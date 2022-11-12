Street Brothers Seafood* 540 Paragon Mills Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Street Brothers Seafood specializes in Cajun New Orleans style steam seafood and Po Boy's. We also sell cold and live seafood retail and wholesale.
Location
540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill - 4114 Nolensville Pike
No Reviews
4114 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant