

$10.99

Stuffed crispy puffed puris (Golguppa) with boiled potatoes, chanas, sweet, spicy and tangy chutneys topped with sweet dhai, coriander leaves and other spices and garnishes.

Bhel Puri

$9.99

Bhel puri is a crispy, sweet, tangy, spicy dish made with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and assorted chutneys.

Aloo Chaat

$8.99

Aloo chaat is fried crispy potato cubes tossed in spicy and sweet chutneys, ground spice powders.

Samosa

$1.99

A samosa is a fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, fresh coriander and peas.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crunchy samosa is served with chickpea (chole) curry and chutneys.

Mix Pakoda (Potato, Onion)

$7.99

Mixed Pakoda or Fritters are Finger cut potatoes, sliced onions and black pepper coated dipped in gram flour batter before deep frying.

Paneer (Indian Cheese) Pakoda

$8.99

Paneer Pakoda is a deep fried popular north Indian snack with a crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside.

Spinach Pakoda

$7.99

Rough cut spinach coated with spices and gram flour batter before deep frying.

Baingan (Eggplant) Pakoda

$7.99

Thinly sliced eggplant doused with aromatic spice blend with a crispy outer layer of gram flour.

Gobi (Cauliflower) Pakoda

$7.99

Spice coated thin sliced cauliflower is a deep fried with a crispy outer layer of gram flour batter

Parathas

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Aloo paratha is a whole wheat flatbread which is stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes.

Gobhi Paratha

$4.99

Cauliflower paratha is unleavened whole wheat flatbread stuffed with a spiced grated cauliflower filling

Paneer Paratha

$4.99

Paneer paratha is a popular North Indian flatbread made with whole wheat flour dough and stuffed with savory, spiced, grated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) stuffing.

Spinach Paratha

$4.99

Spinach, a delicious but also a vibrant green Indian flat bread is made with whole wheat flour, fresh cut spinach and other Indian spice

Mooli Paratha

$4.99

Mooli paratha is a popular Punjabi whole wheat flatbread made with unleavened dough and filled with spiced grated white radish stuffing.

Dal Paratha

$4.99

Dal paratha is made with unleavened whole wheat dough made with moong dal (yellow lentils) and spices.

Eastern Kathis

Unda (Egg) Roll Kathi

$10.99

A layered paratha grilled with freshly beaten egg. Wrapped inside is vinegared kathi mix, a mixture of green bell pepper, onions, carrots and cucumbers

Paneer Masala Kathi

$12.99

Warm layered parantha's filled with masala paneer, caramelized onions, kathi mixture and blend of street food vibes spices.

Chicken Masala Kathi

$12.99

Warm layered parantha's filled with masala chicken, caramelized onions, kathi mixture and blend of street food vibes spices.

Aloo Tikki Kathi

$11.99

Warm layered parantha's filled with Aloo tikki, caramelized onions, kathi mixture and blend of street food vibes spices.

Crispy Gobi Kathi

$11.99

Warm layered parantha's filled with crispy gobi, caramelized onions, kathi mixture and blend of street food vibes spices.

Western Pavs

Vada Pav

$4.99

A deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) sliced almost in half through the middle

Pav Bhaji

$11.99

Pav bhaji is a spiced mixture of mashed vegetables in a thick gravy served with toasted Butter bread (Pav). Vegetables in the curry include potatoes, onions, carrots, chillies, peas, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Spicy Pav Bhaji

$11.99

Pav bhaji is a spiced mixture of mashed vegetables in a thick gravy served with toasted Butter bread (Pav). Vegetables in the curry include potatoes, onions, carrots, chillies, peas, bell peppers and tomatoes.

"Masala Pav" Bhaji

$13.99Out of stock

Misal is a spicy curry made from moth beans and pav is a type of Indian bread roll. The final dish is topped with farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander (cilantro)

Spicy "Masala Pav" Bhaji

$13.99Out of stock

Misal is a spicy curry made from moth beans and pav is a type of Indian bread roll. The final dish is topped with farsan or sev, onions, lemon and coriander (cilantro)

Curries (Choice of Rice / Lachha Paratha / 2 Chapati)

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Dal makhani is whole black lentils slow cooked for 6+ hours with spices, butter.

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Indian-style cottage cheese mixed with a creamy spinach sauce that is infused with spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Boneless and skinless chicken thighs cut into bite-sized pieces, prepared with creamy flavorful tomato based curry.

Chhole Masala

$13.99

Chickpea (Chole) masala is a blend of select spices used in the preparation of chickpeas

Beverages

Masala Chai

$0.99

Masala chai is an Indian beverage made by brewing black tea with special spices, sugar and milk

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Mango lassi is a delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom.

Soda Can (ThumbsUp, Limca)

$3.49

Bottle Soda (Coke, Fanta, Sprite)

$3.49

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Ginger Beer (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.49

Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.49

Water Bottle

$0.99

Extras

Chapati (2)

$3.49

Unleavened traditional flatbread of India made with wheat flour (Wheat Tortilla)

Lachha Paratha

$3.49

Lachha Paratha are crispy flaky layered flatbreads made with a simple unleavened dough consisting of whole wheat flour.

Rice

$3.49

Pav (2)

$3.49

Indian bread rolls toasted with butter

Masala Pav (2)

$4.49Out of stock

Masala Pav is butter toasted bread rolls

Curd

$2.99

Golgappa Water (7 oz)

$3.49

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.49

Gulab jamun is fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more.

Gajar Halwa

$5.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Street Food Vibes' mission is to cater to authentic and healthy Indian street-style food sourced from fresh ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1706 Decoto Road, Union City, CA 94587

Directions

