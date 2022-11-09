Street Boi
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We’re just Two 1st generation Asian American childhood friends that was brought up and raised in the restaurant world started from bar backs, to line cook and both fell in love with the business, we wanted to stick to our roots and be more culturally involved in our culture that we both traveled around south east Asia stayed with the locals , worked for free at a few street food vendors thankful for the knowledge they given us and from that we try our best to give you a lil piece of south East Asian street food . Same Same but different
Location
1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Gallery
