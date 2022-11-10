Street Meet The American Tavern

- Home
1,532 Reviews
$$
95 Mathews Dr D11
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Tender Basket
Four chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles served with fries and a side of dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Pirogies
Pirogies tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese crumbles and fried onions rings. 2 or 4 count.
Cajun Fries
Hot French fries tossed in our blackening seasoning.
Chicken Tenders Basket
Four chicken tenders served with crispy fries and a side of your choice of dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot french fries covered in our homemade chili with cheese sauce.
Crab Pretzel
Hot soft Pretzel served with crab shrimp dip.
French Fries
Hot delicious french fries.
Homemade Sauces
2 oz portions of our homemade Street Meet sauces and dressings.
Hot Pretzel
Large Soft Pretzel. Add Cheese Sauce or a side of Honey Mustard.
Onion Rings
Homemade shoestring onion straws served with a side of our special homemade horseradish sauce.
Potato Chips
Homemade hand cut chips.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, pulled pork, and Carolina BBQ sauce on top of deep fried tortilla chips. Add sour cream($) or guacamole ($).
Side of Black Beans
Side of Coleslaw
Homemade chopped cabbage slaw.
Side of Pita Bread
Hot lightly buttered pita bread
Side of Quinoa
Side of Veggies
Soul Chicken Tender Basket
Four chicken tenders tossed in homemade chipolte ranch served with fries.
Soul Fries
Hot fries tossed in our homemade chipolte ranch sauce.
Soul Kitchen
Award winning! Wings and fries tossed in our homemade chipolte ranch sauce.
Wings
Flats and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and a side of celery. 6/12/20 ct
Salads
Side Garden
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and carrots.
Lg Garden
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and carrots.
Side Caesar
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Lg Caesar
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Side Greek
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
Lg Greek
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
Bowls
Burgers
House Burger
Hand-pattied burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
Elk Burger
Hand-pattied Elk burger on fresh bun. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
Jerome Burger
Handpattied burger with bacon, red BBQ, sriracha, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies.
Veggie Burger
Homemade blend of roasted vegetables topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies.
Shrimp Burger
Local caught shrimp
Hot Dogs
Hofmann Single
Single Hofmann dog from Syracuse, NY. Beef, Pork, and Veal dog served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Nathan Single
Single Nathans all beef dog from Coney Island, NY. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Single Bratwurst
Single Bratwurst grilled and topped with sauerkraut. Served with our homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, Onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Double Bratwurst
Two Bratwurst grilled and topped with sauerkraut. Served with our homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soups, salads, fries, Onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Veggie Dog Single
Meatless, fat free frank served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Snappy Single
Single Hofmann Snappy dog from Syracuse, NY. White dog made with pork, and veal served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitute or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Double Dog Platter
Two dogs, choose from veggie, hofmann, or nathans. Served with homemade chips or Slaw. Substitute or Add soups, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for add'l charge.
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Sliced prime rib, mushrooms, onions, and provolone. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken on a pita with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Cuban
Pressed sandwich with Pork tenderloin, tavern ham, dill pickles with Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and mayo. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and a side of tartar. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Grouper Sandwich
Grouper Sandwich served either fried, grilled or blackened topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Gyro
Grilled beef and lamb on a pita topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and homemade tzatzike sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce and onion rings. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Shrimp Lightly fried in PBR beer batter topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Turkey Jones
Dark and white meat turkey with bacon, swiss cheese, smashed fries and gravy served on a fresh roll. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Veggie Gyro
Grilled veggies served on a pita with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and homemade tzatziki sauce. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken, tossed with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
BBQ Shrimp Wrap
Lightly fried shrimp tossed with BBQ sauce,lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Black Bean Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, diced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomatos, cucumbers, cheddar, and ranch. Served with Homemade chips or slaw. Substitue or add soup, salad, fries, onion rings, or grilled veggies for an add'l charge.
Salmon BLT Wrap
Grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatos, and
Tavern Plates
Duo Shrimp and Fish
Fish and Shrimp grilled, blackened or fried. Served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
Fish 'N Chips
Fresh beer-battered Haddock fried golden brown served with crispy cut french fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
Fish Dinner
Grilled or blackened Haddock served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
Grouper Dinner
Grilled, blackened, or fried Grouper dinner served with crispy cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
Shrimp Platter
Smothered Fish Dinner
Smothered Grouper Dinner
Filet & Scallops Dinner
Filet & Soft Shell
Features
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Warm homemade brownie with a scoop of vanilla icecream, whipped topping and a cherry.
Carrot Cake
Homemade local carrot cake (Bonnie Cakes!). Delish!
Feature Cake
Fried Oreo
Two funnel batter dipped oreo cookies with a scoop of chocolate (we have vanilla, too!) icecream and powdered sugar, whipped cream and a cherry.
Fried Twinkie
Twinkie halved and dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried and served with vanilla icecream, powdered sugar, whipped cream and a cherry. YUM!
Kids Sundae
Scoop of vanilla or chocolate icecream with sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry.
Root Beer Float
Bottled rootbeer, vanilla icecream, whipped cream and a cherry.
Scoop Ice Cream
Scoop of Icecream-Chocolate or Vanilla
Kids
Kid Grilled Cheese
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Hamburger
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Cheeseburger
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Fingers
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Corn Dog
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Dog
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
Kid Popcorn Shrimp (Fried ONLY)
All kids items come with chips. Sub fries or raw veggies for $1 more.
BEVERAGES
Arnold Palmer
Blue Smurf
Bottle Rootbeer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Diet Vernons
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Green Ninja Turtle
Half Sweet/Half Unsweet
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Kids Soft Drink
Milk
Mr. Pibb
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Purple Dinasaur
Red Bull
Red Bull-Sugar Free
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweet Tea
Call for Open Hours
Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!
95 Mathews Dr D11, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926