Barbeque

Street Kitchen

9460 HARDING AVENUE

SURFSIDE, FL 33154

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Appetizer

Hummus

$27.00

Chicken + Waffle

$19.00

Flatbread

$25.00

Beef Taco

$16.00

Veal Tacos

$18.00

Dirty Fingers

$18.00

Beef Carpacio

$26.00

Appetizer Specials

Chicken Bites

$22.00

Veal Shortrib Risotto

$29.00

Steak Tar Tar

$25.00Out of stock

Sweetbread

$38.00Out of stock

Duck Confit

$28.00Out of stock

Chefs Fried Wings

$25.00Out of stock

Lamb Riblettes

$38.00Out of stock

Duck Breast

$33.00Out of stock

Short Rib Risotto

$40.00Out of stock

Duck Pâté

$32.00Out of stock

Ponzu Hamachi Tiradito

$25.00Out of stock

Shortrib Ramen

$43.00Out of stock

Cheek Risotto

$36.00Out of stock

Bao Buns

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Stir Fry

$26.00Out of stock

Thai Red Curry Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Veal Sliders

$24.00Out of stock

Shortrib Gnocchi

$32.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Hamachi Cheek

$28.00Out of stock

Faux Crab Bao Buns

$24.00Out of stock

Seabass Bites

$25.00Out of stock

Jerk Wings

$22.00Out of stock

Bone Marrow

$37.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts W/ Dry Aged Lamb Prosciutto

$25.00Out of stock

Lamb Prosciutto

$26.00Out of stock

Cheek Risotto

$32.00Out of stock

Yuzu Hamachi Tiradito

$20.00Out of stock

Beef Shank Risotto

$30.00Out of stock

Lamb Aranchini

$25.00Out of stock

Beef Shank Flatbread

$28.00Out of stock

Avocado Hamachi

$22.00Out of stock

Mango Hamachi Ceviche

$27.00Out of stock

Duck Terrin

$38.00Out of stock

Chicken Barley Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Fluke Crudo

$20.00Out of stock

Cheek Flatbread

$32.00Out of stock

Veal Springrolls

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Cheek Pizza

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Back Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Veal Back Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Lamb Pancetta

$26.00Out of stock

Shortrib Rigatoni

$25.00Out of stock

Lamb Back Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Veal Quinoa Arancini

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Bites

$20.00Out of stock

Tongue Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Tongue special

$24.00Out of stock

Fried Salmon Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Cheek Pizza

$45.00Out of stock

Mole Shortrib Special

$24.00Out of stock

Truffle Gnocchi

$28.00Out of stock

Shortrib Sliders

$20.00Out of stock

Aged Cajun Skewers

$18.00Out of stock

Lamb Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Hunter Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Duck Breast

$26.00Out of stock

Red Snapper Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Red Thai Curry Snapper

$24.00Out of stock

Beef Cheek Truffle Pizza

$40.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Gnocchi

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Pate

$28.00Out of stock

Veal Shortrib

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled Avocado

$24.00Out of stock

Eggplant Carpaccio

$17.00Out of stock

Duck Fat Fingerling Special

$15.00Out of stock

Steamed Brioche Shortrib Sliders

$24.00Out of stock

Side Hummus (Limited Time Only)

$18.00

Salads

Street Chopped Salad

$16.00

arugula salad

$26.00

Truffle Filet Steak Salad

$70.00Out of stock

Chicken Barley Salad

$46.00Out of stock

Chef's Truffle Fillet Salad

$60.00Out of stock

Burger/Sandwich

9460 Burger

$25.00

153 Burger

$28.00

A1A Sandwich

$22.00

Crunchy Hot + Spicy

$24.00

Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$56.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Bucket

$75.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$28.00

Baby Chicken

$34.00Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken

$37.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Special

$35.00Out of stock

Adult Chicken Fingers (Limited)

$34.00

Chicken Breast

$35.00

Chicken Platter

$35.00

Tomohawk

1.0 Tomohawk

$80.00Out of stock

1.2 Tomohawk

$96.00Out of stock

1.3 Tomohawk

$98.00Out of stock

1.4 Tomohawk

$105.00Out of stock

1.5 Tomohawk

$120.00Out of stock

1.6 Tomohawk

$128.00Out of stock

1.7 Tomohawk

$136.00Out of stock

1.8 Tomohawk

$144.00Out of stock

1.9 Tomohawk

$152.00Out of stock

2.0 Tomohawk

$160.00Out of stock

2.1 Tomohawk

$168.00Out of stock

2.2 Tomohawk

$176.00Out of stock

2.3 Tomohawk

$184.00Out of stock

2.4 Tomohawk

$192.00Out of stock

2.5 Tomohawk

$200.00Out of stock

2.6 Tomohawk

$195.00Out of stock

2.7 Tomohawk

$216.00Out of stock

2.8 Tomohawk

$224.00Out of stock

2.9 Tomohawk

$232.00Out of stock

3.0 Tomohawk

$225.00Out of stock

3.1 Tomohawk

$248.00Out of stock

3.2 Tomohawk

$240.00Out of stock

3.3 Tomohawk

$194.70Out of stock

3.4 Tomohawk

$255.00Out of stock

3.5 Tomohawk

$263.00Out of stock

3.7 Tomohawk

$203.50Out of stock

4.2 Tomohawk

$243.60Out of stock

3.9 Tomohawk

$253.50Out of stock

3.6 Tomohawk

$270.00Out of stock

4.4 Tomohawk

$330.00Out of stock

AGED STEAKS

Rib Eye Steak

$70.00

Dry Aged Rib Eye For 2

Surprise Steak

$60.00Out of stock

Strip Steak

$48.00

Pepper Crusted Filet

$55.00

Truffle Filet

$62.00

Chateaubriand

$260.00

Filet With Demi

$45.00

Street Platter

$683.00Out of stock

King Reserve

8oz King Reserve

$48.00Out of stock

9oz King Reserve

$54.00Out of stock

11oz King Reserve

$66.00Out of stock

12oz King Reserve

$72.00Out of stock

13oz King Reserve

$78.00Out of stock

14oz King Reserve

$84.00Out of stock

15oz King Reserve

$90.00Out of stock

16oz King Reserve

$96.00Out of stock

17oz King Reserve

$102.00

18oz King Reserve

$108.00Out of stock

19oz King Reserve

$114.00

20oz King Reserve

$120.00Out of stock

21oz King Reserve

$126.00Out of stock

22oz King Reserve

$132.00Out of stock

28 Oz King Reserve

$168.00Out of stock

30oz King Reserve

$180.00Out of stock

Lamb

Lamb Ribs

$60.00Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$48.00

Fish

Salmon

$39.00

Branzino

$42.00

Curry Snapper Filet

$50.00Out of stock

Whole Hamachi

$205.00Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$65.00Out of stock

Whole Dobersole Special

$70.00Out of stock

Sides

Fresh Truffle

$28.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Bok Choy

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side Fingerlings

$8.00

Side Mushrooms

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side of Demi

$1.50

Side of Horseradish Foam

$1.50

Side of Dijon-Balsamic

$3.00

Side of Garlic_Aioli

$3.00

Side of Ponzu

$3.00

Side of Pomegranate

$3.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Side of Onion Jam

$1.00

Side Grilled Pita Bread

$3.00

Truffle Fries W/ Shaved Truffle

$16.00

Duck Fat Potato's

$16.00

Side Truffle Oil

$5.00

Truffle Mashed Potatos

$16.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Crostini Side

$1.50

Side Of Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

Side Of Beef Bacon

$6.00

Tar Tar Bread

$5.00

Tortilla Side

$0.50

Maple Chilli Syrup

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$15.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Truffle Dressing

$12.00

Chef's Spicy Sauce

$1.50

2LB Street Honey Dijon

$45.00

Large Fries

$12.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$10.00

Dessert

Sweet Plantain Cornbread

$14.00

Bourbon Stout Cake

$16.00

Molten Lava Cake

$14.00

Lemongrass Lychee Creme Brulee

$14.00Out of stock

Desert Special

$18.00Out of stock

Side of Icecream

$5.00

Specials

Short Rib Bi Bim Bap

$55.00Out of stock

Chicken Bi Bim Bap

$40.00Out of stock

Duck Bi Bim Bap

$65.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Steak

$50.00

FIRES

FIRE ENTRÉE

FIRE DESSERT

Beef and chops

Peppercorn Shortrib Special

$120.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$52.00

Beef Cheek

$70.00

Veal Chop

$75.00

Lamb Chop

$85.00

Veal Rib Rack

$85.00Out of stock

Beef Cheek Risotto

$75.00Out of stock

Shortrib Risotto

$60.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Risotto

$50.00Out of stock

Beef Back Ribs

$100.00Out of stock

Kid Menu

Kid Burger

$14.00

Kid Fried Chicken

$14.00

Hot dog

$14.00

Duck

Dry Aged Whole Duck

$225.00Out of stock

Duo Duck

$67.00Out of stock

Duck breast

$22.00Out of stock

Duck confit

$22.00Out of stock

Orange Duck

$56.00Out of stock

Wagyu

12 oz Wagyu

$78.00Out of stock

13oz Wagyu

$84.50Out of stock

14oz Wagyu

$91.00Out of stock

15oz Wagyu

$98.00Out of stock

16oz Wagyu

$104.00Out of stock

17oz Wagyu

$111.00Out of stock

18oz Wagyu

$117.00Out of stock

19oz Wagyu

$124.00Out of stock

20oz Wagyu

$130.00Out of stock

21oz Wagyu

$136.50Out of stock

22oz Wagyu

$143.00Out of stock

23oz Wagyu

$149.50Out of stock

24oz Wagyu

$156.00Out of stock

25oz Wagyu

$163.00Out of stock

26oz Wagyu

$169.00Out of stock

27oz Wagyu

$175.50Out of stock

29oz Wagyu

$189.00Out of stock

Oyster Steak

9oz Oyster Steak

$50.00Out of stock

10oz Oyster Steak

$55.00Out of stock

11oz Oyster Steak

$61.00Out of stock

12oz Oyster Steak

$66.00Out of stock

13oz Oyster Steak

$71.00Out of stock

14oz Oyster Steak

$76.00Out of stock

15oz Oyster Steak

$83.00Out of stock

16oz Oyster Steak

$87.00Out of stock

17oz Oyster Steak

$94.00Out of stock

Sake

Lychee & Mint Sake

$18.00

Sake Sunrise

$18.00

2oz Sake

$12.00

Sake Colada

$18.00

Virgin Sunrise

$14.00

Virgin Colada

$14.00

Sake Lemondrop

$18.00

Sho Chiku Bai Bottle

$40.00

3oz Sake

$18.00

Beer

Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA Draft

$14.00

Blue Moon Draft

$12.00

Founders Porter

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Peroni

$9.00

Asahi

$9.00

Fat Tire

$9.00

Shiner Bok

$9.00

Ver Sur Lager

$9.00

Longboard

$9.00

Ol' dirty bastard

$9.00Out of stock

Hoegarden

$9.00Out of stock

Wynwood LA Rubia

$9.00Out of stock

Oakspire Bourbon Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Stella

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Moon Bottle

$9.00Out of stock

Veza Sur IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Wynwood La Rubia Draft

$12.00Out of stock

The Calling Double IPA

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

DIET Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Sprite Zero

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$4.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$4.00

Snapple Raspberry DIET

$4.00

Snapple Peach Tea DIET

$4.00

Snapple Diet Lemon

Out of stock

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Spring Water (Large) Acqua Panna

$8.00

Sparkling Water (Small) "Pellegrino"

$4.00

Sparkling Water (Large) "Pellegrino"

$8.00

Tropicana OJ

$6.00

Apple Juice "Martinelli's"

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Tap Water

Iced Chamomille Tea

$6.00

Wines Bottles

Cork Fee

$20.00

Cork Fee (over liter)

$40.00

Bottle Fee

$30.00

Barons De Rothschild

$230.00

The Cave

$180.00

Psagot Edom

$95.00

Capcanes Peraj Ha'abib

$120.00

Shiloh Secret Reserve Cab

$95.00

Shiloh Shor Cabernet

$80.00

Binyamina Reserve Cabernet

$50.00

Binyamina Reserve Merlot

$50.00

Binyamina Moshava Cabernet

$36.00

Binyamina Moshava Merlot

$36.00

Psagot Edom Cab (Limited)

$80.00

Botteotto Montepulciano

$45.00

Psagot Cab

$80.00

Vina Encina

$36.00

Bartenura Moscatto

$36.00

Binyamina Chardonnay

$36.00

Baron Herzog Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Baron Herzog Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Herzog Lineage Chardonnay

$40.00

36° Moscato

$40.00

Sangrias

White Sangria

$18.00

Rose Sangria

$18.00

Red Sangria

$18.00

Moscato Sangria

$18.00

Virgin Sangria

$14.00

Wine Glasses

House Red Glass

$9.00

House Rosé Glass

$9.00

House White Glass

$9.00

Binyamina Cab Reserve Glass

$12.00

Binyama Merlot Reserve Glass

$12.00

Shiloh secret Reserve Glass

$26.00

Shiloh Shor Cab Glass

$24.00

Bartenura Moscato Glass

$9.00

Baron Herzog Lineage Chardonnay

$12.00

Montepulciano Glass

$13.00

36° Moscato

$12.00

Coffees and Teas

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Nana Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Employer's 50% off Drinks (Sodas)

Sodas

$0.91

Redbull

$1.37

Espresso

$0.91

Brunch Drinks

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Fruit Punch Mimosa

$18.00

Waffles

Shakshuka Ribeye

$50.00

Veal Breast

$38.00

Lamb Chuck

$40.00

Benedict

$40.00

The Millionaire Omelette

$40.00

Beef Chuck

$38.00

Biscuit & Beef

$40.00

Brunch Chicken And Waffles

$40.00

Jerk Wings

$25.00

Fried Wings

$25.00

Strawberry Waffles

$18.00

Bluberry Waffles

$18.00

Fruit Plate

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

9460 HARDING AVENUE, SURFSIDE, FL 33154

Directions

Gallery
Street Kitchen image
Street Kitchen image

