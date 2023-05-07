Restaurant header imageView gallery

Street Tacos Cantina

6325 Falls of Neuse Road

Raleigh, NC 27615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos

Tacos

$4.25

choose your protein, corn torilla, cilantro, onion (caramelized), salsa, radish, cucumber

Tacos LA

Choose your On Taco

Quesadillas

Green Peppers, Red peppers, Onions Cajun Spice, Mozzarella, Cheese Side Off Lettuce Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Choose your protein, melted cheese, assorted bell pepers, onions. Includes side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Cream, and Sour cream

Quesadilla Cantina

$13.00

Choose your protein, melted cheese, cilantro, onions chopped cabbage. Includes side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Cream, and Sour cream

Gringa Quesadilla

$13.00

Marinated Pork, melted cheese, cilantro, onions, caramelized onions. Includes side of Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Cream, and Sour cream

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Green Peppers, Red peppers, Onions Cajun Spice, Mozzarella, Cheese Side Off Lettuce Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream

Shrimp Quesadilla Cantina

$15.00

Red, Cabbage, Cilandro ,Onions Mozzarella, Cheese Guacamole Side Off Lettuce Pico, De Gallo

Birria LA Style

3 Birria Tacos

$14.00

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Birria taco

$4.50

Quessabirria

$15.99

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Pizza Birria

$25.99

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Torta Birria

$14.00

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Grill Cheese Birria

$15.00

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Birria Fries

$13.50

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Ramen Noodle Birria

$12.00

each order includes consume. Toppings are melted cheese, onions, and cilantro

Birria bowl

$14.50

Birria Meat, Rice , Beans, Cilandro, Onions, Lime, Corn Tortillas. Side Off Consome, Broth

Burritos

Burrito

$11.50

choose your protein, rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, melted cheese. Comes with a side of chips

Burrito Supreme

$13.50

choose your protein, rice, refried pinto beans, melted cheese. Comes with a side of lettuce, sour cream, chipotle mayo, corn salsa and chips

Chimichanga

$13.50

choose your protein, rice, refried pinto beans, melted cheese. Comes with a side of lettuce, sour cream,pico de gallo, guacamole and chips

Fajita Burrito Mix

$14.00

Shrimp, Fajita Mix, Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Cilandro , Sour Cream, Melted Cheese. Side off Chips

Burrito Cantina

$13.25

Choose Your Protein ,Rice Fries, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle, Mayo, Avocado, Melted Cheese. Side Off Chips

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$14.00

steak, sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole

Sopes

Sopes

$6.25

choose your protein, fried corn base, refried pinto beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, tomatoes, slice of avocado

Huarache

El Huarache

$10.25

choose your protein, fried corn base, refried pinto beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, tomatoes, slice of avocado, with half green and red salsa

Taquitos

Fried Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese. Topped with green salsa, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, tomatoes, and a slice of avocado

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

choose your protein (steak or chicken), corn chips, choose your salsa (green or red), topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, egg (choose style) and a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas

$14.00

choose your protein (steak or chicken), sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, egg (choose style), side of rice and beans

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

choose your protein, corn chips, refried pinto beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos

Cantina Nachos

$14.50

Corn,Chips, Cheese, Sauce, Sour Cream Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Fajita Mix

Salad

Cantina Salad

$10.00

choose your protein (steak, chicken, or shrimp) lettuce, cucumbers, radish, corn salsa, avocado crema, tomatoe wedges, red cabbage, cilantro

Taco Salad

$13.99

choose your protein, refried pinto beans, rice, lettuce, corn salsa, avocado, mayo, red cabbage

Tortas

Tortas

$14.50

choose your protein, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, Jalapenos, avocado, mayo, and cheese

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$13.99

choose your protein, rice, refried pinto beans, fajita mix pepers. Side of lettucem pico de gallo, and sour cream

Cantina Ramen

Cantina Ramen

$12.25

choose your protein (shrimp, carne asada, chicken) eggs, cilantro, mushrooms, onion, and red cabbage.

Antojitos

Street Corn

$8.00

Baja mayo, homemade cantina spice, cotija cheese, lime, and cheese sauce

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Corn chips, homemade salsa, cilantro, and fresh onions

Chips and Queso

$7.25

Corn chips, mexican queso fundido and jalapenos

Chips And. Guacamole

$8.10

Corn chips, cilantro, onions, jalapenos, and fresh avocado

Esquites with Corn Chips

$8.00

Baja mayo, homemade cantina spice, cotija cheese, lime, and cheese sauce

Tostada Nachos

$9.00

choose your protein (chicken or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese

Dessert

Coated Tortilla Bowl, Crunchy on The Outside, Creamy On The Inside, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Strawberry Syrup, Powdered sugar.

Mexican Churros

$7.99

churros with cinnamon sugar, lechera, strawberry marmalade and vanilla ice cream

Sopapillas

$7.99

puffed mexican pastries with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$4.50

fresh juice

Jarritos

$2.95

fruit flavored sodas from mexico

Sodas

$2.85

Mexican Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00

coca cola from mexico

Water

$1.25

Agua Fresca Refill

$2.00

Sides

Rice

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Salsa

$2.99

Consume Broth

$2.99

Guacamole

$4.00

Side Frijoles

$4.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

4 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Fries

$3.99

Kids White Rice

$2.99

Kids Refried Pinto Beans

$2.99

Kids Broccoli in cheese sauce

$4.99

Kids Starwberry Icecream

$4.99

Taco tuesday

Taco tuesday

Special taco

Special Taco

$13.00

Taco Platter

Taco platter

$37.99

Veggie options

Veggie taco

$3.00

Veggie burrito

$11.00

Veggie quesadilla

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6325 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

Directions

