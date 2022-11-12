Restaurant header imageView gallery

Street Brothers Seafood* 540 Paragon Mills Dr

No reviews yet

540 Paragon Mills Dr

Nashville, TN 37211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

C3. SHRIMP PO'BOY
FRESH Shrimp
E1. ORIGINAL LOUISIANNA BOILED CRAWFISH

Oysters Bar

A1. Dozen RAW OYSTERS

$23.99

A1. Half-Dozen RAW OYSTERS

$14.99

A2. Dozen CHAR-GRILLED OYSTERS

$29.99

A2. Half-dozen CHAR GRILLED OYSTERS

$16.99

A3. Dozen STREET BROS OYSTERS

$29.99

A3. Half-Dozen STREET BROS OYSTERS

$16.99

Starters

B1. JAMBALAYA

$6.99

B2. FRIED MUSHROOM

$5.99

B3. FRIED OKRA

$4.99

B4. FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

B5. CRAWFISH PIE

$7.99

B6. CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

B7. ONION RINGS

$7.99

B8. CRAWFISH QUESO

$10.99

B9. SEAFOOD GUMBO

$6.99

B10. GRILLED MUSSELS

$8.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

B11. FRIED BASKET

$12.99+

12.99 FOR 1 PROTEIN

FRIED BASKET- 2 proteins

$19.99

$19.99 FOR 2

FRIED BASKET- 3 proteins

$25.99

$25.99 FOR 3

BOILED Seafood

E1. ORIGINAL LOUISIANNA BOILED CRAWFISH

$9.49

BOILED CRAWFISH ONLY

E1. STREET BROS BOILED CRAWFISH

$10.99

COMES WITH CORN, POTATO, AND SPECIAL CAJUN SAUCE.

E2. JUMBO BOILED SHRIMPS

$20.99

E3. BLUE CRABS

$14.99

E4. DUNGENESS CRABS

$29.99

E5. LOBSTER TAILS*

$35.99

*MARKET PRICE

E6. SNOW CRAB LEGS*

$25.99

*MARKET PRICE

E7. STEAMED CLAMS

$21.99

Off the Grill

G1. GRILLED SHRIMPS

$18.99

G2. GRILLED RED SNAPPER

$18.99

G3. GRILLED STEAK

$21.99

G4. GRILLED YELLOWTAIL NECK

$12.99

G5. GRILLED LOBSTER TAILS*

$35.99

*MARKET PRICE

G6. SEARED SALMON

$15.99

Po'Boys

C1. OYSTER PO'BOY

$10.99

2 SIDE ITEMS

C2. CATFISH PO'BOY

$9.99

2 SIDE ITEMS

C3. SHRIMP PO'BOY

$12.99

2 SIDE ITEMS

C4. SAUSAGE PO'BOY

$9.99

2 SIDE ITEMS

LOBSTER ROLLS

$17.99Out of stock

2 SIDE ITEMS

Sides

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

FRENCH FRIES (Side)

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

JAMBALAYA (Side)

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

BUTTER CORN

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

COLESLAW

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

SWEET POTATO FRIES (Side)

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

STEAM BROCCOLI

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

$2.99

FREE FOR ITEMS WITH SIDES

CORN

$1.00

POTATO

$1.00

SAUSAGE

$1.00

WHITE RICE

$2.99

GARLIC BREAD

$1.00

Special Sauce

$10.99

White Rice

$2.99

Swet Potato Fries

$2.99

Kids Menu

Served with Fried and Drink

K1. CATFISH NUGGET

$10.99

K2. SHRIMP POPCORN

$9.99

K3. CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Dessert

CARAMEL FLAN

$5.99Out of stock

CHEESE CAKE SLICE

$5.99

SUNDAE ICE CREAM

$3.99Out of stock

Snowcone

$6.00Out of stock

Promo

E2. 0.5LB JUMBO BOILED SHIRMPS

$8.00

E2. 1LB JUMBO BOILED SHIRMPS

$16.00

A1. Half-Dozen RAW OYSTERS

$12.00

A1. 1 Dozen RAW OYSTERS

$24.00

SUNDAY GAME COMBO

$69.99

Soda

SOFT DRINK

$2.50

KID'S DRINK

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Live Seafood

LIVE CRAWFISH

$4.25Out of stock

(Regular in the Sack)

LIVE WASHED CRAWFISH

$4.75Out of stock

Selected and Washed

JUMBO CRAWFISH

$5.25Out of stock

LIVE BLUE CRABS

$7.99

MUST Pickup on Thursday or Friday.

LIVE 30lbs OYSTER BAG

$79.99

LIVE 10lbs OYSTER BAG

$29.99

LIVE BLOOD CLAMS

$14.99Out of stock

LIVE Geoduck

$44.99Out of stock

LIVE Dungeness Crab

$20.99Out of stock

LIVE Spot Prawn

$44.99Out of stock

LIVE RAZOR CLAMS

$21.00Out of stock

LIVE SCALLOPS

$13.00Out of stock

LIVE CONCH

$21.00Out of stock

LIVE COCKLE CLAMS

$11.00Out of stock

Live Surf Clams

$12.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00Out of stock

LIVE CLAMS

$6.49

LIVE Mussel

$8.99Out of stock

LIVE KING CRAB

$78.99Out of stock

LIVE Lobster

$17.99Out of stock

Periwinkles( Oc Gao)

$14.99

Cold Seafood

FRESH Shrimp

$8.99

Fresh Crawfish

$7.00

FRESH Snow Crab Legs

$15.99

FRESH Dungeness Crab

$16.99

FRESH Ocean Whelk

$10.99

FRESH Flower Snail

$14.99

Boudin

$9.99

Fresh Spiny Lobster

$18.99

Seasonings

Louisiana Boil Bag 16 Oz

$4.99Out of stock

Louisiana Boil Bag 4.5 LBS

$12.99

Louisiana Liquid

$7.99

Zatarain's Boil Bag 16 Oz

$4.99Out of stock

Zatarain's Boil Bag 3 Oz

$4.99Out of stock

Zatarain's Liquid 16 Oz

$10.99Out of stock

Zatarain's Liquid 8 Oz

$7.99

Zatarain's Pro Boil 4.5 LBS

$12.99

Zatarain's Crawfish Boil 4.5 LBS

$10.99

Cracker

$7.99

Sucker

$8.99

Sauce

$10.00

Shirt

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Street Brothers Seafood specializes in Cajun New Orleans style steam seafood and Po Boy's. We also sell cold and live seafood retail and wholesale.

540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37211

