Street Side Kitchen RVA

Richmond Street

(Check our daily location)

Richmond, VA 23223

Popular Items

Vegan Burger

$11.00

Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, toasted brioche bun

French Onion Burger

$13.00

6oz Angus beef burger, gruyere cheese, caramelized and crispy onions, toasted brioche bun.

Classic Burger

$12.00

6oz Angus beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon, street sauce, toasted brioche bun.


Sandwiches

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

6oz Angus beef burger, American cheese, Applewood Bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ Sauce, toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, street sauce, toasted brioche bun.

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Applewood Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, street sauce, toasted brioche bun.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Melted Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Ranch Dressing.

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids

Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.00

Hotdog with Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mobile Food Kitchen

