Street Boi

review star

No reviews yet

1021 Church Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
Banh Mi
Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup

Small Plates

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Fried wonton wrapped w/ Crabmeat, dill, cilantro, and cream cheese, served w/ sweet chili sauce

Fresh Summer Roll

$10.00

Lettuce Vermicelli noodles, Mint, Basil, Shrimp wrapped with thin rice wrapper roll, Served w/ Peanut sauce

Kimchi fries

$7.00

Lumpia

$10.00

Traditional Filipino Spring Roll dish w/ Ground Pork, Beef, mixed veg

Malaysian-Indian Roti Canai

$5.00

Fluffy flatbread served w/ curry chicken sauce

Mandu Beef Dumplings

$9.00

Korean Crispy Fried Served w/ Citrus soy dressing

Moo Ping

$12.00

Thai Grilled pork in Skewers served with jintanas chili sauce

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Addictive Taiwanese crispy fried bite-sized chicken, tossed in roasted seasoning mix and thai basil leaves

Salt & Pepper Squid

$14.00

Singapore style deep fried squid tossed w/ salt & pepper seasoning

Satay Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Malaysian Style Marinated Chicken Skewers w/ Side of Peanut Sauce

Honey Ginger Garlic Wings

$12.00

Veggie lumpia

$7.00

Salads

Gado-Gado

$12.00

Bali Favorite salad w/ Peanut Sauce. , Mix Greens, beansprouts, potatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumber

Tea Leaf Salad

$12.00

Burmese style Mixed greens, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, roasted peanuts, fried garlic topped w/ tea leaf paste

Salad Wraps

Pad Kapow

$12.00

Ground pork, bell pepper, onions, basil stirred fried

Vietnamese Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll

$12.00

Crispy Fried Spring Roll w/ side of Green leaf lettuce, mint and sweet-sour sauce

Sandwiches/Baos

Banh Mi

$11.00

(Vietnamese sandwich served w/ pickled carrot-radish, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo)

Korean Fried Chicken Bao

$7.00

Crispy and fried on the outside but soft in the inside tossed in Our Korean inspired go-chu-jang bbq sauce with a slice of kimchi

Roasted Pork Belly Bao

$7.00Out of stock

Bbq pork belly braised for 4 hours then quickly roasted in homemade Char soup sauce, soft savory melts with each bit

Soft Crab Bao

$9.00Out of stock

Soft shell crab beer battered in panko bread crumbs fried till crispy outside warm and tasty inside then tossed in sweet and sour seafood chili sauce with a touch of scallions

Lamb laab bao

$9.00Out of stock

Noods/Rice

Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice Noodles in Broth served w/ lime, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, scallion, jalapeños

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Stirred Fried Broad Rice Noodles w/ Thai Seasoning sauce, basil, birds eye chili, onions and bell peppers

Char Kway Teow

$16.00

Malaysian roadside rickshaw cooking, broad rice noodle wok fried w/ clam meat, shrimp, egg, chive and beansprouts.

Curry Laksa

$14.00

Singapore Staple soup w/ Shrimp, Chicken, Beansprouts, Hard Boiled egg, cilantro in Rich Coconut curry broth garnished with fried shallots

Mohinga

$14.00

Burma National Dish, Japanese thin noodles in lemongrass Broth, w/ tilapia fillet, boiled egg, red onions, fish cake, lime , toasted rice

Nasi Goreng

$16.00

Popular fried rice dish of Indonesia. Stir fried w/ belachan, shallots, garlic, chili, baby shrimp, topped w/ fried egg

Nasi Lemak

$12.00

Malaysia traditional rice dish. Sambal, crispy anchovies, toasted peanuts, hard boiled egg served w/ coconut rice and pickled cucumber pineapple salad

Larger Plates

Fish Amok

$18.00

Kuo look yoke

$17.00

Rendang Lamb

$21.00

Sizzling Sisig

$18.00Out of stock

A Filipino classic dish served with crispy savory pork cooked on hot sizzling plate with onions, butter, egg and topped off with a slice of red Serrano peppers then finished off with homemade sisig sauce poured to sizzle

Drinks

Coconut Pandan

$6.00

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

112 [mangos n cream]

$6.00

Soju

$14.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Beer

$5.00

Lychee Fizz

$6.00

Sidekicks

Baguette

$2.00

Coco rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Rice

$3.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Roti bread

$1.50

Seasoned fries

$4.00

Shrimp chips

$3.00

Steamed vegetables

$5.00Out of stock

White rice

$2.00

Bonemarrow

$4.00Out of stock

Beef Broth

$4.00

Veggie Broth

$4.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Thai Coconut Jello

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet egg custard bao

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re just Two 1st generation Asian American childhood friends that was brought up and raised in the restaurant world started from bar backs, to line cook and both fell in love with the business, we wanted to stick to our roots and be more culturally involved in our culture that we both traveled around south east Asia stayed with the locals , worked for free at a few street food vendors thankful for the knowledge they given us and from that we try our best to give you a lil piece of south East Asian street food . Same Same but different

Website

Location

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Directions

