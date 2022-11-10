Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Street Meet The American Tavern

1,532 Reviews

$$

95 Mathews Dr D11

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Popular Items

House Burger
Wings
Gyro

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

Four chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles served with fries and a side of dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Pirogies

Buffalo Pirogies

$6.50+

Pirogies tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese crumbles and fried onions rings. 2 or 4 count.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.75+

Hot French fries tossed in our blackening seasoning.

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.00

Four chicken tenders served with crispy fries and a side of your choice of dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75+

Hot french fries covered in our homemade chili with cheese sauce.

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$12.75

Hot soft Pretzel served with crab shrimp dip.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75+

Hot delicious french fries.

Homemade Sauces

Homemade Sauces

$1.25

2 oz portions of our homemade Street Meet sauces and dressings.

Hot Pretzel

Hot Pretzel

$6.75

Large Soft Pretzel. Add Cheese Sauce or a side of Honey Mustard.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.75+

Homemade shoestring onion straws served with a side of our special homemade horseradish sauce.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$6.75+

Homemade hand cut chips.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50+

Cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, pulled pork, and Carolina BBQ sauce on top of deep fried tortilla chips. Add sour cream($) or guacamole ($).

Side of Black Beans

$3.75
Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.75

Homemade chopped cabbage slaw.

Side of Pita Bread

$1.75

Hot lightly buttered pita bread

Side of Quinoa

$3.75

Side of Veggies

$3.75
Soul Chicken Tender Basket

Soul Chicken Tender Basket

$17.00

Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.

Soul Fries

Soul Fries

$5.75+

Hot fries tossed in our homemade chipolte ranch sauce.

Soul Kitchen

Soul Kitchen

$13.00+

Award winning! Wings and fries tossed in our homemade chipolte ranch sauce.

Wings

Wings

Flats and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and a side of celery. 6/12/20 ct

Salads

Side Garden

Side Garden

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and carrots.

Lg Garden

Lg Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and carrots.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Lg Caesar

Lg Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Side Greek

Side Greek

$6.00

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.

Lg Greek

Lg Greek

$12.00

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.

Bowls

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$16.00

Active Lifestyle, Weight Maintainance, Quinoa, Grilled Vegetables and Black Beans with choice of Protein.

Skinny Bowl

Skinny Bowl

$15.00

Grilled Vegetables on Spinach and Field Greens with choice of Protein.

Burgers

All burgers served with homemade chips. Substitute coleslaw for no charge or sub/add soups, salads, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge. *Burgers cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
House Burger

House Burger

$13.00

Hand-pattied burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$16.00

Hand-pattied Elk burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.

Jerome Burger

$17.75

Handpattied burger with bacon, red BBQ, sriracha, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Homemade blend of roasted vegetables topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies.

Shrimp Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Local caught shrimp

Hot Dogs

Syracuse, NY. Beef, Pork and Veal with a snap when you bite! Served on a New England roll. Add relish (dill or sweet), raw onions, cucumbers, tomatoes for free. Add Cheese sauce, chili, slaw, sauerdkraut, bacon, guacamole, shredded cheese, or sauteed onions for $1.50

Hofmann Single

$7.50

Single Hofmann dog from Syracuse, NY. Beef, Pork, and Veal dog served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Nathan Single

$7.50

Single Nathans all beef dog from Coney Island, NY. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Single Bratwurst

Single Bratwurst

$8.50

Single Bratwurst grilled and topped with sauerkraut. Served with our homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, Onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Double Bratwurst

Double Bratwurst

$15.00

Two Bratwurst grilled and topped with sauerkraut. Served with our homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, Onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Veggie Dog Single

$7.50

Meatless, fat free frank served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Snappy Single

$7.50

Single Hofmann Snappy dog from Syracuse, NY. White dog made with pork, and veal served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Double Dog Platter

Double Dog Platter

$13.00

Two dogs, choose from veggie, hofmann, or nathans. Served with homemade chips or Slaw. Substitute or Add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for add'l charge.

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$17.75

Sliced prime rib, mushrooms, onions, and provolone. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Chicken Gyro

$13.75

Grilled chicken on a pita with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Cuban

Cuban

$13.75

Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.75

Fried Haddock sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and a side of tartar. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Grouper Sandwich

$18.75

Grouper Sandwich served either fried, grilled or blackened topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Gyro

Gyro

$13.75

Grilled beef and lamb on a pita topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatzike sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.75

Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce and onion rings. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.75

Shrimp Lightly fried in PBR beer batter topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Turkey Jones

Turkey Jones

$14.75

Dark and white meat turkey with bacon, swiss cheese, smashed fries and gravy served on a fresh roll. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Veggie Gyro

Veggie Gyro

$13.75

Grilled veggies served on a pita with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Lightly fried chicken, tossed with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

BBQ Shrimp Wrap

$15.75

Lightly fried shrimp tossed with BBQ sauce,lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Black Bean Wrap

$13.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$15.75

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, cucumbers, cheddar, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.

Salmon BLT Wrap

Salmon BLT Wrap

$16.75

Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatos, and

Tavern Plates

Duo Shrimp and Fish

$22.00

Fish and Shrimp grilled, blackened or fried. Served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

Fish 'N Chips

Fish 'N Chips

$22.00

Fresh beer-battered Haddock fried golden brown served with crispy cut french fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.

Fish Dinner

$22.00

Grilled or blackened Haddock served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

Grouper Dinner

$26.00

Grilled, blackened, or fried Grouper dinner served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Smothered Fish Dinner

$20.50

Smothered Grouper Dinner

$24.50

Filet & Scallops Dinner

$38.00

Filet & Soft Shell

$38.00

Features

Soft Shell Sandwich

$19.00

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Filet Mignon 4oz

$26.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$34.00

Soft Shell Crab Platter

$26.00

Filet & Soft Shell

$38.00

Prime Rib Night

$28.00+

Mango Habanero Wings

Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm homemade brownie with a scoop of vanilla icecream, whipped topping and a cherry.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!

Feature Cake

$7.00
Fried Oreo

Fried Oreo

$6.00

Two funnel batter dipped oreo cookies with a scoop of chocolate (we have vanilla, too!) icecream and powdered sugar, whipped cream and a cherry.

Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$6.00

Twinkie halved and dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried and served with vanilla icecream, powdered sugar, whipped cream and a cherry. YUM!

Kids Sundae

Kids Sundae

$4.25

Scoop of vanilla or chocolate icecream with sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Bottled rootbeer, vanilla icecream, whipped cream and a cherry.

Scoop Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop of Icecream-Chocolate or Vanilla

Kids

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Hamburger

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Fingers

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Corn Dog

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Dog

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

Kid Popcorn Shrimp (Fried ONLY)

$4.00

All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Blue Smurf

$3.50

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Vernons

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Green Ninja Turtle

$3.50

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kids Soft Drink

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Purple Dinasaur

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50
Restaurant info

Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Directions

